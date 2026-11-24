Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) became effective today.

The Arrangement was approved by Olympia's shareholders at its annual and special meeting held on August 24, 2026, and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia pursuant to a final order issued on August 27, 2026. All conditions to completion of the Arrangement, including the approval of the Alberta Minister of Finance, have been satisfied.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the management agreement with Tarman ATM Inc. and the executive employment agreements with certain members of senior management (collectively, the "Agreements") were terminated in exchange for the consideration previously disclosed in Olympia's news release dated July 15, 2026.

New executive employment agreements with Rick Skauge, Craig Skauge, Kelly Revol and Andrea Gillis were entered into in connection with the Arrangement, as described in Olympia's management information circular dated July 17, 2026.

On an illustrative basis, annual aggregate compensation paid to the executive officers who were parties to the Agreements (the "Executive Officers") in 2025, including compensation in the form of incentives and other elements, was $18.4 million. Following the negotiated termination of the Agreements, annual aggregate compensation paid to the Executive Officers is anticipated to decline to between $2.9 million and $4.0 million on an annual aggregate basis, depending on whether applicable performance, long-term risk management and other metrics are met.

Completion of the Arrangement transitions Olympia away from a profit-sharing compensation model and provides the Corporation with greater predictability in compensation costs, capital planning and cash management, as well as greater flexibility in the allocation and deployment of capital. It also represents an important step in Olympia's previously announced strategy to pursue the continuance of Olympia Trust Company as a federally regulated trust company (the "OTC Continuance").

"Completion of the Arrangement provides Olympia with a simpler and more predictable compensation structure and greater flexibility in capital planning and deployment," said Craig Skauge, Executive Vice President of Olympia Financial Group Inc. and President and Chief Executive Officer of Olympia Trust Company. "I would also like to thank the members of the Special Committee of the Board for the significant time, care and diligence they devoted to evaluating and overseeing the Arrangement on behalf of Olympia and its shareholders."

Additional information concerning the Arrangement, including the consideration paid under the Arrangement, the review and recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors, the formal valuation and the terms of the Arrangement, is contained in Olympia's news release dated July 15, 2026, and management information circular dated July 17, 2026. Copies of these documents and the Corporation's other public disclosure documents are available under Olympia's profile on SEDAR+.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this news release as well as other public statements by Olympia contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "targets," "continue," "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in Olympia's public disclosure include, without limitation, Olympia's earnings expectations, fee income, expense levels, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, and Olympia's ability to complete strategic transactions and other factors. In addition, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement; the Corporation's plans and expectations with respect to the Arrangement and the OTC Continuance; the expected decline in annual aggregate compensation paid to the Executive Officers following completion of the Arrangement; and the anticipated opportunities following completion of the Arrangement.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting Olympia and the Canadian economy. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied by Olympia in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding interest and foreign exchange rates, availability of key personnel, the effect of competition, government regulation of its business, computer failure or security breaches, future capital requirements, acceptance of its products in the marketplace, its operating cost structure, the current tax regime and the ability of Olympia to obtain necessary third-party and governmental approvals, as applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325750