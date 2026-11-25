FinBox wins GXS Bank challenge at Singapore's Global FinTech Hackcelerator 2026 for unifying credit and fraud risk in a single platform

Chosen from 195 applications across 52 jurisdictions, the winning solution is built on FinBox DeviceConnect and Sentinel AI, and now powers a new integrated risk platform on Sentinel AI, launched at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinBox, the Bengaluru-headquartered credit infrastructure company, has won the GXS Bank challenge at the Global FinTech Hackcelerator 2026, organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN). FinBox's solution scores credit and fraud risk in a single decision and refines its own policy as loans repay.

On 19 November, at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), MAS and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) named FinBox one of three winners from 195 applications across 52 jurisdictions. Each winner received SGD 80,000.

The winning solution is built on FinBox DeviceConnect and Sentinel AI. Both now sit at the core of a new integrated risk platform on Sentinel AI, which FinBox launched at SFF 2026.

One applicant, two systems, two partial views

Sixteen finalists pitched at Demo Day on 18 November. They answered problem statements set by three Corporate Champions: GXS Bank, Julius Baer and Zurich Insurance. GXS Bank's problem statement, Adaptive Risk Modelling Systems, asked for a solution that 'unifies credit and fraud assessment into a single, continuously learning framework.'

The presentation was judged by senior leaders from Citi, JPMorganChase, BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Finastra and 1982 Ventures.

Credit risk and fraud risk draw on many of the same customer signals, yet they are often assessed in separate systems. Each system sees only part of the applicant. Risks get missed in the gap between them, and that gap widens as customer behaviour shifts and fraud tactics change.

How the winning solution works

With the customer's consent, DeviceConnect captures behavioural signals from the customer's device and combines them with credit bureau data. Sentinel AI then scores credit and fraud risk together in one decision and explains every outcome, so the bank's risk team can see which rules were applied and which signals drove the result.

The system also learns from what happens after disbursal. As repayment data comes in, Sentinel AI recommends policy updates and tests each one on historical applications before it goes live. The bank's risk team decides what is deployed.

A new integrated risk platform on Sentinel AI

Sentinel AI is FinBox's orchestration layer for lending decisions. It brings policies, rules, data, scorecards, models and AI agents together in one place. The new integrated platform built on it gives lenders real-time defence against AI-enabled fraud and sharper credit decisions through a single integration. It combines device and behaviour checks, fraud and risk scoring, cash-flow and credit analysis, and Sentinel AI's policy and decisioning engine.

Seven risk agents handle manual work such as strategy drafting, fraud investigation and early-warning triage, while every approval and rejection stays with the lender's team. The platform runs alongside a lender's existing models, loan origination system, and bureau and KYC providers, so nothing needs to be replaced. Lenders can also build their own agents and deploy them.

"Every fraudulent loan application is also a credit application, yet most banks still assess it twice, in two systems that don't share what they see," said Srijan Nagar, Co-founder, FinBox. "Fraudsters now use AI to build applicants who look clean on paper, so the signals that catch them have to sit inside the credit decision itself. That's what we showed the GXS Bank panel, and it's the idea behind our new platform on Sentinel AI. Winning in Singapore is a proud moment for our team, and it sets us up to take the platform to lenders across the world."

The win comes as FinBox expands across Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and the US. The company already works with lenders in Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, and is growing its presence across emerging geographies and powering lending transformation.

About FinBox

FinBox is a credit infrastructure fintech that helps banks and lenders mitigate fraud and approve more of the right borrowers. FinBox powers 50 million credit decisions a month and has facilitated more than USD 9 billion in loan applications. The company is backed by WestBridge Capital, A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures, and is headquartered in Bangalore, India. Learn more at finbox.in.

About Sentinel AI

Sentinel AI is FinBox's orchestration platform for lending decisions. It brings policies, rules, data, scorecards, models and AI agents into one governed layer, so lenders can design, simulate and deploy credit and risk decisions, and the reasons for every decision are explained and recorded. Its integrated risk platform, launched at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, gives banks and lenders real-time defence against AI-enabled fraud and sharper credit decisions on one integration.

About the Global FinTech Hackcelerator

MAS organises the Global FinTech Hackcelerator in partnership with GFTN. Each year it invites fintech firms from around the world to build AI and technology solutions to problem statements set by Corporate Champions. Finalists pitched at Demo Day during the Singapore FinTech Festival. MAS and SFA announced the 2026 winners on 19 November 2026.

Contact

Mayank Jain

FinBox

mayank@finbox.in

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