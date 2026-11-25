WUHU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter approaches, slippery roads, snow and mud pose greater challenges to vehicle traction and stability. At the iCAUR 2026 International User Summit in October, global user representatives tested the V27 on slippery surfaces, muddy sections and uneven slopes, demonstrating how its intelligent all-wheel-drive (i-AWD) system responds to changing road conditions.

The demonstration highlighted the role of electronic control in maintaining traction and driving stability, particularly in conditions where reduced tire grip and uneven surfaces can affect acceleration, braking and vehicle control. The V27's i-AWD system combines multiple traction and braking technologies to manage power distribution and wheel slip in real time.





Its i-AWD packs twin anti-slip technologies, DTCS (Distributed Traction Control System) and TCS (Traction Control System) operating at up to 1,000 control cycles per second. It tracks speed variations across four wheels and brings slip rates down by 62%. One tap activates Wet Mode for power delivery to every wheel. For braking, distributed eABS (Electronic Anti-lock Braking System) syncs motor regenerative torque with the brake system to prevent wheel lock, with adjustable energy recuperation. CST (Comfort Stop) applies reverse torque compensation during deceleration, cutting brake dive by 70%.

Away from urban pavements, snow-dusted inclines and muddy tracks push powertrain and chassis. The V27 all-wheel-drive variant pairs a front asynchronous motor with a rear permanent-magnet motor, for a combined 335 kW output and 6,000 N·m of wheel-end torque. Among its 8+X all-terrain modes, selecting Mud or Loose Surface switches i-AWD into permanent four-wheel drive, routing torque to the wheels that hold traction. Boasting 224 mm maximum ground clearance, a 24° approach angle and 23° departure angle, plus a high-strength boxy body rated at 32,186 N·m/deg, it copes easily with potholes and ruts.

For all its winter prowess, the V27 is defined equally by its design. Its near 1:1 width-to-height silhouette and clean lines wrap capability in the Future-Classic Design. Official accessory packs and customization let owners tailor the car to their terrain and taste. It serves as a tech-rich cabin for city journeys and a reliable companion for winter adventures - this is how "Classic Never Fades" comes alive in the V27.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b732ce53-f928-4c69-820b-12079e24ce62

Media Contact Serena Wang Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB