Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC" or the "Company") announces that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") has granted an order (the "Stay Extension Order") extending the stay of proceedings from November 30, 2026 to and including February 28, 2027 under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in respect of SSC and its subsidiaries in connection with SSC's previously announced restructuring. This extension provides SSC with additional time to crystallize sales and cash flow run rates associated with Humble Grow Co. ("Humble") retrofit production, which is up approximately 75% compared to the prior six months for SSC's three core cultivars, based on internal, unaudited management measurements, and which has expanded SSC's inventory of high-quality, saleable product, and to close (i) the CCAA transactions announced in the news releases disseminated on July 28, 2026 (July 28, 2026 News Release) and September 21, 2026 (September 21, 2026 News Release) (the "Transactions"); (ii) the convertible debenture and promissory note amendments and conversions (the "Debt Restructuring" and together with the Transactions, the "Restructuring"); and (iii) the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.0 million (the "Financing"), with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of SSC, with each Warrant being exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

EXTENSION OF STAY OF CCAA PROCEEDINGS & BOARD CHANGES

On November 24, 2026, on application by Massive Hash Factory Ltd., CannMart Inc., ANC Inc., SSC, and Humble, the Court granted the Stay Extension Order, a copy of which is available on the website of MNP Ltd., in its capacity as Court-appointed monitor in the CCAA proceedings (the "Monitor"): https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/ssc. Pursuant to the Stay Extension Order, the Stay Period, as defined in the Amended and Restated Initial Order dated March 9, 2026, has been extended up to and including February 28, 2027 (the "Extended Stay Period"). The Stay Period will expire on the earlier of (i) the CCAA Termination Time, as defined in the Approval and Reverse Vesting Order ("RVO") dated June 18, 2026, and (ii) the end of the Extended Stay Period. References to the "Extended Stay Period" in paragraph 25 of the RVO now refer to the Extended Stay Period granted under the Stay Extension Order.

The application was supported by the Monitor, as set out in the Monitor's report filed November 20, 2026.

SSC has accepted the resignations of Charles Vennat and Olen Vanderleeden from its Board of Directors, and as a component of the restructuring their replacements will be announced in the near future.

SSC's business operations continue in the ordinary course during the CCAA proceedings. SSC expects to file its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 on November 30, 2026. Once filed, these documents will be available under SSC's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

UPDATED EXPECTED CCAA EXIT DATE

SSC now expects to exit the CCAA proceedings on or before February 28, 2027. Emergence from CCAA remains subject to, among other things, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") where required, including for the Debt Restructuring and the Financing. There is no assurance that the Restructuring or the Financing will be completed on the terms described, or at all. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Restructuring" below.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

As previously disclosed, certain insiders of SSC are expected to participate in the Financing for approximately $0.2 million. To the extent that insiders participate in the Financing or in the convertible debenture and promissory note conversions forming part of the Debt Restructuring, such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). SSC expects to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. As the terms of insider participation are not expected to be finalized until closer to closing, SSC may not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Financing, which SSC considers reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich, ready-to-consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Restructuring

The Company's emergence from CCAA and completion of the Restructuring and the Financing remain subject to a number of conditions, including the receipt of all required approvals (including the acceptance of the Exchange) and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. While the Court has granted the Stay Extension Order described in this news release, there can be no assurance that the Restructuring or the Financing will be completed within the Extended Stay Period on the terms previously described, or at all, that any further extension of the stay of proceedings will be granted if required, or that the Company will successfully emerge from CCAA.

Notice on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects", "projected" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Extended Stay Period, the completion, timing and expected outcomes of the Restructuring (including the Company's emergence from CCAA), the completion of the Financing (including the number of Units issued and the aggregate gross proceeds raised), the expected timing of the Company's exit from the CCAA proceedings, the continuation of the Company's operations in the ordinary course, the expected filing date of the Company's interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026, the announcement of replacement directors, the crystallization of sales and cash flow run rates associated with Humble retrofit production, the sustainability of increased production levels at Humble, the saleability of inventory produced at Humble, the expected participation of insiders in the Financing and SSC's reliance on exemptions under MI 61-101, and the receipt of all required Court, Exchange and other regulatory approvals. SSC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of SSC, including expectations and assumptions concerning SSC, obtaining requisite Court approvals, obtaining Exchange acceptance of the Debt Restructuring and the Financing, the satisfaction of the closing conditions under the RVO, investor demand for the Financing, the ability to sell Humble retrofit production on acceptable terms, the ability to sustain increased production levels at Humble, the maintenance of SSC's licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada), the ability to maintain relationships with customers, employees and suppliers, the timing and market acceptance of products, competition in SSC's markets, SSC's reliance on customers, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in law or regulations, SSC's ability to protect its intellectual property, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in SSC's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including SSC's most recent annual information form. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of SSC.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and SSC does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325797