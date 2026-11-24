Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group", "PTM" or the "Company") reports the Company's financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, and provides an update and outlook. The Company's material property is the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the "Waterberg Project"). The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanised, shallow, decline access platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold ("4E" or "PGM") mine, including by-product copper and nickel production, and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost underground platinum group metals ("PGM" or "PGMs") mines globally. The Company's near-term objectives are to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision, including the arrangement of construction financing and concentrate offtake agreements.

The Company has filed its audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the year ended August 31, 2026, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and Annual Information Form ("AIF") with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company has also filed an Annual Report on Form 40-F ("Form 40-F"), including the Financial Statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the complete Financial Statements and MD&A from the Company free of charge upon request.

All amounts herein are reported in United States Dollars unless otherwise specified. The Company holds cash in Canadian Dollars, United States Dollars, and South African Rand. Changes in exchange rates may create variances in the cash holdings or results reported.

Project Ownership

As of August 31, 2026, the Waterberg Project is owned by Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd. ("Waterberg JV Co."), which is in turn owned by Platinum Group (37.62%), Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo") (26.00%), HJ Platinum Metals Company Ltd. ("HJM") (21.95%) and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. ("Implats") (14.43%). Platinum Group holds a further 12.97% indirect interest in Waterberg JV Co. through a 49.90% interest in Mnombo.

HJM was established in 2023 by Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC") and Hanwa Co. Ltd. ("Hanwa") as a special purpose company to hold and fund their aggregate future equity interests in the Waterberg Project. The combined Waterberg JV Co. ownership of JOGMEC (12.19%) and Hanwa (9.76%) were consolidated into a 21.95% interest held by HJM going forward, with JOGMEC to fund 75% of future equity investments into HJM and Hanwa the remaining 25%.

Since December 2023, Implats has not funded their share of Waterberg Project cash calls and their interest in Waterberg JV Co. has diluted by approximately 0.57%. Platinum Group has funded Implats' shortfall, resulting in a corresponding increase in the Company's direct interest in Waterberg JV Co. Implats has advised that it will consider future cash calls as they are received.

Recent Events

On October 1, 2026, the Company and Valterra Platinum Limited ("Valterra") reported that Lion Battery Technologies Inc. ("Lion"), had completed the first phase of independent testing and scale-up of its platinum and palladium based lithium-sulfur battery technology. The Company and Valterra approved funding for the next stage of Lion's development program focused on manufacturing and testing pouch-cell prototypes in several performance configurations, optimising catalyst formulations, and evaluating performance in target applications. Target applications will include drones, where higher energy density can enable longer operating times, increased payload capacity and improved performance. The resulting data will inform further commercialisation plans. See more details below.

On July 31, 2026, Waterberg JV Co. and Discovery Drilling (Pty) Ltd. completed a T-Zone metallurgical drilling program consisting of twenty-eight deflections drilled within twelve existing NQ boreholes drilled in earlier campaigns. A total of 703 kg of mineralized T-Zone material was recovered, logged, and recorded. The metallurgical drilling campaign successfully collected the target number of T-Zone kgs under budget and with fewer deflections than expected. From the collected core, several representative and suitably variable samples were selected. Composites from the laboratory samples were assembled for a comprehensive metallurgical testing program, totaling 370 kg of the original 703 kg core. Metallurgical testing of these composites was conducted by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.'s Metallurgical Division, consisting of bench scale tests, lock cycle tests, MF2 circuit recoveries, and MF1 circuit recoveries. Test results are also being evaluated to determine the suitability of Jameson Cell technology within the planned recovery circuit. Test results and information will be inputs to the T-Zone Study (as defined below) now underway.

