110.47 g/t Au over 2.60 m and 14.58 g/t Au over 12.00 m

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - New Found Gold Corp. (TSX: NFGC) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results from its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The results include grade-control drilling at the Iceberg zone ("Iceberg") and Phase 2 infill drilling at the K2 zone ("K2").

Iceberg grade control drill highlights include:

110.47 g/t Au over 2.60 m from 27.55 m (NFGC-26-GC-143) [1]

14.58 g/t Au over 12.00 m from 1.65 m (NFGC-26-GC-127)

12.05 g/t Au over 12.25 m from 13.80 m (NFGC-26-GC-141)

5.57 g/t Au over 10.95 m from 1.75 m (NFGC-26-GC-126)

10.17 g/t Au over 5.35 m from 1.65 m (NFGC-26-GC-129)

9.22 g/t Au over 5.90 m from 20.15 m (NFGC-26-GC-125)

K2 Phase 2 open pit infill drill highlights include:

35.31 g/t Au over 2.20 m from 47.60 m (NFGC-26-2765)

7.99 g/t Au over 9.00 m from 38.40 m (NFGC-26-2772)

6.48 g/t Au over 8.55 m from 62.40 m (NFGC-26-2749)

2.35 g/t Au over 15.55 m from 42.30 m (NFGC-26-2754)

12.41 g/t Au over 2.80 m from 84.00 m (NFGC-25-2580)

3.02 g/t Au over 11.50 m from 34.10 m (NFGC-26-2731)

Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold stated: "These results demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization within the high-grade zones targeted for Phase 1 mining beginning in Q4 2027, where our recently revised PEA outlined a 13.41 g/t Au average open pit head grade. The grade control program is still ongoing, and we look forward to reporting further results in due course.

"At K2, infill drilling of the Phase 2 planned open pit confirms the continuity of gold mineralization in this zone. Additional follow up drilling to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category is planned, with the objective of derisking the later phases of the Project."

Work Summary and Results

Pre-development and advanced exploration activities have dominated the 2026 Queensway drill program as the Company continues to derisk Queensway on the path to near-term production. Drillhole planning and execution was based on development shapes and site layouts outlined in the Company's revised preliminary economic assessment ("2026 PEA") for the Appleton Fault Zone Core ("AFZ Core"; see the New Found Gold news release dated October 22, 2026; Figure 1).

Pre-development drilling included in this news release consists of grade control drilling at Iceberg on 5 x 5 m centres, condemnation drilling and geotechnical drilling (Figures 1 and 2). As with 2025 grade control drilling conducted at both Iceberg and the Keats zone ("Keats"), the 2026 program was designed to continue to improve confidence in the distribution of high-grade, near- to at-surface gold mineralization and support mine planning.

Advanced exploration drilling in this news release includes infill of K2 Phase 2 open pits with the objective of converting Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category (Figure 3).

This news release includes the results from 10,071 m of drilling in 88 diamond drillholes ("DDH") completed between Q4 2025 and H2 2026. This includes 229 m in 8 grade control DDH at Iceberg; 6,968 m in 55 Phase 2 infill DDH at K2; 2,513 m in 23 condemnation DDH to support site infrastructure and planned hydro-electric transmission line rerouting and 361 m in 2 holes of Phase 2 geotechnical drilling.

Grade Control Drilling

Grade control drilling in 2026 is focused on the continued delineation of near-surface portions of the Iceberg and Keats open pits, where the 2026 PEA outlined an average head grade of 13.41 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") from Q4 2027 through 2030 in the Phase 1. Grade-control drilling in 2026 has been conducted across both Iceberg and Keats, with first results from Iceberg presented herein and results from Keats pending.

The Iceberg grade control results reported herein continue to demonstrate the strong continuity of the high-grade mineralization. These near-surface drill results correlate well with gold mineralization in surface channel samples collected and grade control drilling conducted in 2025 (see the New Found Gold news releases dated September 25, 2025 and March 1, 2026).

