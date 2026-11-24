AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Spheric Assurance Company, Ltd. (Spheric) (British Virgin Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These ratings reflect Spheric's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best's expectation that the company's revised underwriting practices will support a more-stable operating performance, while risk-adjusted capitalization will remain at levels supportive of the current ratings, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), due to the company's prudent capital management. Previous ERM factors pressured the company's ratings. Spheric has since reinforced its accounting department and adjusted its underwriting practices.

Spheric has strengthened its capital base by reinvesting its earnings. The strong balance sheet strength assessment also factors in the company's conservative investment portfolio, mainly integrated by fixed income and equity mutual funds. Spheric maintains its reinsurance program with strong partners. At year-end 2025, the company showed an improved balance sheet position, supported by retained earnings and risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by BCAR, reinforcing its strong balance sheet strength assessment.

Spheric has shown positive bottom-line results in recent years, with its operating performance underpinned by positive technical results. The company continued to report positive bottom-line results as of December 2025, a trend that continues through June 2026. AM Best expects the company to maintain premium sufficiency levels while implementing its expansion strategy.

AM Best assesses the company's business profile as limited. Spheric concentrates its efforts in niche markets and the geographic diversification of its premiums and client base is somewhat narrow. Spheric is based in the British Virgin Islands and fully owned by Global Insurance Group Holding Company, Inc. The largest share of Spheric's gross premiums written is derived from insuring personal watercraft.

Spheric's ERM is considered appropriate, as it is well-integrated into its operations. The company's risk management practices focus on underwriting risk selection, reserve adequacy and regulatory solvency. Its reinsurance program and revised underwriting practices support the management of its risk exposures.

Positive rating actions could take place if Spheric continues to demonstrate a sustained improvement in its operating performance, supported by consistent underwriting profitability. Negative rating actions could take place if Spheric's operating performance deteriorates, returning to a pattern of volatility.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124228350/en/

Contacts:

Bernardo Lascurain

Associate Financial Analyst

+52 55 1102 2720, ext. 117

bernardo.lascurain@ambest.com

Alfonso Novelo

Senior Director, Analytics

+52 55 1102 2720, ext. 107

alfonso.novelo@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com