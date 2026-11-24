New interactive experience helps SaaS leaders uncover growth opportunities and the financial cost of delaying analytics investments.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Qrvey, the AI-native embedded analytics platform built for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of its Monetization Lab, a new interactive experience that helps SaaS leaders quantify the potential revenue impact of investing in embedded analytics and the cost of delaying an initiative.

As SaaS companies face growing customer demands for customizable reporting and self-service analytics, product leaders must balance those expectations against competing roadmap priorities. The Monetization Lab helps them build a stronger business case by modeling how embedded analytics can increase annual recurring revenue (ARR) through improved customer retention, direct monetization, and new business growth.

At the center of the Lab is an interactive value calculator that lets SaaS leaders customize financial assumptions, evaluate each growth driver independently or in combination, and compare the impact of investing now versus delaying implementation by six or twelve months.

The calculator also highlights the potential cost of delaying an embedded analytics initiative. By comparing immediate implementation with six- and twelve-month delays, SaaS leaders can see how postponing their investment may affect customer retention, monetization opportunities, and new business growth. The experience makes it easier to evaluate what's at stake when embedded analytics gets pushed further down the product roadmap.

The Monetization Lab is the latest addition to Qrvey's growing collection of interactive experiences designed to help SaaS companies evaluate embedded analytics beyond features and functionality.

"We approach every OEM relationship as a long-term partnership built around our customers' success," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "That's why we continue to invest in educational resources and interactive experiences that help SaaS teams understand the business opportunity, explore our technology firsthand, and make more informed investment decisions. Our goal isn't simply to demonstrate what our platform can do. It's to help SaaS companies realize meaningful, lasting business value from embedded analytics."

Beyond the calculator, the Lab features Qrvey's comprehensive ebook, The Business Value of Embedded Analytics, along with practical guides, articles, and expert videos covering monetization strategies, customer retention, and competitive differentiation.

For SaaS leaders prioritizing their 2027 product investments, the Monetization Lab offers a practical starting point to assess the financial opportunity and understand what postponing an embedded analytics initiative could cost.

Explore the Monetization Lab athttps://qrvey.com/monetization-lab/.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an AI-native embedded analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies. Combining native multi-tenant security, a built-in data engine, governed self-service analytics, and AI-powered, agentic experiences, Qrvey helps SaaS companies deliver customer-facing analytics without the complexity of building and maintaining their own analytics infrastructure. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-launches-monetization-lab-to-help-saas-companies-quantify-t-1256725