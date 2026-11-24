NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Route1 Inc. ("Route1" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announces a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$350,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.13 for a period of 12 months following the issue date of the Units.

Route1 intends to put the net proceeds from the Offering and the previously announced patent sale toward customer deployments in parking management and public safety.

Certain insiders may subscribe for Units under the Offering. The issuance of Units to such insiders will constitute a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches. The first tranche is anticipated to close on or about December 4, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a North American technology company focused on parking operations, public safety and mobility. Through its technology, services and recurring operational-support offerings, Route1 helps customers deploy, operate and optimize automated license plate recognition, parking and mobility technologies.

Route1's offerings include Genetec AutoVu-based ALPR solutions, Comprehensive+ lifecycle and operational support, Route1 ABI parking analytics and business intelligence, and related technology and professional services.

Additional information about Route1 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements that are not current or historical factual statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding the use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the previously announced patent sale; the participation of insiders in the Offering and the Company's reliance on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101; the timing and completion of the Offering; and the receipt of all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV in connection with the Offering. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability to successfully complete the Offering; the ability to complete the patent sale on the anticipated terms and timing; the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV; the ability to apply the net proceeds as intended; technology development and integration risks; customer adoption; competition; market conditions; and the results of business operations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/route1-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-for-gross-proceed-1256923