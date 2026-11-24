Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2026.

"Since joining Destiny as Chief Executive Officer in July, I have focused on listening to our customers, our team and our partners across the music industry," said Sharath Cherian, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Play MPE has a strong foundation, a trusted position with labels of every size, and a dedicated team. Fiscal 2026 was a year of transition, and I want to thank our employees for their commitment throughout it. We are now developing a clear and disciplined plan to build on that foundation, strengthen our relationships across the industry, and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders. I look forward to sharing more as that work progresses."

Fiscal 2026 Highlights*

Appointment of Sharath Cherian as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2026

Revenue of $4,257,000, a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%, primarily due to pricing of the previously announced longer-term agreement with a major label customer

Independent label revenue increased 4.1% year over year

Gross margin of 83.9%, compared to 84.8% during the prior year

Net loss of $829,000, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of $638,000, or $(0.07) per share, during the prior year. The net loss during 2026 included one-time executive separation costs of $355,000

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $160,000, compared to $458,000 (as recast) during the prior year, primarily due to lower capitalized development costs and the decrease in revenue, partially offset by lower payroll costs

Strong working capital management led to $358,000 of operating cash flow

Cash and cash equivalents of $1,390,000 as of August 31, 2026

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights*

Revenue of $971,000, a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%, primarily due to pricing of the longer-term agreement with a major label customer

Gross margin of 82.7%, compared to 80.8% during Q4 FY2025

Net loss of $133,000, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $382,000, or $(0.04) per share, during Q4 FY2025

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11,000, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) of $89,000 (as recast) during Q4 FY2025

* Amounts in the highlights above are rounded to the nearest thousand.

Annual Report

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026 are included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at DSNY Financials.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry, solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision-makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive separation costs, and legacy litigation costs. We use Adjusted EBITDA, together with GAAP measures, to evaluate our operating performance because it helps us compare our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of our capital structure, the effect of operating in different tax jurisdictions, the impact of our asset base and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, executive separation costs, and legacy litigation costs, which management does not consider representative of ongoing operating performance. Legacy litigation costs consist of legal costs related to the claim filed in 2017 by a former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, which was dismissed in October 2025 and is subject to a pending appeal. Beginning with this release, Adjusted EBITDA excludes executive separation costs and legacy litigation costs. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current definition.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is a widely used measure of performance and because the adjustments we make provide additional clarity regarding our operating results and underlying profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a measure of profitability, as it does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, executive separation costs, or legacy litigation costs. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss





For the three months ended

August 31,



For the years ended

August 31,





2026

(Unaudited)



2025

(Unaudited)



2026



2025

























Service revenue $ 971,372

$ 1,144,756

$ 4,256,738

$ 4,524,448

















Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

31,853



73,366



208,433



203,068

Internal engineering support

15,989



18,990



60,724



62,020

Customer support

90,599



107,612



344,100



351,448

Third-party and transactions costs

29,796



19,311



70,414



70,017



168,237



219,279



683,671



686,553

Gross margin

803,135



925,477



3,573,067



3,837,895



82.7%



80.8%



83.9%



84.8%

Operating expenses















General and administrative

65,704



236,230



1,165,217



988,642

Sales and marketing

302,598



278,860



889,695



910,101

Product development

438,310



504,855



1,733,601



1,768,604

Depreciation and amortization

127,819



292,486



631,820



833,614



934,431



1,312,431



4,420,333



4,500,961

Loss from operations

(131,296 )

(386,954 )

(847,266 )

(663,066 )















Other income















Interest and other income

(1,308 )

5,319



18,677



25,189

Net loss before income tax

(132,604 )

(381,635 )

(828,589 )

(637,877 ) Current income tax expense

-



-



-



-

Net loss $ (132,604 ) $ (381,635 ) $ (828,589 ) $ (637,877 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments

3,054



(57,351 )

(18,451 )

(136,681 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (129,550 ) $ (438,986 ) $ (847,040 ) $ (774,558 )















Net loss per common share















Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 )















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and Diluted

9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





August 31,

2026



August 31,

2025

ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,390,361

$ 1,117,889

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38,022 (2025 - $82,184)

539,315



863,422

Other receivables

10,652



127,698

Prepaid expenses

53,415



38,252

Deposits

13,370



31,581

Total current assets

2,007,113



2,178,842









Property and equipment, net

207,825



752,719

Intangible assets, net

14,905



35,282

Total assets $ 2,229,843

$ 2,966,843









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable $ 120,884

$ 70,255

Accrued liabilities

494,087



432,959

Deferred revenue

22,100



41,041

Total current liabilities

637,071



544,255

Total liabilities

637,071



544,255









Commitments and contingencies

-



-









Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (2025 - 9,637,410 shares)

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital

8,868,737



8,851,513

Accumulated deficit

(6,659,075 )

(5,830,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(626,527 )

(608,076 ) Total stockholders' equity

1,592,772



2,422,588

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,229,843

$ 2,966,843



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the years ended August 31,





2026



2025













Operating Activities











Net loss $ (828,589 ) $ (637,877 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) in operations:







Depreciation and amortization

631,820



833,614

Stock-based compensation

17,224



31,728

Allowance for credit losses

19,780



51,055

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

18,559



1,979

Changes in non-cash working capital:







Accounts receivable

262,226



(247,398 ) Other receivables

116,681



(46,436 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,170



47,178

Accounts payable

71,766



(79,026 ) Accrued liabilities

63,120



110,690

Deferred revenue

(18,818 )

(351 ) Net cash provided by operating activities

357,939



65,156









Investing Activities







Development of software

(41,112 )

(306,052 ) Purchase of property, equipment, and intangibles

(27,894 )

(29,132 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(69,006 )

(335,184 )







Financing Activities







Net cash used in financing activities

-



-









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(16,461 )

(93,665 )







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

272,472



(363,693 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

1,117,889



1,481,582

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,390,361

$ 1,117,889









Supplementary disclosure:







Interest paid $ -

$ -

Income taxes paid $ -

$ -



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



For the three months ended

August 31,

For the year ended

August 31,





2026

(Unaudited)



2025

(Unaudited, Recast)



2026



2025

(Recast)

Net loss $ (132,604 ) $ (381,635 ) $ (828,589 ) $ (637,877 ) Current income tax

-



-



-



-

Stock-based compensation

14,833



3,896



17,224



31,728

Depreciation and amortization

127,819



292,486



631,820



833,614

Interest income

1,356



(5,319 )

(14,648 )

(25,189 ) Legacy litigation costs

-



1,460



-



255,227

Executive separation costs

-



-



354,592



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,404

$ (89,112 ) $ 160,399

$ 457,503



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