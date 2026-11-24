AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of "bbb" (Good) of Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (Barbados). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect GPR's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to positive from stable reflects the company's demonstrated ability to sustain profitability and favorable underwriting results despite its significant business expansion and evolving portfolio composition. While the shift in business mix has led to a normalization of technical ratios, GPR continues to exhibit solid earnings generation and sound performance. AM Best expects the company to maintain prudent portfolio management and conservative underwriting approach to preserve profitability and mitigate potential volatility.

The company is based in Barbados and fully owned by Global Protection Holding Corp. (B.V.I.), a subsidiary of Ficohsa Corp S.L. (Spain). GPR focuses on reinsuring the group's facultative risks, limiting its growth inside the markets where the group operates, such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

AM Best assesses GPR's balance sheet strength as strongest, underpinned by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). GPR has strengthened its capital base steadily by reinvesting its earnings. The balance sheet strength assessment of strongest also factors in the company's ability to generate profit, taking advantage of the synergies within the group, as well as their capital management efficiency reflected by low financial and operating leverage, and a strong liquidity position.

The company has shown positive bottom-line results historically. GPR's operating performance has been underpinned by positive technical results as it pursues new business opportunities inside its group. Potential volatility in GPR's operating markets and the company's technical capacities in new business lines will continue to be monitored to assess the overall operating performance. AM Best expects GPR to maintain premium sufficiency and steady trends in its profitability ratios.

AM Best assesses GPR's business profile as limited due to its self-imposed geographic reach. However, given the depth of the group's operations, greater diversification over time could be achieved. Despite the regional diversification, as of 2025, GPR's portfolio remains highly concentrated in Honduras, which accounts for 52.0% of the total premiums, followed by El Salvador (40.6%), Nicaragua (5.0%), Guatemala (2.4%), and Panama (less than 1.0%)

AM Best considers GPR's ERM to be appropriate as it is well-integrated into its operations. The company follows the group's risk policies and appetite and adheres to the investment policies of its affiliates, which were previously approved by management. Underwriting is guided by bottom-line approach that prioritizes technical profitability and disciplined risk selection over premium growth. This prudent strategy reflects a conservative risk appetite focused on solvency and capital preservation.

Positive rating actions could take place if GPR is able to demonstrate sustained profitable operating results that compare favorably with a strong assessment level. Factors that could lead to negative rating actions include any major changes in GPR's capital base, such as significant dividends or capital outflows, which diminish AM Best's view of the company's balance sheet strength. Negative rating actions could also occur if disruptions in business generation from the group affect GPR's operating performance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

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