On May 8, 2026, at the Annual General Meeting of Waterberg JV Co., a supplemental budget (the "Supplemental Budget") of Rand 27.4 million (approx. $1.69 million at the time) was approved by shareholders for funding of the fiscal 2026 portion of a T-Zone Mining Study (the "T-Zone Study") aimed at assessing the viability of developing the Waterberg Project in stages, beginning with a smaller, lower cost T-Zone mine. The Supplemental Budget had been approved earlier by the board of directors of Waterberg JV Co. at a meeting held on March 27, 2026. A further Rand 22.69 million (approx. $1.33 million today) to complete the T-Zone Study is expected to be approved as a component of the upcoming fiscal 2027 budget. The Supplemental Budget is in addition to the Stage Six Budget described below. The T-Zone Study is being completed by a team of specialists including engineering firm Stantec Consulting International Ltd. and South African engineering firm DRA South Africa Projects (Pty) Ltd. Engineering oversight and project management are being provided by South African engineering firm Fraser McGill (Pty) Ltd. ("Fraser McGill").

On March 10, 2026, the Company entered an Equity Distribution Agreement with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (the "Canadian Agents") and BMO Capital Markets Corp. (the "U.S. Agent" and together with the Canadian Agents, the "Agents") for a new at-the-market equity program (the "2026 ATM") to distribute up to $60.0 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares", and the common shares of the Company the "Common Shares"). The Offered Shares may be issued by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Agents, at the Company's discretion until December 13, 2026 although the Company does not anticipate making any additional sales pursuant to the 2026 ATM. Offered Shares under the 2026 ATM will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. The net proceeds of any such sales will be used for staged development programs at the Waterberg Project and general, corporate and administrative expenses.

On September 17, 2025, the board of directors of Waterberg JV Co. unanimously approved a sixth stage of work in the amount of Rand 92.1 million (approximately $5.11 million at the time) for fiscal year 2026 ("Stage Six Budget"), to allow for the continuation of work programs underway. The Stage Six Budget was subsequently approved by a consent resolution of the requisite majority shareholders on September 26, 2025. The interim budget covered the period ending August 31, 2026, and included some components of a $21.0 million pre-construction work program approved in principle for the Waterberg Project by the directors and shareholders of Waterberg JV Co. on October 18, 2022 (the "Pre-Construction Program").

Results For the Year Ended August 31, 2026

During the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, the Company incurred a net loss of $3.07 million (August 31, 2025 - net loss of $4.54 million). General and administrative expenses during the period were $3.74 million (August 31, 2025 - $3.66 million). Share based compensation expense was $1.02 million (August 31, 2025 - $1.19 million). The foreign exchange gain recognized in the current period was $0.30 million (August 31, 2025 - $0.10 million gain) due primarily to the U.S. Dollar rising in value relative to the Canadian Dollar during the year.

At August 31, 2026, finance income consisting of interest earned in the twelve month period amounted to $1.47 million (August 31, 2025 - $0.28 million). Basic and diluted loss per share for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, was $0.02 (August 31, 2025 - $0.04).

Accounts receivable at August 31, 2026, totalled $0.31 million (August 31, 2025 - $0.08 million) while accounts payable and other liabilities amounted to $1.74 million (August 31, 2025 - $0.78 million). Accounts receivable were comprised primarily of value added taxes repayable to the Company in South Africa. Accounts payable consisted primarily of accruals and payables related to Waterberg Project and unspent Waterberg JV Co. partner advances.

Total expenditures on the Waterberg Project, before partner reimbursements, for the year ended August 31, 2026, were approximately $3.60 million (August 31, 2025 - $2.0 million). At period end, $57.26 million (August 31, 2025 - $49.2 million) in accumulated net costs were capitalized to the Waterberg Project. Total expenditures on the property since inception to August 31, 2026, are approximately $94.3 million. For more information on mineral properties, see Note 5 of the Financial Statements.

During the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2026, a total of 1,059,233 Common Shares were sold pursuant to the 2026 ATM at an average price of $1.90 for gross proceeds of $2.01 million before directly attributable costs of $0.05 million. No Common Shares were sold pursuant to the 2026 ATM during the three month period ended August 31, 2026, or to date subsequently.

On December 5, 2024, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with the Agents for an at-the-market equity program (the "2025 ATM") to distribute up to $50 million of Common Shares. Sales of common shares on the NYSE American commenced on January 22, 2025, and to the completion of the 2025 ATM on January 23, 2026, the Company sold an aggregate of 22,726,804 Common Shares at an average price of $2.20 for gross proceeds of $50 million before deducting directly attributable costs paid to the Agents of $1.25 million. During the six month period ending February 28, 2026, 13,785,310 Common Shares were sold pursuant to the 2025 ATM at an average price of $2.67 for gross proceeds of $36.82 million before directly attributable costs of $0.92 million.

