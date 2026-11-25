Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and University of Liverpool celebrate their two decades of partnership

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and the University of Liverpool celebrated their partnership as XJTLU's 20th anniversary year comes to a close. XJTLU was established in 2006 as a joint venture between the University of Liverpool and Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, officially presented the Chinese pavilion at the University of Liverpool's School of Architecture, and accepted the Freedom of the City of Liverpool on behalf of XJTLU at Liverpool Town Hall.

At the ceremony, Professor Xi was joined by Councillor William Shortall, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool; and Councillor Liam Robinson, the Leader of Liverpool City Council.

Professor Xi said: "This honour belongs not only to XJTLU, but to all who have dedicated themselves to this educational fusion, and to two cities separated by thousands of miles yet united in purpose."

Councillor Shortall praised XJTLU's role in boosting Liverpool's international reputation.

He said: "The prestigious honour of Freedom of the City is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made exceptional contributions to the city's life or reputation.

"This honour has been timed to mark the 20th anniversary of XJTLU's formation, and over the last two decades it has become a symbol of Liverpool's global reach and academic excellence, creating direct pathways for academic exchange and joint research."

Professor Tim Jones, University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor, said: "Liverpool has a long and proud history of connections with China, and XJTLU has played an important role in deepening those ties. As we reach the conclusion of XJTLU's anniversary year, this feels like a fitting way to bring our celebrations to a close."

Earlier that day, representatives of both XJTLU and the University of Liverpool attended the opening ceremony for the Chinese pavilion and garden. The pavilion is a replica of the classic garden pavilions in Suzhou, where XJTLU is located.

"Nestled within a Chinese classical garden, the XJTLU Pavilion is not only a spiritual gift but a tangible embodiment of our educational philosophy," Professor Xi said.

Professor Jones said: "It is a fantastic addition to our campus and will provide staff and students with a peaceful place for reflection."

In May of this year, Professor Jones presented a bronze Liver Bird sculpture to XJTLU.

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