This release has been updated to reflect Phoenix, AZ, as the correct dateline.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber was ranked among Consumer Reports' top-rated Internet Service Providers in the U.S. The ranking comes from the nonprofit's annual broadband survey, where actual subscribers scored their service on speed, reliability, overall value, and more.



Consumer Reports, an independent nonprofit that accepts no advertising or corporate sponsorships, conducted a nationwide survey of 68 broadband service providers and used direct feedback from more than 105,000 members to make this recognition. It scored providers on connection speed, value, reliability, customer service, and technical support. Wyyerd earned top marks across every category in its survey, with Consumer Reports highlighting key elements of its service:

Speed: Up to 8 GIG, with equal upload and download speeds, unlimited data, plus tailored multi-gigabit solutions for local businesses.

Up to 8 GIG, with equal upload and download speeds, unlimited data, plus tailored multi-gigabit solutions for local businesses. Value: Free professional installation, top-tier Wi-Fi 7 equipment available, flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees, no annual contracts, and taxes included.

Free professional installation, top-tier Wi-Fi 7 equipment available, flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees, no annual contracts, and taxes included. Reliability: Officially recognized across Arizona and San Diego County as the #1 Top-Rated provider with the Fastest and Most Reliable Internet Speeds, based on Ookla analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data.

Officially recognized across Arizona and San Diego County as the #1 Top-Rated provider with the Fastest and Most Reliable Internet Speeds, based on Ookla analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data. Service: Customer service, operations, and field technicians based right in the communities Wyyerd serves.

"At Wyyerd, our focus is simple: give our communities fast, reliable fiber, honest pricing, and local support," said Justin Freesmeier, CEO of Wyyerd Fiber. "Earning a top national ranking from Consumer Reports is an incredible validation because it reflects real feedback from everyday internet users. It proves that when you deliver dependable service, treat people well and stick to your values, everything else follows."



Wyyerd continues to expand its state-of-the-art fiber network across Arizona and California, including Phoenix, Glendale, Tucson, Sahuarita, Gilbert, Chandler, Avondale, and San Diego. To check availability or learn more about Wyyerd Fiber, visit wyyerd.com.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading fiber-optic network, offering residential speeds up to 8 GIG. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored for residents and businesses alike, backed by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time."

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Jonah.pollack@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/correction-from-source-wyyerd-fiber-ranked-one-of-consumer-reports-top-rated-int-1257027