Waterberg Project Update

On September 16, 2024, the Company reported positive results from an Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Update (the "Waterberg DFS Update") for the Waterberg Project. The associated technical report entitled "Waterberg Definitive Feasibility Study Update, Bushveld Igneous Complex, Republic of South Africa", with an effective date of August 31, 2024, was filed on SEDAR+ on October 9, 2024. The Waterberg DFS Update was prepared by independent qualified persons in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Subpart 229.1300 and Item 601(b)(96) of the SEC's Regulation S-K (collectively, "S-K 1300"). The Waterberg DFS Update included revised mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. For details of the Waterberg DFS Update see the Company's news release dated September 16, 2024, the MD&A, and the technical report referred to above.

In addition to the T-Zone metallurgical drilling campaign and project engineering as described above, small scale physical work activities recently commenced at the Waterberg Project, including work on road upgrades proximal to the Waterberg Project Mine Site, construction water supply, and first stage accommodation facilities. Progress is in varying stages, with first contractor site establishment currently in process. A construction manager to oversee activities was recently appointed by Fraser McGill's project office and is now on-site.

During March 2023, Waterberg JV Co. assisted two local landowners to apply for Mining Permits to mine aggregate from two borrow pits for Waterberg JV Co.'s construction purposes. Subsequent to August 31, 2026, Waterberg JV Co. agreed terms for contractors to mine, extract, crush and stockpile aggregate from these two borrow pits for use in road upgrade work (as described above) and work on the first borrow pit is now underway.

Waterberg JV Co. prepared applications to Eskom Holdings (SOC) Limited ("Eskom") for Cost Estimate Letters and paid Eskom for a Budget Quotation for establishment/construction of a temporary 22kV, 3MVA electrical feed to the Waterberg Project Mine Site for use during construction and development. Detailed engineering work is underway to determine the best route for a ±30km powerline, associated equipment selection, and initial procurement activities for construction once approved by Eskom.

Waterberg JV Co. has completed the next phase of certain necessary maintenance and water infrastructure upgrades on the farm Early Dawn. Waterberg JV Co. is awaiting available dates from the Capricorn District Municipality and Blouberg Local Municipality to formally hand over this completed phase of the project. Waterberg JV Co. also intends to commence with the necessary maintenance of certain water infrastructure on the farm Ketting. A contractor has been appointed, and Waterberg JV Co. has received formal written approval from the Capricorn District Municipality to commence with work. Waterberg JV Co. is still in the process of obtaining the community's consent to commence with the necessary maintenance. Both of these water infrastructure upgrades form a part of a Bulk Water Reticulation Local Economic Development ("LED") Program under the initial Waterberg JV Co. Social & Labour Plan ("SLP").

Structural extensions to increase patient accommodation, improvements to the administrative area, and the construction of new ablution facilities under the Medical Clinic Upgrade LED Program on the farm Goedetrouw have been completed. Nine local community members were appointed as contract labour for this program. The upgrades cost in the region of Rand 2.2 million (approx. $137,000 at August 31, 2026). The clinic is now ready to be returned to the control of the Department of Health.

Waterberg JV Co. appointed a contractor to manufacture and install shelving and fencing, and upgrade sporting facilities, at the Seshane Primary School on the farm Early Dawn under the Provision of Infrastructure and Educational Support to Local Schools LED Program. The contractor has appointed contract workers from the local community to assist with the project and work has commenced. This project will cost in the region of Rand 835,000 (approx. $48,900 today).

The Company continues to work closely with regional and local communities and their leadership on mine development plans to achieve optimal outcomes and best value to all stakeholders. The initial five year SLP (2021 - 2025) ended during 2026 and a new five year SLP, commencing in 2026 (the "2026 SLP") has been developed with community input and was submitted to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources ("DMPR") for review and approval in late 2025. There are outstanding components of the initial SLP which remain to be completed. Waterberg JV Co. submitted its annual SLP compliance report and an annual Mining Charter compliance report to the DMPR on May 21, 2026. Discussions with the DMPR regarding the SLP and the 2026 SLP are ongoing and the timing and extent of certain infrastructural LED programs may be amended and only be implemented fully once a construction decision has been made (e.g. the full bulk water reticulation and road upgrade programs).

