Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo 2026 showcases global gardens and Isan culture

TAT invites international and Thai visitors to explore horticultural diversity, agricultural innovation and wetland conservation until 14 March 2027

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting international and Thai travellers to discover Udon Thani and the wider Northeast through the Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo 2026. Held at Nong Dae Wetland until 14 March 2027, the event brings together international gardens, botanical exhibitions and Isan culture, offering a starting point for exploring the region's attractions and experiences.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo offers an opportunity to introduce international and Thai visitors to the wider Northeast. By connecting this major event with the region's cultural heritage, natural attractions and local communities, we aim to encourage longer stays, wider regional travel and greater tourism benefits for local destinations. This reflects our 2027 direction towards experience-led tourism and a more balanced distribution of visitors across Thailand."

Under the theme "Diversity of Life: Connecting People, Water and Plants for Sustainable Living", the expo spans 164.8 hectares, comprising 100.8 hectares of land and 64 hectares of water. Its wetland setting provides a natural backdrop for 32 international gardens representing 17 countries and two international organisations, alongside more than 50 themed gardens and a rotating collection of over one million flowering and ornamental plants.

Visitors can explore 16 outdoor and 16 indoor international gardens featuring diverse horticultural traditions, landscape designs and plant collections. Across six exhibition zones, the displays extend to agricultural technology, biodiversity and sustainable cultivation. A greenhouse complex hosts eight rotating exhibition themes, including flowers, orchids, medicinal plants, wetland vegetation, fruits and agricultural innovation. Other attractions include a royal commemorative building, a distinctive pot-shaped information centre and an Isan Village highlighting the region's traditional way of life.

The expo also introduces visitors to Udon Thani's local identity through more than 200 Isan arts and cultural performances throughout its 134-day programme. Horticultural competitions, hands-on workshops, local markets and seasonal festivities provide further opportunities to experience regional traditions, community products and agricultural knowledge.

Beyond the expo, Udon Thani offers opportunities for wider regional travel, with attractions including the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Ban Chiang Archaeological Site and Phu Phrabat Historical Park, the seasonal Red Lotus Sea, and local cuisine and community experiences. Travel can also extend to neighbouring Isan destinations, including Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom, supporting TAT's focus on encouraging longer stays and distributing tourism benefits across the region.

General admission to the Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo 2026 is 199 baht per person per day. Free admission is available to eligible visitors, including children aged 15 and under, seniors aged 60 and over, and people with disabilities. Electric trams operate throughout the grounds every 10 minutes, while shuttle services connect the venue with external parking areas.

Website: www.tatnews.org

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