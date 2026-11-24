Vascular Graft Market: USD 2.83 Billion Opportunity by 2031 as Cardiovascular Disease Burden and Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular graft market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2026 to USD 2.83 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, rising adoption of minimally invasive vascular procedures, and advances in graft materials are supporting market expansion. Growing use of endovascular stent grafts, alongside developments in biosynthetic and patient-specific graft technologies, is also creating opportunities for manufacturers across vascular reconstruction and repair applications.

The market is benefiting from the increasing use of endovascular interventions, which can reduce hospital stays and support faster patient recovery. Technological improvements in polymer chemistry, surface engineering, and bioresorbable materials are expanding the range of available graft solutions. Demand for hemodialysis access grafts is also increasing alongside the growing burden of chronic kidney disease. However, high prices for next-generation grafts, post-implant infection and thrombosis risks, and stringent long-term clinical evidence requirements continue to influence adoption and purchasing decisions.

Vascular Graft Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the vascular graft market, representing 38.70% of revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established vascular care infrastructure, widespread reimbursement coverage, high procedure volumes, and a strong presence of medical device manufacturers. Academic medical centers and specialist hospitals also support the adoption of advanced graft technologies through clinical research and established treatment pathways.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 9.12% from 2025 to 2031. Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and investments in catheterization laboratories and hybrid operating facilities are supporting regional demand. Growing domestic manufacturing capabilities and improved access to vascular interventions are also creating opportunities for graft manufacturers across the region.

Analyst Perspective

"Vascular graft innovation is increasingly focused on improving long-term patency, reducing complications, and supporting less invasive procedures. As cardiovascular and renal disease burdens grow, manufacturers that combine established clinical performance with advances in materials and personalized graft design will be better positioned to address evolving treatment needs," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Vascular Graft Market Trends and Forecast

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Sustains Demand for Vascular Reconstruction

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is supporting demand for vascular grafts used in aneurysm repair, peripheral vascular disease treatment, and coronary artery bypass procedures. Ageing populations and the growing incidence of diabetes and chronic kidney disease are contributing to more complex vascular conditions that require surgical or endovascular intervention. Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on graft durability, long-term patency, and resistance to infection and thrombosis. These requirements are encouraging manufacturers to improve graft materials and develop solutions suited to different anatomical and clinical needs.

Minimally Invasive Endovascular Procedures Strengthen Stent-Graft Adoption

The growing adoption of minimally invasive vascular interventions is supporting demand for endovascular stent grafts. Advances in imaging, delivery systems, and device design are enabling physicians to treat a wider range of vascular conditions through less invasive approaches. These procedures can reduce hospital stays and recovery periods compared with conventional open surgery in suitable patients. Endovascular stent grafts accounted for 53.60% of product-type revenue in 2025, reflecting their established clinical use and broad application in vascular repair. Continued improvements in graft flexibility, sealing performance, and delivery systems are expected to support further adoption.

Biosynthetic and 3D-Printed Grafts Expand Material Innovation

Advances in biomaterials and manufacturing technologies are creating opportunities for differentiated vascular graft products. Biosynthetic materials are attracting interest because they can combine structural strength with improved biological integration. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% through 2031. Meanwhile, 3D-printed bioresorbable grafts are gaining attention for their potential to support patient-specific reconstruction and reduce long-term foreign-body concerns. These technologies are encouraging manufacturers and research institutions to explore graft designs that address complex anatomies and specific patient requirements.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/vascular-graft-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Vascular Graft Market Segmentation Overview

The vascular graft market is segmented by product type, material, application, end user, and geography.

By Product Type:

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts

Others

By Material:

ePTFE

Polyester (Dacron)

Polyurethane

Biosynthetic (PET/Collagen, etc.)

Biological (Allograft and Xenograft)

By Application:

Aortic and Peripheral Aneurysm Repair

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Hemodialysis Access

Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Vascular Clinics

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vascular-graft-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Vascular Graft Market Competitive Outlook

The vascular graft market features established medical device manufacturers alongside specialized companies focused on vascular reconstruction and advanced biomaterials. Competition is shaped by product performance, long-term clinical evidence, material innovation, regulatory approvals, and distribution capabilities. Leading companies are strengthening their portfolios through improvements in endovascular delivery systems, graft durability, infection resistance, and patient-specific designs.

Research and development activity is increasingly focused on biosynthetic materials, bioresorbable grafts, and advanced surface technologies. Manufacturers are also working with healthcare institutions and research organizations to improve clinical outcomes and demonstrate the long-term value of newer products. Although established graft materials retain a strong position because of their clinical familiarity and cost advantages, innovation in specialized applications is creating opportunities for companies with differentiated technologies.

Vascular Graft Industry Leaders

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

The vascular graft market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031 as cardiovascular disease prevalence and demand for vascular interventions increase. Established endovascular stent grafts continue to account for a substantial share of market revenue, while biosynthetic and 3D-printed bioresorbable technologies are creating new opportunities for product innovation. Growth in hemodialysis access procedures and the expansion of ambulatory vascular care are also supporting demand. Despite challenges related to pricing, complications, and clinical evidence requirements, advances in graft materials and minimally invasive procedures are expected to shape the industry's development.

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