The process to obtain surface lease agreements with both the Ketting and Goedetrouw communities is ongoing. Draft surface lease agreements have been exchanged with Goedetrouw and Ketting community representatives and their legal counsels. Formal independent expert land valuations have been completed. An application for a water use license and an application for land use rezoning are pending the completion of surface lease agreements.

The recognized leadership and the majority of community members living on the farms Goedetrouw, Ketting and Early Dawn have expressed their support for the Waterberg Mine. Notwithstanding such support there are opponents. A Court Case filed in March 2024 by certain members of the Early Dawn community seeking condonation and challenging the grant of the Waterberg Mining Right in 2021 is unadjudicated. No mine infrastructure is planned for location on the farm Early Dawn.

Two appeals to Waterberg JV Co.'s application to include the farms Bonne Esperance and Too Late into the Waterberg Mining Right were received in 2025, one from a member of a faction within the Early Dawn community, and the other from an NGO called the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa. The farms in question are down dip of the current mineral reserve at the Waterberg Project, would only ever be accessed from underground, and would not likely be scheduled for mining until approximately 50 years of mining have occurred.

A final draft Heritage Management Plan ("HMP") was submitted to the South African Heritage Resource Agency ("SAHRA") on March 9, 2026. SAHRA provided its final approval of the HMP on April 14, 2026, and one formal appeal was subsequently received directly by Waterberg JV Co. An expert panel assembled by SAHRA reviewed the appeal at a hearing held on July 21, 2026. An adjudication from the panel has not been received to date. The implementation of an HMP does not affect the validity of either the Waterberg Mining Right or the approved Environmental Authorization.

Outlook

At current exchange rates, approximately $9.1 million of the $21.0 million Pre-Construction Program described above remains to be completed, including work on initial road access, water supply, essential site facilities, a first phase accommodation lodge, a site construction power supply and advancement of the Waterberg SLP. Remaining components are being undertaken in phases as incremental budgets are approved. The Stage Six Budget and the Supplemental Budget have allowed for the continuation of work.

The Company and Waterberg JV Co. are assessing commercial alternatives for mine development financing and concentrate offtake. As a part of the Company's investigation of smelting and base metal refining options, the Company has engaged in discussions with all South African integrated producers with a view to negotiating formal concentrate offtake arrangements for the Waterberg Project. To date no terms have been agreed. As an alternative, over the past three years the Company has studied and proposed the establishment of smelter and base metal refinery facilities located in either Saudi Arabia or South Africa.

Before any processing of Waterberg concentrate could occur outside of South Africa, authorization for the export of concentrate or matte would be required from the South African Government. In response to the Company's request for export authorization, Senior South African Government officials have stated their preference for beneficiation to occur in South Africa. The Company has also investigated opportunities to collaborate and co-invest with smaller furnace operators in South Africa who are interested to modify and expand their existing operations such that the efficient processing of Waterberg Project concentrate could be undertaken.

The base case for mine development in the Waterberg DFS Update is focused first on lower cost, bulk mining of F-Zone material from the F-Central deposit, followed by later mining from the T-Zone. Although no decision has been made to alter the base case scenario, given the current price and outlook for gold, one concept being investigated in the T-Zone Study (as described above) is to begin staged development at the Waterberg Project, first with decline development into the T-Zone, followed by smaller scale T-Zone mining and then later expansion into the F-Central deposit at the scale planned in the Waterberg DFS Update. As compared to F-Central ore, proven and probable reserves for the T-Zone have a more favourable 4E prill split of approx. 29% platinum (28% F-Central), 51% palladium (66% F-Central), 1% rhodium (1% F-Central) and 19% gold (5% F-Central). T-Zone proven and probable reserves also have a higher 4E grade of 3.84 g/t (2.68 g/t F-Central).