The Company anticipates completing over 7,000 m of grade control drilling at Keats and Iceberg in 2026.





Figure 1: Plan view map of the AFZ Core, showing existing and proposed infrastructure, along with zones noted in this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan view map of Iceberg showing grade-control drill highlights from this news release and 2025 grade control drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_002full.jpg

K2 Phase 2 Infill Drilling

Conversion drilling to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category within Phase 2 open pits is largely complete, with additional follow-up drilling planned. Results from infill drilling K2 open pits confirm the continuity of gold mineralization and support the mine plan. Although the open-pit mineralization reported in this release is generally lower grade and occurs over broad widths, each pit also contains high-grade domains. Earlier phases of drilling focused on the high-grade domains; the results presented in this news release are predominantly from the surrounding peripheral areas.

Condemnation & Geotechnical Drilling

This news release includes 2,513 m in 23 condemnation DDH focused primarily on the planned hydro-electric transmission line rerouting. The program was successful in sterilizing this ground for the planned infrastructure.

A geotechnical program is ongoing. This release includes 361 m in 2 holes focused on the Phase 2 open pits. Where practical, these holes also served as infill holes. Additional results are expected as they become available.

Looking Ahead

On June 2, 2026, the Company announced an expanded 2026 Queensway work program (the "Program") with a focus on discovery and resource growth (see the New Found Gold news release dated June 2, 2026). To date, approximately 72,500 m have been completed in 560 DDH. Currently four diamond drill rigs are operational on the Project, and the Company anticipates the full 2026 program will include approximately 75,000 m of drilling.

Additional work from the Program includes Keats and Iceberg grade control drilling, Phase 2 open pit infill, Phase 3 infill drilling, Bullseye reconnaissance, regional drilling, AFZ Core step-out drilling and planned conversion and step out drilling at the Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick") in the AFZ Peripheral area.

Results from the Program will be included in future mineral resource estimate updates, ongoing mine planning and future economic studies.

On October 22, 2026, the Company announced the result of the 2026 PEA, which included an updated mineral resource estimate ("updated MRE"). A technical report pertaining to the PEA and MRE (the "Technical Report") prepared by Qualified Persons ("QPs") in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") will be filed on the Company's website, under its SEDAR+ profile and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar) within 45 days of the October 22, 2026 news release.

Cautionary Statement

The 2026 PEA is preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the 2026 PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability. No Mineral Reserves are defined for Queensway.





Figure 3: Plan view map of the K2 Phase 2 open pit infill drill highlights from this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/325664_e6a97d47445f498d_003full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights.

ICEBERG Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-26-GC-125 20.15 26.05 5.90 9.22 70-95 Iceberg Including 22.60 23.10 0.50 50.73 70-95 Including 23.75 24.35 0.60 28.24 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-126 1.75 12.70 10.95 5.57 60-90 Iceberg Including 5.20 6.05 0.85 12.29 60-90 Including 9.65 10.00 0.35 82.56 60-90 NFGC-26-GC-127 1.65 13.65 12.00 14.58 65-95 Iceberg Including 7.00 8.70 1.70 86.44 65-95 NFGC-26-GC-129 1.65 7.00 5.35 10.17 70-95 Iceberg Including 4.15 5.55 1.40 34.55 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-141 13.80 26.05 12.25 12.05 70-95 Iceberg Including 16.30 18.10 1.80 36.19 70-95 Including 19.05 19.85 0.80 84.52 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-143 27.55 30.15 2.60 110.47 70-95 Iceberg Including 27.55 29.35 1.80 158.81 70-95

