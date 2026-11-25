GoVeda Launches AI IP Intelligence Agent for Innovators and IP Professionals

GoVeda's own IP models work with frontier AI models. In examiner-grade patent analysis tests, the Agent found 81.8% of the references examiners cited, at a small fraction of the cost of traditional IP work.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoVeda today launched its AI IP Intelligence Agent for innovators and IP professionals, now available at www.goveda.com. Users ask any question about a technology, a patent or an idea in their own words. The Agent researches more than 220 million patents from 108 countries and regions, more than 350 million research papers and the live web, then returns a clear answer or a finished report.

For innovators: affordable, from idea to filed patent, no IP expertise needed

Startups, R&D teams and university labs use the Agent to explore a technology, size up competitors, map the landscape, check whether an idea is new and find who could license or buy it. When an idea is worth protecting, GoVeda's end-to-end filing service takes it to a filed patent. Registered patent practitioners back the service, at a fraction of typical professional fees.

For IP professionals: faster, more accurate, lower cost

In-house IP teams, search firms and law firms use the Agent for prior art, novelty, FTO and invalidity searches, landscapes and patent valuation. Most tasks take 15 to 55 minutes, and every patent cited links to its record for review. Teams get a report they can check, edit and deliver, at a fraction of the usual cost.

Hybrid models: better performance, lower cost

Every task uses two kinds of models together. GoVeda's own IP models search, read and count patents, so every answer rests on real patents. They search by meaning and across languages, and GoVeda refined them working with patent examiners on search and examination tools. A frontier AI model from OpenAI or Anthropic plans the steps and writes the result.

In examiner-grade patent analysis tests, the Agent identified 81.8% of the references examiners cited, compared with 40% to 68% for frontier AI models tested on their own. It delivers this at a small fraction of the cost of traditional IP work.

"General AI models can talk about patents, but they miss too much of what matters," said Dr. Tai Cheng, CEO and Co-Founder of GoVeda. "We built our own IP models and paired them with frontier AI models. Now any innovator can get answers they can act on, and IP professionals can deliver more and better work, at a cost both can afford."

GoVeda does not use customer data to train AI models, and its security controls are audited under SOC 2 Type II. Organizations can also deploy GoVeda inside their own infrastructure.

About GoVeda

GoVeda is a venture-backed, AI-native company based in Singapore, building the AI infrastructure for innovation. GoVeda provides startups, R&D teams and university labs with an end-to-end solution from idea to filed patent, and helps in-house IP teams, search firms and law firms deliver faster, more accurate work at lower cost. Its AI IP Intelligence Agent, powered by GoVeda's own IP models, draws on more than 220 million patents from 108 countries and regions and more than 350 million research papers.

Power 500 Million Global Innovators. Learn more at www.goveda.com.

Media contact

GoVeda Pte. Ltd.

Email: contact@goveda.com

Web: www.goveda.com

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