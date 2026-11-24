Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Cambria Allen-Ratzlaff, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI" or the "Organization"), along with other members of PRI and ecosystem partners, joined Nicole Rosenberg, Vice President, Governance and Sustainability, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Organization's 20th anniversary and Canada Climate Week Xchange.





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For two decades, the PRI has worked to advance responsible investment globally, bringing investors together to drive change across markets, industries and regions. Today, PRI collaborates with approximately 5,000 signatories worldwide, representing over US$135 trillion in assets under management.

The Market Close provides an opportunity to recognize this milestone alongside Canada's responsible investment community and highlight the continued role of investors and ecosystem partners in advancing responsible investment in Canada and globally, now and in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325738