K2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2564 84.15 93.75 9.60 1.20 55-85 K2 And 98.55 111.40 12.85 1.42 55-85 And 149.30 165.45 16.15 1.75 55-85 Including 153.30 154.10 0.80 10.94 55-85 NFGC-25-2580 84.00 86.80 2.80 12.41 70-95 K2 Including 84.00 84.30 0.30 97.05 70-95 NFGC-25-2615 33.65 47.85 14.20 1.67 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2697A 160.45 162.90 2.45 13.75 50-80 K2 Including 161.10 161.55 0.45 73.65 50-80 NFGC-26-2731 34.10 45.60 11.50 3.02 70-95 K2 NFGC-26-2734 75.50 99.20 23.70 1.13 70-95 K2 NFGC-26-2740 93.40 105.50 12.10 1.57 60-90 K2 NFGC-26-2749 62.40 70.95 8.55 6.48 60-90 K2 Including 68.15 68.55 0.40 93.35 60-90 NFGC-26-2754 42.30 57.85 15.55 2.35 70-95 K2 Including 44.55 45.00 0.45 11.80 70-95 NFGC-26-2762 95.00 97.00 2.00 15.02 70-95 K2 Including 95.00 95.30 0.30 77.06 70-95 NFGC-26-2765 47.60 49.80 2.20 35.31 65-95 K2 Including 47.60 47.90 0.30 197.98 65-95 Including 48.45 49.15 0.70 22.96 65-95 NFGC-26-2772 38.40 47.40 9.00 7.99 70-95 K2 Including 45.00 45.90 0.90 50.73 70-95 NFGC-26-2775 29.30 39.70 10.40 1.79 65-95 K2 NFGC-26-2789 56.85 66.80 9.95 2.31 70-95 K2 NFGC-26-2809 200.95 214.05 13.10 1.92 55-85 K2 Including 201.65 201.95 0.30 19.14 55-85

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures is commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all drill holes reported in this release are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this news release.

ICEBERG EXCAVATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-26-GC-125 20.15 26.05 5.90 9.22 70-95 Iceberg Including 22.60 23.10 0.50 50.73 70-95 Including 23.75 24.35 0.60 28.24 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-126 1.75 12.70 10.95 5.57 60-90 Iceberg Including 5.20 6.05 0.85 12.29 60-90 Including 9.65 10.00 0.35 82.56 60-90 NFGC-26-GC-127 1.65 13.65 12.00 14.58 65-95 Iceberg Including 7.00 8.70 1.70 86.44 65-95 NFGC-26-GC-128 3.95 8.70 4.75 3.35 70-95 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-129 1.65 7.00 5.35 10.17 70-95 Iceberg Including 4.15 5.55 1.40 34.55 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-130 7.00 15.90 8.90 2.46 70-95 Iceberg Including 13.30 13.90 0.60 16.52 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-141 13.80 26.05 12.25 12.05 70-95 Iceberg Including 16.30 18.10 1.80 36.19 70-95 Including 19.05 19.85 0.80 84.52 70-95 NFGC-26-GC-143 2.40 7.60 5.20 1.66 70-95 Iceberg And 27.55 30.15 2.60 110.47 70-95 Including 27.55 29.35 1.80 158.81 70-95