The F-Central deposit, with true mining widths (hanging wall to footwall) of up to 107 metres, and with approximately 87% of production planned from mining widths more than 15 metres, is very favourable to low-cost bulk mining. The T-Zone, with approximately 92% of production planned from mining widths between 2.4 metres and 15 metres, and 8% from areas up to 20 metres thick, also allows for bulk mining (being longitudinal longhole stoping), albeit at a higher cost per tonne versus the F-Central deposit.

At current metal prices, increased revenue per tonne from mining the T-Zone would more than offset higher mining costs, and may allow for a lower capex, staged development approach as described above. The T-Zone Study is examining the financial impact of deferring capital for power lines, paste backfill, milling capacity, and underground conveyors, while first operating a T-Zone mine before using free cash flow to then develop a second stage F-Central mine. T-Zone ore and waste can be trucked to surface for processing during initial mining stages, allowing for a shortened ore build-up period and a reduced capital footprint in both underground development and other underground infrastructure requirements. The use of Jameson Cell high-intensity, compact flotation technology is also being investigated.

The Company and Valterra continue to advance an initiative through Lion using platinum and palladium in lithium battery technologies in collaboration with Florida International University ("FIU"). Valterra and the Company have funded Lion equally for an aggregate $4.8 million as of August 31, 2026. The investment in Lion creates a potential vertical integration with a broader industrial market development strategy to bring new technologies to market utilising the catalytic properties of platinum and palladium.

The Company and Valterra are working towards the commercialisation and promulgation of the developed technology and are currently working with FIU to establish a pilot manufacturing facility capable of producing lithium sulphur pouch cells and Lion proprietary cathodes for delivery to industrial users and manufacturers for testing. See details below. The investment decision was guided by a December 2025 report prepared by an independent third-party commercial battery specialist assessing Lion's technology, and validation work completed by the Battery Innovation Center, Inc. The independent specialists provided guidance on potential pathways to commercialization and have been engaged to provide ongoing direction and evaluation.

Effective July 20, 2026, the Company and Valterra amended an existing investment agreement to reset the forward equal investment into Lion for up to an aggregate $8.0 million over a three or four year period. Effective July 20, 2026, Lion and FIU further amended and extended an existing sponsored research agreement, and entered into an equipment loan agreement, whereby Lion may invest up to $4.13 million for the purchase of equipment, to be owned by Lion, and the establishment of a pilot scale testing and manufacturing facility at FIU. The balance of funding into Lion of up to $3.87 million is to be focused on further research, commercialization efforts, business development, and overhead costs. For more detail, please see the Company's MD&A and current AIF and Form 40-F.

Environmental, Social and Governance

In November 2026, Platinum Group received the 2026 annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") disclosure report from Digbee Ltd. ("Digbee"), a United Kingdom based company that has developed an industry standard ESG disclosure framework for the mining sector providing a right-sized, future looking set of frameworks against which they can credibly disclose, track, compare and improve their ESG performance. For 2026, Platinum Group achieved an overall score of BBB with a range of CC to AA based on the information provided. Digbee ESG has been developed in consultation with mining companies, ESG specialists and capital providers and is endorsed by leading financial institutions, producing mining companies and other industry stakeholders. Digbee's reporting framework is aligned with global standards, including the Equator Principles. For more details about the Company's 2026 Digbee ESG Report please refer to the Company's MD&A, AIF and Form 40-F.

Regulatory

As well as the discussions within this news release, the reader is encouraged to also see the Company's disclosure made under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's current AIF and Form 40-F.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a consultant geologist to the Company and a former employee, is an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. van Egmond has reviewed, validated, and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has previously visited the Waterberg Project site.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and the Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM and base metal deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Mnombo, HJM and Implats.

