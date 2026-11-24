Pan American Health Organization adds HIPRA's WHO-prequalified recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine to its portfolio

The inclusion of this vaccine in the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Regional Revolving Fund strengthens the company's commitment to global health and broadens the range of vaccination options available

GIRONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Regional Revolving Fund has added to its portfolio the recombinant protein vaccine against COVID-19 developed by HIPRA, BIMERVAX1-2. This addition expands the vaccination options available against SARS-CoV-2 for people aged 12 and over across the Americas.

In addition, HIPRA has received World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification for its vaccine adapted to the XFG.1.1 variant, further strengthening the international recognition of the biotech pharmaceutical company's ability to develop vaccines that keep pace with the evolution of the virus.

With this step, the company helps broaden the options available for COVID-19 immunization strategies in the Region of the Americas. HIPRA does so with a recombinant protein vaccine, a technology platform that has been widely used in human vaccines for many years.

This technology helps countries diversify their vaccination strategies and broadens the options available to meet public health needs. The inclusion in PAHO brings together HIPRA's scientific and manufacturing capabilities with the international organization's experience and regional leadership in equitable access to vaccines and health technologies.

Another distinguishing feature of BIMERVAX is its logistics. The vaccine can be stored at between 2 °C and 8 °C, making storage and distribution easier.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a challenge for healthcare systems and the general population. Receiving prequalification for our COVID-19 vaccine and making progress in accessing the market in the Region of the Americas reflects our determination to actively contribute to protecting global public health through innovative, accessible solutions tailored to the needs of each region," said Eduard Arce, Global Vaccines Director, Human Health, HIPRA.

The inclusion in PAHO combines HIPRA's scientific and manufacturing capabilities with the international organization's experience and regional leadership in equitable access to vaccines and health technologies.

The arrival of BIMERVAX in the Region of the Americas marks a new milestone in the international expansion strategy of HIPRA, a biotech pharmaceutical company committed to global health and scientific innovation. HIPRA continues to work with health institutions and international organizations to broaden access to vaccine solutions based on science, innovation and public-private collaboration.

About HIPRA

HIPRA is a biotech pharmaceutical company focused on prevention for animal and human health (One Health), with a wide range of highly innovative vaccines and an advanced diagnostic service. With its claim "Building immunity for a healthier world", HIPRA affirms its commitment to providing solutions that improve global health. The company has a strong international presence, with 40 subsidiaries, 3 R&D centers and 6 production plants strategically located in Europe (Spain) and the Americas (Brazil). In addition, its extensive international distribution network keeps sales channels open with nearly 100 other countries, covering all five continents.

Research and development lie at the core of its expertise. HIPRA invests around 15% of its annual revenue in R&D activities and infrastructure focused on creating and applying the latest scientific advances to develop innovative, top-quality vaccines.

HIPRA has a portfolio of vaccines based on different technology platforms. Its R&D teams work with a wide range of technologies and biological modalities.

To add value to its vaccination expertise, the company also develops medical devices and traceability services for animal health.

References

1.European Medicines Agency (EMA). Bimervax: EPAR - Product Information [Internet]. Available from: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/bimervax-epar-product-information_en.pdf

2. Item PI, Vacunas P, No. USD. Paho.org. FONDO ROTATORIO PARA EL ACCESO A LAS VACUNAS PRECIOS PARA EL AÑO CALENDARIO 2026 [Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines: Prices for Calendar Year 2026]. Available from: https://www.paho.org/sites/default/files/2026/07/prices-vac-2026-espv2.pdf

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