Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2026.

All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Business Highlights

DEXA-L- Sales of the DEXA-L lumbar implants increased 70.5% over the previous quarter as the company offered increased sizes and added doctors in new regions of the country.

DEXA-C - Sales of DEXA-C cervical implants increased 49.6% in the current quarter as compared to the same period in the previous year. The Company is continuing to expand the available sizes of the cervical implants.

Apollo Cervical Plates - With the reintroduction of the Apollo plate the company has seen increased usage of the Apollo plate in conjunction with the DEXA-C cervical implants. Sales increased 53.3% quarter over quarter. Expanded use of DEXA-C will drive the growth in sales of the Apollo plates.

Financial Results

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $3.38 million, a decrease of 23.7% when compared to $4.43 million in the same quarter one year ago. Revenues for the third quarter were lower due to decreased activity in the pain market, due to lower sales of SI joint products. Sales declines were offset by increased sales of DEXA-L implants.

Gross Profit Margin: Gross profit margin on total revenues was 61.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 60.9% in Q3 of 2025. Gross margin was higher as the company recorded lower royalty expenses offset by higher shipping costs.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $2.88 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.81 million in the third quarter of 2025. Operating expenses were slightly higher due to increases in consulting fees, G&A and insurance cost, which were offset by decreases in research and development, and salaries.

EBITDAC: EBITDAC (a non-GAAP figure non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation) was ($454,699) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $165,600 in the third quarter of 2025. The reduction in EBITDAC levels for the third quarter were due to lower sales and slightly higher expenses.

Net income (loss): Net loss was $(804,354) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the third quarter of 2025 with a net loss of $(141,980). Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was $(0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2026 and $(0.00) per share for the third quarter of 2025.

Full financial statements can be found on SEDAR at (www.sedarplus.ca).

Management Commentary

"The third-quarter financial results fell short of our expectations, primarily reflecting continued challenges within our interventional pain market, increased competition in the SI joint fusion segment and the ongoing restructuring of our internal sales organization," said Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine.

"Despite these near-term challenges, we are particularly encouraged by the performance of our traditional spine business and the continued adoption of our proprietary DEXA technology platform. During the third quarter, DEXA-L lumbar implant sales increased 70.5% sequentially, DEXA-C cervical implant sales increased 49.6% year-over-year, and Apollo cervical plate sales increased 53.3% sequentially. These results demonstrate growing commercial traction for our differentiated implant technologies and reinforce our strategic investment in bone density-specific implant solutions, said Northcutt.

"We believe Aurora's proprietary DEXA technology represents a significant opportunity to advance the standard of care in spinal fusion by addressing the individual bone density characteristics of patients. As we continue to expand our product portfolio, increase surgeon adoption and strengthen our commercial presence, we believe DEXA has the potential to become an increasingly important growth driver for Aurora Spine."

"Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: rebuild momentum within our interventional pain business, accelerate the commercial adoption of our DEXA technology platform, strengthen sales execution and maintain financial discipline. Aurora Spine remains committed to advancing minimally invasive spinal technologies supported by clinical evidence, differentiated intellectual property and meaningful innovation. While the commercial transition has taken longer than anticipated, our confidence in the long-term potential of Aurora Spine remains strong. Our focus is on execution, restoring revenue growth, improving operating performance and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Northcutt.

Chad Clouse, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Spine, commented, "Despite lower revenues during the third quarter, Aurora maintained a strong gross profit margin of 61.4%, compared to 60.9% in the prior-year period. Operating expenses also decreased sequentially from the second quarter of 2026. We remain focused on disciplined expense management, cash preservation, accounts receivable collections and operational efficiencies. Our financial priorities are to improve operating performance while strategically allocating resources toward products, commercial initiatives and growth opportunities that we believe will create long-term shareholder value."

SELECTED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INFORMATION

The following table summarizes selected key financial data.

As at September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024

$ $ $ Cash 536,922 896,713 825,621 Receivables 2,663,684 3,310,537 3,168,409 Prepaid and other current assets 222,657 350,497 276,084 Inventory 3,500,602 3,243,257 3,613,557 Current Assets 6,923,865 7,801,004 7,883,671 Note receivable - 234,230 323,653 Intangible Assets 376,244 653,618 801,625 Property and Equipment 1,417,172 1,718,141 2,047,989 Total Assets 8,717,281 10,406,993 11,056,938 Current Liabilities 3,124,215 3,348,297 3,267,785 Non-Current Liabilities 3,952,317 3,245,982 3,391,892 Share Capital 27,065,019 27,754,550 27,657,591

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The Company's functional currency is the US dollar (USD). The functional currency of the Company's US subsidiary Aurora is USD.

Operating results for each quarter for the last two fiscal years are presented in the table below.

Quarters End September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024

$ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 3,380,117 3,658,247 4,435,984 5,022,865 4,430,755 4,497,381 4,417,027 4,702,317 Cost of goods sold (1,303,289) (1,459,703) (1,660,395) (1,884,709) (1,731,357) (1,698,257) (1,854,244) (1,982,273) Gross profit 2,076,828 2,198,544 2,775,589 3,138,156 2,699,398 2,799,124 2,562,783 2,720,044 Operating expenses 2,881,182 3,033,307 2,978,443 3,153,678 2,814,214 2,971,754 2,879,114 3,219,197 Loss on FV remeasurement - - - (25,351) (27,164) (26,130) (33,347) (153,543) EBITDAC (454,699) (501,809) 106,765 301,112 165,600 141,745 (20,924) (320,360) Net income (loss)** (804,354) (834,763) (202,854) (40,702) (141,980) (198,760) (349,678) (652,696) Basic and diluted loss per share* (0.02) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01)

* EBITDAC is a non-GAAP, non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation. This amount includes Gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment and Other income (expense).

** Outstanding options and warrants have not been included in the calculation of the diluted loss per share as they would have the effect of being anti-dilutive.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company's mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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