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LA-Based CPA Firm Offers Nationwide Real Estate Tax Planning



25.11.2026 / 03:08 CET/CEST

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LOS ANGELES, CA - November 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Advise RE, PC, based in Los Angeles, provides year-round tax planning and tax return preparation for real estate investors and developers across the United States. Nationwide Reach for a Specialized Market Advise RE's team buys, develops, and manages property in Los Angeles. Founder Stephen Morris has developed more than 50 multifamily units, experience that informs the firm's advice on acquisitions, construction, and sales. Tax Planning and 1031 Exchanges at the Core The firm provides year-round tax planning and return preparation, including tax planning and reporting for 1031 exchanges. A 1031 exchange allows property owners to defer capital gains taxes by reinvesting proceeds from a sold property into a qualifying replacement asset, but the process involves strict timelines and IRS requirements that demand precise execution. Advise RE works with clients to structure transactions in advance, rather than simply reconciling figures after the fact. This forward-looking approach to tax strategy is designed to reduce the tax burden before it materializes, rather than attempting to recover ground at year-end. For high-volume investors and developers managing multiple properties or large-scale transactions, this distinction can represent meaningful differences in net returns. As a real estate CPA firm, Advise RE brings together accounting expertise and an understanding of property markets that informs how it structures tax strategies for each client. The firm serves a range of client types - from individual investors building rental portfolios to developers working on larger commercial and residential projects. Serving Investors, Developers, and Entrepreneurs The firm's client base spans three primary groups: real estate investors, developers, and entrepreneurs whose business holdings intersect with property ownership. Each segment carries distinct tax considerations - investors are often focused on deferral strategies and passive income treatment, while developers face questions around cost segregation, project-level accounting, and entity structuring. Entrepreneurs with real estate as part of a broader asset mix require coordination between business and property tax strategy. The firm also serves international clients, extending its reach to foreign nationals investing in U.S. real estate markets - a segment that faces an additional layer of regulatory and tax compliance requirements under federal law. About Advise RE Advise RE is a Los Angeles-based CPA firm dedicated to serving real estate investors, developers, and entrepreneurs. The firm provides tax planning and reporting for 1031 exchanges, and related accounting support to clients throughout the United States and internationally. Learn more at Advise RE Advise RE

Media contact:

Stephen Morris

info@advisere.tax

323-484-1877

News Source: Search Atlas





25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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