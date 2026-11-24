Proceeds to fund high-resolution airborne geophysics across all 48 claims and the machine-learning targeting that follows.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(FRA:O7D0)(OTCQB:NIOXF) ("NiobiumX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 5, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 6,128,718 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.53 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,248,220.54 (the "Offering").

"This financing puts real money behind a simple idea: our Shipshaw ground sits beside the only producing niobium mine in North America, and the centre of its magnetic low has never been drilled," said Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to the shareholders who backed us. Over the coming months we will fly all 48 claims with high-resolution magnetics and radiometrics, put decades of public data to work with machine learning, and narrow a 2,686-hectare package down to a short list of drill targets. This is the most exciting stage yet for NiobiumX."

Plans for the Proceeds

The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance its staged, data-driven exploration program at the Shipshaw Property, in which each stage is designed to narrow the search before the next and more costly step:

1. High-Resolution Airborne Geophysics: a co-flown magnetic and gamma-ray spectrometric survey designed to cover all 48 claims at 50-metre line spacing, the first time the full package will have been covered at modern resolution.

2. Compiling the Historical Record: bringing the Property's government assessment reports and the public geoscientific record of the Saint-Honoré carbonatite district into a single machine-readable database.

3. Machine-Learning Targeting: ranking targets across the Property by comparing its geophysical signature with that of the district's producing carbonatite, supported by 3D magnetic inversion.

4. Drill Testing: testing the highest-ranked targets.

The Company expects to provide details of each stage as it is launched.

Why Shipshaw

The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite systems along the Waswanipi-Saguenay corridor selected by Géologie Québec for detailed study in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02; another of the five hosts the Niobec mine, the only producing niobium mine in North America. Historical drilling by a previous operator in 2010 and 2011 was concentrated in the north of the Shipshaw magnetic low and intersected carbonatite in 21 of 23 holes. The centre of the low has never been drilled. 1, 2, 3, 4

Offering Details

Each FT Unit consisted of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company, which will not be a flow-through share, at a price of $0.85 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the subscribers in an amount not less than the subscription price of the FT Units, with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026 and to incur such expenses on or before December 31, 2027.

Proceeds of the Offering will fund the Company's ongoing program at the Shipshaw Property or other properties in Quebec the Company may acquire.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate of $227,385.90 in cash finders' fees to certain finders and issued an aggregate of 429,030 finder's Warrants to certain finders.

Project Summary

NiobiumX holds ground beside the only producing niobium mine in North America: the Shipshaw Property, 48 claims and approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saint-Honoré carbonatite district of Quebec, whose nearest claim boundary lies approximately two kilometres from the Niobec mine. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone selected for characterization by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02, and the Property covers a low magnetic anomaly - the geophysical signature these systems share - defined by a heliborne magnetic survey flown in 2010. Historical drilling by a previous operator intersected carbonatite in 21 of 23 holes.2 The Company is advancing the Property through a staged, data-driven program of high-resolution geophysical surveying and machine-learning target generation, designed to define and rank drill targets across the full land package. Proximity to Niobec is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Shipshaw Property, and the Shipshaw Property has no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate.1

About Niobium

Niobium has established and emerging applications in defense and AI. It is one of the critical minerals behind America's weapons and the next generation of AI computing, used in the jet engines, rocket motors and missiles of the US military and in the superconducting circuits being developed to cut AI's power and heat. The US mines none of it: according to the US Geological Survey, significant US niobium mine production has not been reported since 1959, and the country relies on imports for all of it.

About NiobiumX Mining Inc.

NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FRA:O7D0) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on niobium that holds ground beside the only producing niobium mine in North America, advancing the Shipshaw Property, a package of 48 mineral claims totalling approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Quebec, situated within the Saguenay Graben of the Grenville Geological Province and characterized by a swarm of carbonatite and lamprophyre dykes. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone selected for characterization by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, P.Geo., géo (OGQ #1067), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For Further Information

Kirby Renton, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: (604) 689-2646 | Email: contact@niobiumx.com | Website: niobiumx.com

More information: niobiumx.com/property

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer, NiobiumX Mining Inc.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds, the renunciation of exploration expenses, the Company's staged exploration program at the Shipshaw Property, including the planned airborne magnetic and radiometric survey, the compilation of historical data, machine-learning targeting and drill testing, and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, the availability of contractors and equipment, weather and access conditions, the possibility that geophysical or model-derived targets do not reflect mineralization or are not confirmed by drilling, fluctuations in market conditions, volatility in equity and capital markets, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, environmental risks, reliance on key personnel, regulatory approvals, and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Notes and References

1. Readers are cautioned that the geology and mineralization of neighbouring properties, including the Niobec mine, are not necessarily indicative of the geology or mineralization of the Property. The Company has no interest in the Niobec mine; information about it is taken from public disclosure by its owners and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

2. The drilling information referred to is historical. It was obtained by a previous operator, DIOS Exploration Inc., in 2010 and 2011, is documented in Government of Quebec assessment reports, and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. It should not be relied upon and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Property.

3. Géologie Québec (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts), 2024 - Metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02, Waswanipi-Saguenay carbonatite corridor.

4. Desbiens, S., 2010 (GM 65544); Block, M., et al., 2011 (GM 66096) - Government of Quebec assessment reports documenting the 2010-2011 drilling.

SOURCE: NiobiumX Mining Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/niobiumx-closes-3.25-million-first-tranche-of-its-flow-through-financing-to-fund-1256976