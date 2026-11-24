Palm Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Vera Quinn of Cydcor was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Award winner, following the selection of Quinn as a Greater Los Angeles regional award winner in June.

National winners were chosen from a group of 209 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners, representing 184 companies across the United States. For over four decades, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing industries, strengthening communities and leading businesses that will shape the future. Through the program's connected community and broader entrepreneurship ecosystem, award winners gain access to relationships, insights and resources designed to support continued growth and impact.

"I'm honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National winner," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "What we've built at Cydcor is a platform where entrepreneurs bet on themselves and then do the work, and the owners in our network prove every day that it works. My job is to keep building something worthy of that bet, and we're just getting started."





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Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other respected business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, including their contributions to their communities and the broader entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Quinn (Services winner) joins the following leaders from across the nation as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Award winners:

Consumer Products: Mark Barrocas, CEO, SharkNinja, Needham, Massachusetts

Mark Barrocas, CEO, SharkNinja, Needham, Massachusetts Retail: Rashid Ali, Co-Founder and CEO, and Pete Maldonado, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Chomps, Naples, Florida

Rashid Ali, Co-Founder and CEO, and Pete Maldonado, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Chomps, Naples, Florida Emerging: Hudson Leogrande, Founder, Comfrt, Miami, Florida

Hudson Leogrande, Founder, Comfrt, Miami, Florida Financial Services: Mark Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, IntraFi, Arlington, Virginia

Mark Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, IntraFi, Arlington, Virginia Family Business: Paul Marvin, CEO & Chair of the Board; Dan Marvin, President, Infinity by Marvin; Christine Marvin, Chief Customer Officer; and Will Marvin, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Marvin, Warroad, Minnesota

Paul Marvin, CEO & Chair of the Board; Dan Marvin, President, Infinity by Marvin; Christine Marvin, Chief Customer Officer; and Will Marvin, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Marvin, Warroad, Minnesota Health and Life Sciences: Craig Chambliss, CEO & Co-Founder, Neurelis, San Diego, California

Craig Chambliss, CEO & Co-Founder, Neurelis, San Diego, California Industrials and Energy: Jeff Reynolds, Founder & CEO, Sensapure Flavors, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jeff Reynolds, Founder & CEO, Sensapure Flavors, Salt Lake City, Utah FinTech: Shivani Siroya, CEO, Tala, Santa Monica, California

Shivani Siroya, CEO, Tala, Santa Monica, California Technology, Media and Telecommunications: Marco Zappacosta, Founder & CEO, Thumbtack, Inc., San Francisco, California

"Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year winner is a defining moment that celebrates an entrepreneur's vision, leadership and impact, while opening the door to lasting opportunities for growth and connection," said Anna Horndahl, EY Americas Entrepreneurship Leader and EY US Assurance Partner. "Honorees join a trusted community of peers who can offer valuable insights and support as they navigate what comes next. Through the broader EY entrepreneurial ecosystem, we help them build relationships, access new opportunities and continue to grow their business long after the awards."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has honored an array of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program recognizes original founders who built businesses from the ground up, transformational CEOs who drive growth and innovation, and family business leaders who evolve legacy businesses for future generations.

The national winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum, where enterprise executives, high-growth founders and investors convene to reimagine businesses and accelerate growth. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National honorees. All 2026 regional and national winners become lifetime members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community, connecting them with fellow award winners and the broader EY entrepreneurship ecosystem.

EY US also supports entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women network and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect ambitious founders and business leaders with the resources, community and access needed to unlock their full potential.

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Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

Videos and photos

Videos and photos of all Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners will be available on ey.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The overall national winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About Cydcor

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor is a leading provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition, partnering with Fortune 500 and emerging brands through face-to-face engagement across the US and Canada. Cydcor contracts with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies that acquire, grow and retain customers for its clients. Under CEO Vera Quinn, Cydcor has achieved four consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles 14 times. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

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