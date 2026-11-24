Fifth-Generation, Family-Owned Company Supports Pelham Civic Association

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support the Pelham Half Marathon and 10K, held by the Pelham Civic Association. The races will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Pelham, New York. Every year the Half Marathon and 10K attract more than 900 runners, 150 volunteers, and countless cheering families and friends. The non-profit race helps hundreds of people every year through the Pelham Civic Association's community assistance programs. Founded in 1939, Civics is a registered 501(c)(3) volunteer organization providing support for Pelham's seniors, youth, students, disabled, and disadvantaged.

Working with the organizers of the Pelham Half Marathon and 10K, LogoTags carefully created a custom race medal to be given to every participant of the race. "We are thrilled to design and donate these custom race medals to show our appreciation for the Pelham Civic Association in their ongoing heroic efforts within the community," explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

A Leader in Custom Challenge Coins and Custom Race Medals

LogoTags specializes in creating the highest quality custom challenge coins and custom race medals for military units, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, corporations, nonprofits, schools, athletic events and community organizations throughout the United States and the world.

Backed by the amazing manufacturing heritage of Ball Chain Manufacturing, a family-owned American company founded in 1938, LogoTags combines decades of metalworking experience with modern design capabilities, outstanding customer service and the highest quality products in the industry.

The company designs and produces a wide range of custom challenge coins, including military challenge coins, police challenge coins, fire department coins, commemorative coins, corporate coins, recognition coins and specialty custom designs.

LogoTags' custom challenge coins can be produced in virtually any shape, size, finish or design, with options including and certainly not limited to antique gold, antique silver, polished finishes, custom shapes, dimensional 2D and 3D artwork, color fills, detailed edge treatments and high-resolution UV color printed enhancements.

LogoTags also produces custom race medals and event medals for 5Ks, marathons, charitable walks, sporting events, competitions and special occasions. From traditional round medals to completely custom shapes and dimensional designs, LogoTags works closely with customers to create medals that participants will be proud to receive and keep.

Making Custom Challenge Coins and Race Medals Easy

LogoTags has built its business around making the custom-product process simple and customer-friendly. Customers receive free artwork, free digital proofs and unlimited artwork revisions, allowing them to refine their design until it is exactly what they want. LogoTags' custom challenge coins are the best quality custom challenge coins that you will ever find.

For customers requiring fast turnaround of 24 hours, or less, LogoTags offers Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coins, which combine real metal coins with advanced high-resolution dimensional 3D UV printing. If you need custom challenge coins fast, need a small amount, or you need a more cost effective option, our Custom 3D Express Challenge Coins is the best custom challenge coin solution in the market. Full 3D on extra thick metal coins. Our full color 3D UV effect is so good it makes it tough to tell whether the coin is 3D stamped or 3D UV printed. We also add a thin clear coat to make the coin design extra durable.

Whether producing custom military challenge coins, police coins, corporate recognition coins or race medals for major events, LogoTags approaches every project with the same focus on quality, creativity, service, value and fast turnaround.

Fifth-Generation Family-Owned Company

LogoTags is part of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated company that is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. Founded in 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing has built its reputation on manufacturing expertise, innovation, quality and long-term customer relationships.

That manufacturing heritage helps distinguish LogoTags from many traditional promotional-product companies. LogoTags combines the personal attention and responsiveness of a family-owned business with the manufacturing knowledge and experience of a company that has been producing metal products for generations.

Today, LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins, custom race medals, military dog tags, lapel pins, metal tags, key chains, bottle openers and other custom metal products to customers throughout the United States and around the world.

Through partnerships such as Pelham Civic Association, LogoTags continues to demonstrate how custom medals and challenge coins can do more than recognize achievement - they can commemorate important moments, honor service, strengthen organizations and help support meaningful causes.

For more information about custom challenge coins, visit LogoTags.com/challenge-coins/.

For more information about custom race medals, visit LogoTags.com/medals/.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.logotags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

Work: 914-664-7500 ext 120

Cell: 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-and-race-medal-company-1256943