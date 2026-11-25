Segway Super Villain Showcases Off-Road Performance with Baja 1000 Class One-Two Finish

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two race-prepared Segway Super Villain vehicles secured a Class 2 one-two finish on Segway Factory Racing's debut at the 2026 SCORE Baja 1000. The No. 2097 entry, with Jacob Zuccone among its drivers, claimed victory, followed by the No. 2095, with Justin He among its drivers. Both completed the unforgiving 950-mile (1,500-km) course.

As Segway's flagship high-performance sport side-by-side, the production Super Villain SX20T is engineered for enthusiasts who demand responsive power, precise handling and innovative off-road capabilities. Its integrated powertrain and chassis deliver a dynamic driving experience, inspiring confidence across wide-open desert terrain and technical sections alike.

At the heart of the Super Villain SX20T is a 235-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, delivering commanding power and responsive performance. K-Man 3.0 adjustable shocks are engineered to absorb demanding impacts while maintaining stability and control across rugged terrain. A locking front differential and three selectable driving modes allow drivers to adapt to varying terrain and conditions, while a 10.4-inch touchscreen and Smart Moving App connectivity provide seamless access to vehicle telemetry and intelligent connected features.

Baja 1000's combination of distance, desert, mountain and coastal terrain challenges vehicle performance, durability and team coordination. The two-car finish and class result demonstrate the race-prepared Super Villain's capabilities, reflecting Segway's commitment to evaluating its engineering under demanding conditions and advancing its high-performance off-road vehicles.

Following phased introductions across global markets beginning in 2025, the Super Villain entered the U.S. retail market in 2026. Segway Powersports continues to draw on engineering evaluation and driving feedback to refine its products, bringing its "Fear No Place" spirit to off-road enthusiasts worldwide.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

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