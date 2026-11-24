Steering Committee of Ad Hoc Group of Braskem Creditors Reaches Agreement in Principle with Braskem and Its Main Shareholders

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steering Committee of the Ad Hoc Group of Braskem creditors (the "Steering Committee") today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle1 with Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or the "Company"), with the support of its main shareholders, Shine I Fundo de Investimento em Participações de Responsabilidade Limitada and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (the "Main Shareholders"), on the key terms of a consensual restructuring to be implemented through an updated plan (the "Updated EJ Plan") in the extrajudicial reorganization (recuperação extrajudicial) proceeding of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (the "Extrajudicial Reorganization").

Key commercial terms of the agreement in principle, relating to over US$10.9 billion of subject claims plus interest accrued after the commencement of the Extrajudicial Reorganization, include:

• An equity capitalization at closing, comprising (i) a US$2.25 billion equity rights offering, of which US$1.3 billion will be backstopped by the Main Shareholders or creditor-approved third parties, and (ii) up to US$3.6 billion of debt-to-equity conversion.

• Secured takeback debt for creditors that elect the applicable options will provide both time for the Company to implement its turnaround and growth strategy and economic improvements to creditors commensurate with the flexibility being provided to Braskem. Terms of the takeback debt will include:

o no maturity or amortization of any indebtedness before 2031;

o a weighted average interest rate of 10.5% per annum, subject to reductions upon specified credit rating improvements;

o a PIK toggle through December 2028 at the Company's option, subject to a 200 basis point premium;

o a robust collateral package, including all available assets and equity outside Brazil and mortgages and pledges over certain agreed assets in Brazil; and

o cash and asset sale sweeps of cash above US$1.5 billion.

Certain other terms remain subject to further discussion and will be finalized in connection with the Updated EJ Plan. These include the treatment of each existing debt instrument (including term and rate), the amortization and maturity schedule and sweep mechanics for the takeback debt, and the debt conversion price (provided that the equity rights offering will be priced at a 20% discount to the debt conversion price).

The Steering Committee appreciates the Main Shareholders' constructive engagement throughout these negotiations. Their substantial equity commitment is a cornerstone of the agreement in principle, and the Steering Committee shares their commitment to positioning Braskem for long-term success.

The agreement in principle remains subject to the court's confirmation of the Updated EJ Plan, and the negotiation and execution of further terms and conditions and definitive documentation. It does not yet constitute an "Approved Transaction" under any cooperation agreement in effect among members of the Ad Hoc Group. To allow time to document the Updated EJ Plan, the Company and certain of its creditors have requested that the court overseeing the Extrajudicial Reorganization extend the deadline to submit the Updated EJ Plan. The Steering Committee looks forward to working with the Company and the Main Shareholders in the coming weeks to finalize the Updated EJ Plan, obtain the requisite creditor adhesions, and seek its confirmation (homologação) by the court.

This statement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. This statement is not and shall not be deemed to be an offer or acceptance with respect to any securities or solicitation of acceptances of a plan of reorganization for purposes of applicable bankruptcy law. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only in compliance with all applicable laws, including applicable securities laws.

Contact

InPress

Elaine Fantini, 11 98576-1226, elaine.salles@externo.inpresspni.com.br

Gabriela Forlin, 11 98485-0705

Gustavo Graça, 1198202-6253

1 The agreements terms and other related information were published by the Company at https://filemanager-cdn.mziq.com/published/540b55c5-af99-45f7-a772-92665eb948e9/64305695-4001-4118-b193-50c4f12e401e.

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