K2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2564 84.15 93.75 9.60 1.20 55-85 K2 And 98.55 111.40 12.85 1.42 55-85 And 129.95 135.00 5.05 3.67 60-90 Including 131.30 132.10 0.80 11.12 60-90 And 149.30 165.45 16.15 1.75 55-85 Including 153.30 154.10 0.80 10.94 55-85 NFGC-25-2566 29.05 31.55 2.50 1.21 Unknown K2 And 134.85 137.55 2.70 1.21 70-95 And 151.40 153.40 2.00 3.00 70-95 And 173.75 178.80 5.05 3.05 Unknown Including 174.25 175.10 0.85 11.73 Unknown And 192.25 195.95 3.70 2.45 65-95 And 209.00 213.25 4.25 1.27 70-95 NFGC-25-2576 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2580 53.70 61.95 8.25 1.54 70-95 K2 And 84.00 86.80 2.80 12.41 70-95 Including 84.00 84.30 0.30 97.05 70-95 NFGC-25-2601 20.45 26.10 5.65 2.10 40-70 K2 NFGC-25-2608 35.00 38.35 3.35 2.64 65-95 K2 And 106.45 108.70 2.25 1.15 55-85 And 113.30 116.60 3.30 2.21 70-95 NFGC-25-2615 33.65 47.85 14.20 1.67 70-95 K2 And 54.00 58.60 4.60 2.61 70-95 And 117.30 122.50 5.20 2.22 70-95 And 142.80 145.25 2.45 1.04 30-60 NFGC-25-2697A 141.00 143.15 2.15 1.04 50-80 K2 And 160.45 162.90 2.45 13.75 50-80 Including 161.10 161.55 0.45 73.65 50-80 NFGC-26-2716 24.80 31.75 6.95 2.98 70-95 K2 And 36.10 42.30 6.20 1.24 70-95 NFGC-26-2720 18.60 21.05 2.45 5.95 70-95 K2 Including 18.60 19.00 0.40 21.46 70-95 And 113.00 115.45 2.45 3.72 60-90 NFGC-26-2725 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2727 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2731 15.70 18.00 2.30 1.95 Unknown K2 And 34.10 45.60 11.50 3.02 70-95 NFGC-26-2734 32.70 38.10 5.40 3.93 30-60 K2 Including 37.60 38.10 0.50 13.58 30-60 And 75.50 99.20 23.70 1.13 70-95 And 114.00 122.80 8.80 1.37 70-95 Including 114.95 115.40 0.45 10.08 70-95 NFGC-26-2740 46.50 49.00 2.50 3.65 20-50 K2 Including 46.50 47.00 0.50 17.97 20-50 And 78.60 85.15 6.55 1.07 55-85 And 93.40 105.50 12.10 1.57 60-90 NFGC-26-2746 38.00 40.55 2.55 6.81 20-50 K2 Including 38.50 39.35 0.85 16.59 20-50 And 68.65 77.70 9.05 2.53 55-85 And 104.00 106.00 2.00 2.01 50-80 NFGC-26-2749 28.75 31.40 2.65 1.46 60-90 K2 And 62.40 70.95 8.55 6.48 60-90 Including 68.15 68.55 0.40 93.35 60-90 And 75.00 77.65 2.65 3.15 60-90 And 85.15 87.45 2.30 3.04 70-95 And 91.75 94.60 2.85 1.60 70-95 And 133.00 138.90 5.90 1.00 70-95 And 173.30 175.80 2.50 1.41 Unknown NFGC-26-2754 19.20 24.85 5.65 1.91 70-95 K2 Including 20.80 21.30 0.50 14.30 70-95 And 42.30 57.85 15.55 2.35 70-95 Including 44.55 45.00 0.45 11.80 70-95 NFGC-26-2758 118.65 120.65 2.00 1.06 70-95 K2 NFGC-26-2762 84.75 90.70 5.95 1.75 70-95 K2 And 95.00 97.00 2.00 15.02 70-95 Including 95.00 95.30 0.30 77.06 70-95 NFGC-26-2765 47.60 49.80 2.20 35.31 65-95 K2 Including 47.60 47.90 0.30 197.98 65-95 Including 48.45 49.15 0.70 22.96 65-95 And 64.80 74.40 9.60 2.37 70-95 NFGC-26-2768 41.15 46.40 5.25 1.90 70-95 K2 Including 42.55 42.95 0.40 14.76 70-95 NFGC-26-2769 25.20 31.85 6.65 1.52 70-95 K2 NFGC-26-2772 38.40 47.40 9.00 7.99 70-95 K2 Including 45.00 45.90 0.90 50.73 70-95 And 53.00 55.55 2.55 4.79 70-95 Including 54.65 55.55 0.90 13.40 70-95 NFGC-26-2775 29.30 39.70 10.40 1.79 65-95 K2 NFGC-26-2777 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2781 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2783 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2785 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2787 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2789 19.50 28.00 8.50 1.01 30-60 K2 And 48.60 52.50 3.90 1.02 70-95 And 56.85 66.80 9.95 2.31 70-95 NFGC-26-2793 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2795 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2798 95.15 98.00 2.85 3.35 70-95 K2 Including 95.75 96.40 0.65 12.84 70-95 And 109.70 115.65 5.95 1.20 70-95 And 171.70 177.20 5.50 