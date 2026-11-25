Pearl River Bridge Hosts China-Japan Culinary Exchange Focused on Foodservice Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl River Bridge, a leading Chinese seasoning brand, hosted its "Flavors Beyond Borders" China-Japan Culinary Exchange in Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Changsha, China, from November 10 to 12, 2026. The Chinese Chefs Elite Association of Japan joined leading Cantonese and Hunan chefs and foodservice representatives to explore new dishes and seasonings, ways to deliver consistent results across kitchens, and opportunities to reach overseas markets. Pearl River Bridge brought nearly 70 years of export experience, a broad range of seasonings and its product development expertise to the exchange.

When a restaurant chain opens new locations or brings in new chefs, keeping a signature dish tasting the same from kitchen to kitchen can be a challenge. For operators, the task is to deliver that consistency at scale while preserving the flavors diners come back for.

Drawing on its experience serving international markets and its knowledge of local market-entry requirements, Pearl River Bridge helps restaurant brands, chains and food manufacturers develop seasonings tailored to their needs. The company provides private-label production, recipe development and technical support, and coordinates import and export logistics for customers in China and abroad.

Pearl River Bridge's portfolio spans more than 1,000 SKUs, from everyday seasonings and blended sauces to umami enhancers. Its naturally brewed Golden Label Superior Light Soy Sauce brings a rich, mellow soy aroma and depth of flavor to dishes. Superior Dark Soy Sauce and Mushroom Flavored Superior Dark Soy Sauce give dishes a glossy reddish-brown finish and deliver consistent color from batch to batch. Solidified Soy Sauce blends easily and delivers consistent flavor, making it well suited to sauce development in professional kitchens and to food manufacturing.

The Easy Sauce range of ready-to-use seasoning blends includes the 2026 three-star Superior Taste Award-winning Black Bean Spare Rib Sauce, certified by the International Taste Institute's jury of the world's best Chefs & Sommeliers. Pearl River Bridge can also develop a custom sauce for a restaurant's signature dish, turning a chef's seasoning know-how into a recipe that kitchen teams can reproduce across locations. That helps teams serve dishes faster while preserving each dish's distinctive flavor.

The exchange gave Pearl River Bridge and its food service partners a chance to build on existing supply relationships by exploring how they could develop new flavors, create custom sauces and support their use in professional kitchens.

CONTACT:

Guangdong PRB Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Email: Pearlriverbridge1958@gmail.com

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