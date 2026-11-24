TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV:WI) ("Western" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR+. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars and comparisons are to the prior period ended September 30, 2025.

Western's consolidated insurance revenue increased to $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $10.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued recognition of revenue from longer-term insurance products with multi-year coverage periods. Fortress Insurance Company ("Fortress"), Western's wholly owned insurance subsidiary, reported net income of $0.1 million for the quarter, compared with $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Fortress reported a combined ratio¹ of 93.6%, compared with 82.6% in the corresponding period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a higher expense ratio, partially offset by an improvement in the loss ratio. The higher expense ratio largely reflected the recognition of acquisition costs associated with long-term warranty products, which, under IFRS, are recognized over the coverage period as the related insurance revenue is earned.

Income from equity-accounted investments was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the absence of equity income from GlassMasters, following the sale of the business in February 2026.

Western reported a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.007 per common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $0.6 million, or $0.004 per common share, in the corresponding period in 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Western reported net income of $11.9 million, compared with $0.4 million in the corresponding period in 2025. The significant improvement was primarily attributable to the $15.4 million gain recognized on the sale of GlassMasters earlier in the year, together with positive operating results from Fortress. Loss from equity-accounted investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.9 million, primarily attributable to expenses at GlassMasters in connection with the sale.

Western continues to focus on expanding its insurance operations through strategic acquisitions and investments in high-quality, entrepreneurial insurance businesses.

1 Supplementary Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the Q3-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for descriptions and further details.

Western Consolidated Financial Highlights

Fortress Insurance

On a stand-alone basis, Fortress reported gross written premiums1 of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 6% compared with $16.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected continued soft market conditions in the Canadian insurance industry, characterized by increased competition and pressure on pricing, as Fortress maintained disciplined underwriting with a focus on profitability.

Fortress' rolling 12-month loss ratio improved to 19.1% at September 30, 2026, compared with 34.8% for the year ended December 31, 2025. The improvement reflected a higher insurance revenue base as premiums from multi-year insurance products continued to be earned, together with favourable claims experience during the period.

The rolling 12-month normalized expense ratio increased modestly to 70.0% at September 30, 2026, compared with 66.7% for the year ended December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the recognition of acquisition costs associated with long-term warranty products as the related insurance revenue was earned, partially offset by continued cost discipline and operating leverage from higher insurance revenue.

As a result, Fortress' rolling 12-month combined ratio improved to 89.1% at September 30, 2026, compared with 101.5% for the full year 2025, reflecting improved underwriting performance.

Fortress maintained a strong liquidity position, with its total investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, increasing to $34.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $33.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.2 million, compared with $0.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Fortress reported net income of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Fortress Stand-alone Financial Highlights

Equity Investments

Foothills Creamery reported revenue of $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $11.9 million in the same period in 2025. Gross profit decreased to $2.6 million from $3.1 million, while Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"1) was $0.7 million, down from $1.4 million in the comparative quarter in 2025.

Golden Health Care reported an increase of 5% in revenue to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million in the same period in 2025, reflecting continued strong occupancy levels and rates across its senior care homes. Operating expenses remained relatively stable, resulting in EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter, relatively flat compared with the comparative period in 2025.

Subsequent Events

Following September 30, 2026, Western announced several strategic transactions consistent with its goal of expanding its insurance operations and investment portfolio.

On October 19, 2026, Western announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian Farm Insurance Corp. and Stockmens Insurance for an aggregate purchase price of $52.5 million.

Western completed a brokered private placement on November 3, 2026, raising net proceeds of approximately $53.8 million, to fund the acquisition of Canadian Farm and Stockmens, general working capital purposes and future acquisitions and investments.

In addition, on October 2, 2026, Western entered into an agreement to acquire approximately a 30% interest in Attorneys Title Guaranty Fund, Inc., a US-based title insurance underwriting company. The purchase price for the shares is US$250,000.

Both acquisitions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Further details regarding these transactions are provided in the Subsequent Events section of Western's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2026.

1 Supplementary Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the Q3-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for descriptions and further details.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is an insurance and investments holding company focused on decentralized ownership of insurance businesses and centralized investment management. Western's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit www.westerninvest.ca.

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Contact Information

Pablo Dancuart

Chief Financial Officer

604 349 5115

pdancuart@westerninvest.ca

Advisories

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to future results and plans for Western and its associated companies, acquisitions, financings and returns. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Western, including expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of Western to successfully implement its strategic plans and initiatives. Although Western believes that these expectations and assumptions are reasonable based on currently available information, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks relating to regulatory compliance, risks relating to demand for the products and services provided by Fortress Insurance and other portfolio companies, risks relating to future growth prospects and business opportunities, risks relating to the Company's ability to complete acquisitions on the proposed terms, or at all, risks that management is not able to execute its business strategy, and the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Western's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Western undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This news release also contains financial outlook information ("FOFI") about prospective results of operations and book value, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date of this news release to provide information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Western disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE: The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/western-investment-company-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1256993