2.21 70-95 Including 176.70 177.20 0.50 11.99 70-95 NFGC-26-2802 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2806 79.50 82.00 2.50 1.01 Unknown K2 NFGC-26-2809 104.00 106.30 2.30 1.18 65-95 K2 And 137.30 142.85 5.55 1.15 70-95 And 185.00 187.30 2.30 1.59 70-95 And 200.95 214.05 13.10 1.92 55-85 Including 201.65 201.95 0.30 19.14 55-85 NFGC-26-2815 29.40 31.60 2.20 1.09 70-95 K2 And 69.20 72.00 2.80 5.21 70-95 Including 70.60 71.00 0.40 15.12 70-95 And 82.70 85.30 2.60 5.98 70-95 Including 82.70 83.65 0.95 14.12 70-95 NFGC-26-2819 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2821 32.85 40.80 7.95 1.49 70-95 K2 And 59.90 65.00 5.10 1.39 Unknown And 71.10 74.10 3.00 1.68 70-95 And 79.10 81.80 2.70 1.11 70-95 And 102.80 105.40 2.60 1.61 Unknown NFGC-26-2824 64.10 67.30 3.20 1.12 70-95 K2 And 95.80 100.35 4.55 2.42 70-95 And 107.30 109.70 2.40 1.38 70-95 And 119.75 121.80 2.05 2.19 30-60 NFGC-26-2827 79.35 82.25 2.90 1.48 70-95 K2 And 88.80 91.90 3.10 1.82 70-95 And 103.50 106.85 3.35 1.12 70-95 NFGC-26-2830 63.10 65.50 2.40 1.49 Unknown K2 NFGC-26-2833 56.45 61.00 4.55 1.12 Unknown K2 And 65.35 70.95 5.60 1.01 Unknown NFGC-26-2836 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2839 116.60 123.70 7.10 1.71 70-95 K2 And 133.90 137.50 3.60 5.46 70-95 NFGC-26-2843 72.05 74.95 2.90 1.39 Unknown K2 And 79.00 81.65 2.65 1.54 Unknown And 128.80 135.30 6.50 2.79 70-95 Including 128.80 129.75 0.95 11.95 70-95 And 151.00 157.25 6.25 1.17 Unknown NFGC-26-2848 38.55 41.00 2.45 3.10 70-95 K2 And 46.75 48.80 2.05 1.74 70-95 NFGC-26-2849 16.10 20.70 4.60 2.50 Unknown K2 And 30.00 32.00 2.00 1.34 Unknown And 49.00 51.30 2.30 1.43 35-65 And 71.45 73.80 2.35 1.15 45-75 NFGC-26-2853 28.85 34.50 5.65 4.33 70-95 K2 Including 32.05 32.80 0.75 21.02 70-95 And 42.15 46.10 3.95 1.72 70-95 NFGC-26-2854 29.00 31.60 2.60 1.00 55-85 K2 And 138.95 141.50 2.55 1.32 70-95 NFGC-26-2859 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2877 66.55 69.00 2.45 1.48 Unknown K2 And 112.55 117.50 4.95 1.07 Unknown And 131.60 134.60 3.00 1.85 Unknown NFGC-26-2882 110.80 117.10 6.30 1.11 10-40 K2 And 145.80 150.70 4.90 1.73 10-40 NFGC-26-2887 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2889 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-26-2891 58.80 61.60 2.80 7.72 45-75 K2 Including 60.60 61.60 1.00 15.55 45-75 And 85.00 87.00 2.00 1.06 45-75 CONDEMNATION Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2620 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2626 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2627 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2629 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2632 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2633 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2635 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2637 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2640 7.80 11.00 3.20 2.50 Unknown Condemnation NFGC-25-2641 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2643 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2644 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2647 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2648 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2650 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2653 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2655 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2656 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2658 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2663 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2666 No Significant Values Condemnation NFGC-25-2669 95.25 99.00 3.75 1.36 Unknown Condemnation NFGC-25-2675 No Significant Values Condemnation

