Official Cannabis examines two distinct breeder lineages and 2,489 historical flower laboratory tests, including a median total THC of 22.17%

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Ice Cream Cake, an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, has become associated with different genetic lineages and breeder accounts. The Ice Cream Cake strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., examines those differences alongside historical laboratory results to provide consumers with source-attributed information about the strain.

The most widely recognized version of Ice Cream Cake is credited to Seed Junky Genetics, the Los Angeles breeder associated with a Wedding Cake × Gelato #33 cross. However, Mad Scientist Genetics has also developed a strain under the Ice Cream Cake name, using Cheesecake × Dream Cookie genetics.

These differing parentage accounts demonstrate why a familiar strain name does not necessarily identify a single genetic lineage.

Understanding Ice Cream Cake's Conflicting Genetics

Seed Junky Genetics' Ice Cream Cake gained attention during the rise of dessert-named cannabis strains in 2019.

The Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 cross became widely referenced in strain databases and breeder descriptions. However, the separate Cheesecake × Dream Cookie version from Mad Scientist Genetics complicates efforts to assign one definitive pedigree to everything sold under the Ice Cream Cake name.

The guide presents the competing breeder descriptions as distinct source accounts rather than assuming they represent genetically identical plants.

Historical Laboratory Results

The Ice Cream Cake lab test summary analyzes 2,489 historical state laboratory tests of cannabis flower reported under the Ice Cream Cake name.

The dataset reports:

Median total THC: 22.17%

Middle 50% of THC results: 19.85%-24.70%

Historical flower tests: 2,489 across 44 laboratories

CBD: Only 1 of 1,777 tests reporting CBD reached 1% or more

Leading reported terpenes: ß-caryophyllene, limonene and ß-myrcene

The records span 2018 through 2024 and cover samples from nine U.S. states.

These findings describe historical, name-matched laboratory results. They do not establish the cannabinoid concentration, chemical composition or genetics of a current Ice Cream Cake product.

Terpene Composition and Reported Flavors

Historical laboratory records identify ß-caryophyllene and limonene as the leading terpenes, each with a reported median of approximately 0.41%, followed by ß-myrcene at approximately 0.24%.

Published strain descriptions also associate Ice Cream Cake with sweet, vanilla and creamy flavor characteristics. Leafly lists vanilla, butter and pepper, while Weedmaps includes sweet, vanilla and berry notes.

These flavor descriptions are source-reported observations rather than conclusions established by laboratory testing. Terpene measurements alone cannot verify the sensory characteristics of an individual product.

Why Strain Names and Laboratory Records Should Be Considered Separately

Cannabis strains may be reproduced, selected and cultivated by different producers using the same commercial name.

As a result, two products marketed as Ice Cream Cake may differ in genetic ancestry, cannabinoid content and terpene composition.

The guide separates breeder descriptions from laboratory observations so readers can understand both the available evidence and its limitations.

For consumers researching cannabis strains and related medical cannabis products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for comparing strain descriptions, cannabinoid profiles and pharmacy-listed products.

Historical Evidence, Not Current Product Claims

The Ice Cream Cake guide emphasizes that the historical median total THC of 22.17% reflects the flower samples included in the analyzed dataset.

It does not guarantee that every current product sold under the Ice Cream Cake name contains the same THC percentage or terpene composition.

Similarly, historical breeder accounts cannot independently authenticate the genetics of a particular current product, and laboratory measurements do not establish predictable effects for an individual consumer.

Readers can explore the full research and historical laboratory summary at:

Strain guide: https://icecreamcakestrain.com/

Historical potency data: https://icecreamcakestrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, described here as a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent cannabis strain guide network providing source-attributed information about strain genetics, historical laboratory data and published strain descriptions. Its educational resources distinguish historical observations from claims about current products.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@icecreamcakestrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: https://icecreamcakestrain.com/

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ice-cream-cake-strain-guide-clarifies-conflicting-genetics-and-h-1256825