Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. ("Zenith" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a $6.85M grant from Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas ("CPRIT") to conduct proof-of-concept immunotherapy trials in solid tumors using a novel immune-priming technology developed in the laboratory of Dr. Prasanna G. Alluri, MD, PhD, an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. This innovative approach combines focal and highly precise tumor-directed-radiation therapy with oral administration of ZEN-3694, Zenith's clinical-stage BET protein inhibitor, and has been shown to induce a robust systemic anti-tumor immune response and long-term immunological memory against solid tumors in preclinical mouse models. While the planned initial proof-of-concept trials will include patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer ("TNBC") and soft tissue sarcomas ("STS"), this approach has the potential for expansion into many additional commonly diagnosed cancers such as lung cancer, Estrogen Receptor-positive ("ER+") breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.

"CPRIT's newest awards reflect the extraordinary innovation taking place across Texas," said CPRIT Chief Executive Officer Kristen Doyle. "These investments support researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who are helping shape the future of cancer care and bringing new hope to Texans and Texas families."

Zenith ImmunoTherapeutics Texas

Zenith will launch Zenith ImmunoTherapeutics Texas ("Zenith ImmunoTherapeutics") to conduct these trials and will raise matching funds to supplement the capital provided through the CPRIT grant. Zenith ImmunoTherapeutics will be based in Texas and will be managed by the existing Zenith Epigenetics team. Prasanna G. Alluri, MD. PhD. will join Zenith ImmunoTherapeutics as the Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer. He will lead clinical translation of the proprietary technology into innovative clinical trials that aim to establish a new standard-of-care for many patients with aggressive cancers such as TNBC and STS, who show poor response to existing immunotherapies.

"We are deeply grateful to CPRIT for this award, which provides peer-reviewed validation of our platform technology and critical support to advance proof-of-concept clinical trials," said Dr. Alluri. "The combination of BET inhibition and targeted radiotherapy has demonstrated extraordinary efficacy in stimulating a systemic anti-tumor immune response in multiple preclinical mouse models that are otherwise unresponsive to existing immunotherapies. These studies highlight its potential to transform cancer immunotherapy and deliver new therapeutic options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers."

"ZEN-3694 is a leading and differentiated BET inhibitor that has been used in the treatment of over 600 patients across multiple clinical trials, with the previously demonstrated ability to enhance cancer immune responses when combined with other agents," said Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Zenith Epigenetics. "The new approach of combining ZEN-3694 treatment with targeted radiation, pioneered by Dr. Alluri and his team, has shown remarkable promise and we are very thankful to CPRIT for the grant funding enabling us to bring this new treatment paradigm to cancer patients with significant unmet medical need."

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

TNBC is an aggressive form of breast cancer with low survival rates. TNBC accounts for about 10-15% of all breast cancers and often shows rapid growth, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis than other types of invasive breast cancer. Approximately 75,000 women in the US, Japan and the major EU countries are diagnosed with TNBC each year.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that begins in the body's connective and supporting tissues, such as muscle, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and joint linings. The aggressive subtypes to be tested in our planned proof-of-concept study, undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma ("UPS"), myxofibrosarcoma ("MFS"), and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor ("MPNST") have a 5-year overall survival of only 5-20%. These sarcomas are typically treated with radiation and/or chemotherapy but often quickly progress despite treatment.

About Zenith and ZEN-3694

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by the NCI under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements ("CRADA") and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.

About CPRIT

Created by the Texas Legislature and approved by Texas voters in 2007, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas is the state's premier agency for advancing cancer research, prevention, and innovation. In 2019, Texans overwhelmingly reaffirmed their commitment to CPRIT by approving an additional $3 billion in funding, bringing the state's total investment to $6 billion. Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded more than $4 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention, and product development programs. CPRIT-funded investments have helped recruit 370 distinguished researchers to Texas, supported the establishment, expansion, or relocation of 90 companies, and delivered 13 million cancer prevention services across all 254 Texas counties.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's development activities involving ZEN-3694 in TNBC, STS, UPS, MFS, MPNST, NUT carcinoma, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other tumor types, as a single agent, or in combination with chemotherapies or radiotherapies, as well as our partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in furtherance of these development activities. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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