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures is commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-25-2564 274 -64.5 197 659013 5429869 K2 NFGC-25-2566 31 -61 221 658870 5429746 K2 NFGC-25-2576 220 -55 92 658927 5429767 K2 NFGC-25-2580 60 -63 161 658985 5429904 K2 NFGC-25-2601 285 -58 176 658998 5429986 K2 NFGC-25-2608 120 -71 188 659011 5429938 K2 NFGC-25-2615 120 -65 155 659011 5429938 K2 NFGC-25-2620 300 -45 104 659916 5430243 Condemnation NFGC-25-2626 300 -45 119 659800 5430248 Condemnation NFGC-25-2627 0 -45 113 658616 5430374 Condemnation NFGC-25-2629 300 -45 104 659859 5430342 Condemnation NFGC-25-2632 0 -45 107 658714 5430318 Condemnation NFGC-25-2633 300 -45 107 659966 5430343 Condemnation NFGC-25-2635 0 -45 113 658675 5430470 Condemnation NFGC-25-2637 300 -45 107 660022 5430441 Condemnation NFGC-25-2640 0 -45 107 658771 5430415 Condemnation NFGC-25-2641 300 -45 107 659911 5430442 Condemnation NFGC-25-2643 0 -45 108 658730 5430567 Condemnation NFGC-25-2644 300 -45 113 659775 5430454 Condemnation NFGC-25-2647 0 -45 107 658827 5430511 Condemnation NFGC-25-2648 300 -45 104 659967 5430539 Condemnation NFGC-25-2650 0 -45 110 658979 5430554 Condemnation NFGC-25-2653 300 -45 110 659829 5430552 Condemnation NFGC-25-2655 0 -45 104 658924 5430456 Condemnation NFGC-25-2656 300 -45 107 659715 5430546 Condemnation NFGC-25-2658 0 -45 113 658867 5430360 Condemnation NFGC-25-2663 300 -45 107 659660 5430261 Condemnation NFGC-25-2666 300 -45 116 659716 5430359 Condemnation NFGC-25-2669 300 -45 119 659661 5430457 Condemnation NFGC-25-2675 300 -45 107 659605 5430360 Condemnation NFGC-25-2697A 285 -45 185 659201 5429955 Honeypot NFGC-26-2716 30 -77 203 658994 5430047 K2 NFGC-26-2720 8 -73 185 659020 5430016 K2 NFGC-26-2725 49 -62 62 659127 5430038 K2 NFGC-26-2727 60 -45 38 659075 5430108 K2 NFGC-26-2731 347 -75 146 658969 5429915 K2 NFGC-26-2734 249 -70.5 182 658965 5429894 K2 NFGC-26-2740 260 -59 125 658965 5429894 K2 NFGC-26-2746 261 -66 155 658965 5429895 K2 NFGC-26-2749 286 -83 182 658965 5429895 K2 NFGC-26-2754 338 -57 131 658965 5429896 K2 NFGC-26-2758 250 -70 179 658979 5429868 K2 NFGC-26-2762 261 -66 155 658979 5429868 K2 NFGC-26-2765 340 -65 98 658956 5429869 K2 NFGC-26-2768 246 -45.5 53 658929 5429864 K2 NFGC-26-2769 246 -45.5 53 658909 5429885 K2 NFGC-26-2772 351 -68.5 86 658929 5429897 K2 NFGC-26-2775 268 -47.5 95 658878 5429889 K2 NFGC-26-2777 72 -46 83 658793 5429893 K2 NFGC-26-2781 67 -46 89 658812 5429870 K2 NFGC-26-2783 348 -45 59 658810 5429870 K2 NFGC-26-2785 25 -52 83 658791 5429837 K2 NFGC-26-2787 15 -65 98 658835 5429839 K2 NFGC-26-2789 7 -70 110 658900 5429829 K2 NFGC-26-2793 240 -45 47 658947 5429807 K2 NFGC-26-2795 240 -47 116 658992 5429822 K2 NFGC-26-2798 347 -59 212 658993 5429822 K2 NFGC-26-2802 47 -63 185 658995 5429793 K2 NFGC-26-2806 246 -60 116 658995 5429793 K2 NFGC-26-2809 8 -57 263 658970 5429785 K2 NFGC-26-2815 15 -58 113 658845 5429799 K2 NFGC-26-2819 330 -45 101 658845 5429799 K2 NFGC-26-2821 351 -65.5 116 658845 5429799 K2 NFGC-26-2824 22 -53 152 658829 5429766 K2 NFGC-26-2827 348 -62 125 658828 5429766 K2 NFGC-26-2830 16 -59 128 658836 5429717 K2 NFGC-26-2833 50 -60.5 83 658836 5429717 K2 NFGC-26-2836 210 -75 95 658835 5429716 K2 NFGC-26-2839 346 -71 164 658835 5429716 K2 NFGC-26-2843 348 -62 185 658835 5429716 K2 NFGC-26-2848 46 -45 65 658856 5429696 K2 NFGC-26-2849 340 -52 116 658865 5429678 K2 NFGC-26-2853 30 -45 74 658892 5429646 K2 NFGC-26-2854 355 -63 194 658884 5429682 K2 NFGC-26-2859 46 -45 59 658884 5429682 K2 NFGC-26-2877 287 -48 212 659141 5429722 Jackpot NFGC-26-2882 278 -54 155 659098 5429747 Jackpot NFGC-26-2887 100 -45 47 659145 5429780 Jackpot NFGC-26-2889 100 -55 83 659120 5429790 Jackpot NFGC-26-2891 168 -79 98 659119 5429789 Jackpot NFGC-26-GC-125 300 -45 50 658399 5427798 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-126 300 -45 20 658419 5427832 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-127 300 -45 23 658413 5427830 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-128 299 -45.5 20 658408 5427827 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-129 300 -45 14 658402 5427825 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-130 300 -45 26 658408 5427822 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-141 300 -45 38 658393 5427802 Iceberg NFGC-26-GC-143 300 -45 38 658391 5427784 Iceberg

