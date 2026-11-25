GMKtec Brings 320B-Parameter AI to the Desktop at GITEX GLOBAL 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMKtec, a global smart hardware brand specializing in AI computing and mini PCs, will showcase its latest products at GITEX GLOBAL 2026, December 8-11, at Booth H37-C44 in Dubai.

Leading the lineup is the EVO-X5 Pro, GMKtec's flagship desktop AI supercomputer powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, with up to 192GB of memory. Jointly launched by GMKtec and Michael Nordquist, CVP, Client BU at AMD, at IFA 2026, it supports the deployment of large language models with up to 320 billion parameters under suitable configurations.

By bringing advanced AI workloads to the desktop, the EVO-X5 Pro offers users greater control over their data and flexibility in deploying AI locally.

Steven, CEO of GMKtec, said: "We believe powerful AI should be more accessible and not limited to the cloud. The EVO-X5 Pro brings advanced AI computing to the desktop, helping businesses and developers explore new AI workflows while maintaining greater control over their data."

GMKtec will also showcase the NEO-X1 Pro, combining an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics in a compact 14.6-liter system. The EVO-T2S and EVO-X3 will join the lineup, giving visitors a closer look at solutions for AI computing, productivity, and gaming.

As the Middle East advances its AI ambitions, GMKtec sees desktop AI supercomputing and Agentic PC technology as opportunities to bring intelligent computing closer to users and their everyday workflows.

About GMKtec

GMKtec is a global smart hardware brand focused on AI computing, mini PCs, and intelligent computing devices. Its G, M, K, EVO, and NEO series serve everyday computing, professional applications, content creation, AI, and gaming. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities and a presence in more than 70 countries and regions, GMKtec works with technology partners including AMD. Its design honors include Platinum at the 2025 American Design Awards and Gold at the 2025 French Design Awards. GMKtec is advancing the Agentic PC: intelligent systems designed to understand, assist, and increasingly act on behalf of users.

GMKtec - Powering the next generation of AI computing and Agentic PC.

Event: GITEX GLOBAL 2026 | December 8-11 | Booth H37-C44, Dubai

Website:https://www.gmktec.com/

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