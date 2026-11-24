Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2026.
"Since joining Destiny as Chief Executive Officer in July, I have focused on listening to our customers, our team and our partners across the music industry," said Sharath Cherian, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Play MPE has a strong foundation, a trusted position with labels of every size, and a dedicated team. Fiscal 2026 was a year of transition, and I want to thank our employees for their commitment throughout it. We are now developing a clear and disciplined plan to build on that foundation, strengthen our relationships across the industry, and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders. I look forward to sharing more as that work progresses."
Fiscal 2026 Highlights*
- Appointment of Sharath Cherian as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2026
- Revenue of $4,257,000, a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%, primarily due to pricing of the previously announced longer-term agreement with a major label customer
- Independent label revenue increased 4.1% year over year
- Gross margin of 83.9%, compared to 84.8% during the prior year
- Net loss of $829,000, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of $638,000, or $(0.07) per share, during the prior year. The net loss during 2026 included one-time executive separation costs of $355,000
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $160,000, compared to $458,000 (as recast) during the prior year, primarily due to lower capitalized development costs and the decrease in revenue, partially offset by lower payroll costs
- Strong working capital management led to $358,000 of operating cash flow
- Cash and cash equivalents of $1,390,000 as of August 31, 2026
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights*
- Revenue of $971,000, a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%, primarily due to pricing of the longer-term agreement with a major label customer
- Gross margin of 82.7%, compared to 80.8% during Q4 FY2025
- Net loss of $133,000, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $382,000, or $(0.04) per share, during Q4 FY2025
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11,000, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) of $89,000 (as recast) during Q4 FY2025
* Amounts in the highlights above are rounded to the nearest thousand.
Annual Report
The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026 are included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at DSNY Financials.
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry, solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision-makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive separation costs, and legacy litigation costs. We use Adjusted EBITDA, together with GAAP measures, to evaluate our operating performance because it helps us compare our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of our capital structure, the effect of operating in different tax jurisdictions, the impact of our asset base and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, executive separation costs, and legacy litigation costs, which management does not consider representative of ongoing operating performance. Legacy litigation costs consist of legal costs related to the claim filed in 2017 by a former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, which was dismissed in October 2025 and is subject to a pending appeal. Beginning with this release, Adjusted EBITDA excludes executive separation costs and legacy litigation costs. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current definition.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is a widely used measure of performance and because the adjustments we make provide additional clarity regarding our operating results and underlying profitability.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a measure of profitability, as it does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, executive separation costs, or legacy litigation costs. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.
Contact:
Investor Relations - Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 ext 236
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|For the three months ended
August 31,
|For the years ended
August 31,
|2026
(Unaudited)
|2025
(Unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Service revenue
|$
|971,372
|$
|1,144,756
|$
|4,256,738
|$
|4,524,448
|Cost of revenue
|Hosting costs
|31,853
|73,366
|208,433
|203,068
|Internal engineering support
|15,989
|18,990
|60,724
|62,020
|Customer support
|90,599
|107,612
|344,100
|351,448
|Third-party and transactions costs
|29,796
|19,311
|70,414
|70,017
|168,237
|219,279
|683,671
|686,553
|Gross margin
|803,135
|925,477
|3,573,067
|3,837,895
|82.7%
|80.8%
|83.9%
|84.8%
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|65,704
|236,230
|1,165,217
|988,642
|Sales and marketing
|302,598
|278,860
|889,695
|910,101
|Product development
|438,310
|504,855
|1,733,601
|1,768,604
|Depreciation and amortization
|127,819
|292,486
|631,820
|833,614
|934,431
|1,312,431
|4,420,333
|4,500,961
|Loss from operations
|(131,296
|)
|(386,954
|)
|(847,266
|)
|(663,066
|)
|Other income
|Interest and other income
|(1,308
|)
|5,319
|18,677
|25,189
|Net loss before income tax
|(132,604
|)
|(381,635
|)
|(828,589
|)
|(637,877
|)
|Current income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(132,604
|)
|$
|(381,635
|)
|$
|(828,589
|)
|$
|(637,877
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|3,054
|(57,351
|)
|(18,451
|)
|(136,681
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(129,550
|)
|$
|(438,986
|)
|$
|(847,040
|)
|$
|(774,558
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|9,637,410
|9,637,410
|9,637,410
|9,637,410
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
| August 31,
2026
| August 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,390,361
|$
|1,117,889
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38,022 (2025 - $82,184)
|539,315
|863,422
|Other receivables
|10,652
|127,698
|Prepaid expenses
|53,415
|38,252
|Deposits
|13,370
|31,581
|Total current assets
|2,007,113
|2,178,842
|Property and equipment, net
|207,825
|752,719
|Intangible assets, net
|14,905
|35,282
|Total assets
|$
|2,229,843
|$
|2,966,843
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable
|$
|120,884
|$
|70,255
|Accrued liabilities
|494,087
|432,959
|Deferred revenue
|22,100
|41,041
|Total current liabilities
|637,071
|544,255
|Total liabilities
|637,071
|544,255
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (2025 - 9,637,410 shares)
|9,637
|9,637
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,868,737
|8,851,513
|Accumulated deficit
|(6,659,075
|)
|(5,830,486
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(626,527
|)
|(608,076
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,592,772
|2,422,588
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,229,843
|$
|2,966,843
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the years ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(828,589
|)
|$
|(637,877
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) in operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|631,820
|833,614
|Stock-based compensation
|17,224
|31,728
|Allowance for credit losses
|19,780
|51,055
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|18,559
|1,979
|Changes in non-cash working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|262,226
|(247,398
|)
|Other receivables
|116,681
|(46,436
|)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|4,170
|47,178
|Accounts payable
|71,766
|(79,026
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|63,120
|110,690
|Deferred revenue
|(18,818
|)
|(351
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|357,939
|65,156
|Investing Activities
|Development of software
|(41,112
|)
|(306,052
|)
|Purchase of property, equipment, and intangibles
|(27,894
|)
|(29,132
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(69,006
|)
|(335,184
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net cash used in financing activities
|-
|-
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(16,461
|)
|(93,665
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|272,472
|(363,693
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|1,117,889
|1,481,582
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|$
|1,390,361
|$
|1,117,889
|Supplementary disclosure:
|Interest paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Income taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|For the three months ended
August 31,
|For the year ended
August 31,
|2026
(Unaudited)
|2025
(Unaudited, Recast)
|2026
|2025
(Recast)
|Net loss
|$
|(132,604
|)
|$
|(381,635
|)
|$
|(828,589
|)
|$
|(637,877
|)
|Current income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|14,833
|3,896
|17,224
|31,728
|Depreciation and amortization
|127,819
|292,486
|631,820
|833,614
|Interest income
|1,356
|(5,319
|)
|(14,648
|)
|(25,189
|)
|Legacy litigation costs
|-
|1,460
|-
|255,227
|Executive separation costs
|-
|-
|354,592
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,404
|$
|(89,112
|)
|$
|160,399
|$
|457,503
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