On behalf of the Board of

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Frank R. Hallam

President, CEO and Director

Disclosure

The TSX and the NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may", "plan", "would", "will", "could", "can", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objective to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision, including the arrangement of construction financing and concentrate offtake agreements; the findings of the Waterberg DFS Update; the findings and funding of the internal T-Zone Study; the plan for and development of the Waterberg Project, including the potential for staged development commencing with a T-Zone mine and subsequent expansion into the F-Central deposit; and the potential benefits and results thereof including that it is projected to become one of the largest and lowest cost underground PGM mines globally; the potential commercial alternatives for mine development, sequencing of development activities, mining methods, processing technologies and infrastructure configurations, including the use of Jameson Cell technology; the results and implications of metallurgical testing, including the evaluation of metallurgical recoveries and processing alternatives; the completion of the Pre-Construction Program and the approval and implementation of future budgets; the arrangement of construction financing, the availability of capital and potential alternative sources of funding for the Waterberg Project; the negotiation and execution of concentrate offtake agreements, the availability of domestic and international processing alternatives; the size and cost of the Waterberg Project; the economic feasibility of establishing a new PGM smelter and BMR in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere; the potential requirement to obtain government authorization for the export of concentrate or matte; the availability and development of power, water, road access, accommodation and other infrastructure; the negotiation and execution of surface lease agreements and the ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, environmental authorizations, surface access rights, infrastructure servitudes, and other regulatory approvals; the outcome and timing of outstanding community, regulatory, heritage and other approval processes, including the appeals relating to the Waterberg Mining Right and Heritage Management Plan; the development, testing, manufacturing, validation and commercialisation of platinum and palladium-based lithium-sulfur battery technology through Lion, including the establishment and operation of a pilot manufacturing facility in collaboration with FIU, the potential target applications including drones, and the availability of funding for and results of the Company's other future plans and expectations.

Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, rising global inflation and increased potential supply chain disruptions; the impact of international trade disputes, the imposition of tariffs, international conflicts and other geopolitical tensions and events; the Company's inability to generate sufficient cash flow or raise additional capital, and to comply with the terms of any new indebtedness; additional financing requirements; and any new indebtedness may be secured, which potentially could result in the loss of any assets pledged by the Company; the Company's history of losses and negative cash flow; the Company's assets may not be brought into a state of commercial production; uncertainty of estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Waterberg Project as reported in the Waterberg DFS Update; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and between estimated and actual production; fluctuations in the relative values of the U.S. Dollar, the South African Rand and the Canadian Dollar; volatility in metals prices; the uncertainty regarding the results, assumptions, costs, timing and economic viability of the T-Zone Study and any proposed staged development approach; the uncertainty of alternative funding sources for Waterberg JV Co.; the Company may become subject to the U.S. Investment Company Act; the failure of the Company or the other Waterberg JV Co. shareholders to fund their pro rata share of funding obligations for the Waterberg Project; any disputes or disagreements with the other shareholders of Waterberg JV Co. or Mnombo; the ability of the Company to retain key management, employees and skilled and experienced personnel; conflicts of interest; litigation or other administrative proceedings involving the Company; actual or alleged breaches of governance processes or instances of fraud, bribery or corruption; exploration, development and mining risks and the inherently dangerous nature of the mining industry, and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and other risks and uncertainties; property and mineral title risks including defective title to mineral claims or property; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and South Africa; the state of relations between South Africa and the United States; equipment shortages and the ability of the Company to acquire necessary access rights and infrastructure for its mineral properties; environmental regulations and the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits, including environmental authorizations and water use licences; extreme competition in the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining, or a failure to obtain, permits necessary for current or future operations or failures to comply with the terms of such permits; risks of doing business in South Africa, including but not limited to, labour, economic and political instability and potential changes to and failures to comply with legislation; pandemics and other public health crises; proposed changes in the mineral law in South Africa, if implemented as proposed, may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business and potential interest in projects; the Company's Common Shares may be delisted from the NYSE American or the TSX if it cannot maintain compliance with the applicable listing requirements; risks associated with the availability, performance and cost of contractors, suppliers, equipment and infrastructure required for the development of the Waterberg Project; risks relating to the Company's ability to obtain and maintain community support, surface access arrangements, servitudes and regulatory approvals, and the outcome of outstanding litigation, appeals and administrative proceedings; risks associated with the development, testing, funding, manufacturing and commercialization of Lion's battery technology, including the ability to achieve technical and commercial objectives and establish a pilot manufacturing facility with FIU; risks relating to the ability of Lion and its shareholders to obtain additional funding, commercial partners and customers; and other risk factors described in the Company's most recent AIF and Form 40-F, other filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca, respectively. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Waterberg DFS Update was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300. The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the SEC. Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained in this news release, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

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