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep and condemnation holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 m and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0 m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Since August, 2026, all drill core samples are prepared and analysed for gold at ALS' newly opened Gander, Newfoundland laboratory. Drill core samples previously were shipped to ALS' lab in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and gold analysis. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay method at their Gander, NL or Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do, however, have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024 received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have visible gold ("VG") identified, one 300-500 gram ("g") jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t Au, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P.Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this news release by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is Canada's newest gold producer with assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship Queensway asset, as well as the Hammerdown Gold Mine and processing and tailings infrastructure at Pine Cove. With commercial production declared at the Hammerdown Gold Mine, the Company remains focused on advancing the fully funded Phase 1 of its flagship Queensway to production and self-funding to reach its objective of becoming a mid-tier Canadian gold producer.

The Company's portfolio is further strengthened by its district-scale land package at Queensway, covering more than 110 km of strike length across two highly prospective fault zones, and a strong shareholder base, including renowned mining investor and cornerstone shareholder, Eric Sprott.

On August 26, 2026, the Company's shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NFGC", to align with its stock symbol on the NYSE American LLC.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the merits of the Project; the expected timing and results of grade control drilling at Iceberg and Keats, including the NQ test program; the conversion of inferred mineral resources to the indicated category at the Phase 2 open pits; the timing of outstanding and future drill results; the planned 2026 drilling program; the timing and content of future mineral resource estimates and economic studies; the timing of the revised PEA and updated MRE; and future news releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "encouraging", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "opportunity", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

[1] g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne; m = metre

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