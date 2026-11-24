The newly formed real estate team will focus on residential home sales, home purchases, and investment property transactions throughout Stark and Summit counties.

Canton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Brendan Lammlein Group, a residential real estate team in Northeast Ohio, today announced its official launch. The company provides representation for home buyers, home sellers, and real estate investors throughout Stark and Summit counties. More information about the company and its services is available at https://sellwithbrendan.com/.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/324462_ebd44f21c431ab9a_001full.jpg

Established in 2026, Brendan Lammlein Group was formed to create a team structure capable of serving a larger number of buyers, sellers, and investors across the region while maintaining direct, personal involvement in each transaction.

The company's services include residential listings, home purchases, and the acquisition and sale of investment properties. Rather than concentrating exclusively on one category of real estate, the team is organized to support a range of client needs, from first-time buyers and growing families to homeowners preparing to relocate and investors expanding their rental portfolios.

A Client-Focused Approach to Residential and Investment Real Estate

Brendan Lammlein Group approaches each transaction according to the individual circumstances of the client. A first-time buyer, a homeowner preparing to sell, and an investor acquiring an additional rental property often have very different priorities, and the company's process is designed to reflect those differences.

For residential clients, the team's work centers on understanding each client's goals, evaluating available properties, and managing the buying or selling process through closing. For investment clients, the team applies hands-on experience with property ownership, including acquisition costs, property condition, and the practical considerations involved in holding real estate over time.

"We care about longevity and clarity with everyone who works with us," said Brendan Lammlein, founder of Brendan Lammlein Group. "That includes giving honest guidance when moving forward right away may not be the right decision for a client's circumstances."

The company also places a strong emphasis on maintaining relationships beyond closing day, continuing to support past clients as they return to the market or consider additional property purchases in later years.

An Expanding Focus on Stark and Summit Counties

Brendan Lammlein Group will concentrate its operations on Stark and Summit counties in Northeast Ohio. The region includes communities with differing housing inventories, price points, and buyer demographics, making local market familiarity a central part of the team's service.

The company serves both owner-occupants and property investors and plans to grow its presence across the region as the team expands.

As part of that growth, Brendan Lammlein Group intends to add agents to the team and provide mentorship to newer real estate professionals, with a particular focus on supporting agents who enter the industry without established professional connections.

The company is currently in its early stages of development. Its immediate priority is building the team while preserving the direct client relationships that have shaped its approach from the start, positioning Brendan Lammlein Group to serve clients across Northeast Ohio over the long term.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/324462_ebd44f21c431ab9a_002full.jpg

About Brendan Lammlein Group

Brendan Lammlein Group is a Northeast Ohio real estate team established in 2026 by real estate professional and investor Brendan Lammlein. The company serves residential buyers, sellers, and property investors, primarily in Stark and Summit counties, with a focus on residential real estate representation, investment property transactions, long-term client relationships, and the development of new agents. To learn more, visit https://sellwithbrendan.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324462