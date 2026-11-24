The new TelcoDepot.com lists four unlimited-extension Z-Cloud plans side by side, sized by how many outside calls a business handles at once.

Yaphank, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - TelcoDepot, a business phone systems provider established in 2009, has launched a new website that publishes plan details and monthly pricing for its Z-Cloud hosted phone service. The four plans, Saver, Standard, Advanced and Premium, each include unlimited users and extensions. They differ by the number of outside calls a business can have in progress at the same time.

Many business phone services charge for each user or extension. Z-Cloud plans are instead sized by how many outside calls overlap during a business's busiest period. For example, a business with 25 phones across its locations and no more than six outside calls at once would use the Z-Cloud Advanced plan, which covers six simultaneous outside calls with all 25 phones included. Internal calls between locations are included on every plan.

"A car dealership needs phones in the showroom, the service bays and the parts warehouse. A law office wants one in every conference room," said Ron Bregman, president of TelcoDepot. "Most of those phones are quiet most of the day. Charging for each extension does not make financial sense. We charge for the total number of simultaneous external calls that the business actually uses."

What the new website includes

The site lists each plan's outside-call capacity, included features and monthly price on its own page, so buyers can compare the plans before speaking with sales. The homepage also offers The Multi-Location Business Phone System Buyer's Guide, which includes a cost worksheet, questions to ask about calling capacity and support, and a plan for switching providers while keeping existing phone numbers.

Service for multi-location businesses

According to the company, Z-Cloud connects multiple sites on one system. Staff can reach any location by extension, and calls can route between locations. Changes can be made for all locations from one place or handled by TelcoDepot's U.S.-based technical support. TelcoDepot also offers custom integrations for paging systems, two-way radios and other equipment, along with nationwide on-site installation.

The Z-Cloud plans are available now at TelcoDepot.com. Businesses can also reach the TelcoDepot sales team with questions about calling capacity or switching providers.

About TelcoDepot

Established in 2009 and based in Yaphank, New York, TelcoDepot provides business phone systems, Z-Cloud hosted service, equipment and technical support. The company offers U.S.-based customer service and nationwide on-site installation. Its work with multi-location organizations includes centralized management, cross-location call routing and custom integrations.

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