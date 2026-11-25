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Upon opening, the brand will have established a three-shop retail network in Australia, spanning Sydney's CBD and North Shore, as well as a key retail catchment in Brisbane, further strengthening its presence in the Australian market.To celebrate the brand's official entry into the Australian market, the Group held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Sydney Central Plaza shop on Saturday, 14 November. The occasion marked a new milestone in the Group's overseas expansion strategy. Guided by its 'Young at Heart' brand philosophy, 3D-Gold Jewellery is offering Australian customers a premium shopping experience that brings together jewellery artistry, contemporary style and the brand's distinctive identity.Grand Opening Celebration Marks a New Milestone in AustraliaThe grand opening ceremony at the Sydney Central Plaza 'Ultimate Luxury Shop' was held in a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. The Group was honoured to welcome three officiating guests: Ms. Bonnie Shek, Director, Australia and New Zealand of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); Mr. Vincent Lin, Executive President of the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce; and Mr. Neil Chen, Executive Vice President of the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce. They were joined by members of the Group's management team, including Ms. Shirley Wong, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group and Executive Director of 3DG Group, and Mr. Darwin Cheung, Property Director of Lukfook Group, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The officiating guests and management then raised their glasses in a celebratory toast, together marking an important milestone in 3D-Gold Jewellery's development in the Australian market.Mr. Ken Chan, District Manager (Australia & New Zealand) of Lukfook Group (1st from left); Mr. Neil Chen, Executive Vice President of the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce (2nd from left); Ms. Bonnie Shek, Director, Australia and New Zealand of HKTDC (3rd from left); Ms. Shirley Wong, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group and Executive Director of 3D-Gold Jewellery (centre); Mr. Vincent Lin, Executive President of the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce (3rd from right); Mr. Darwin Cheung, Property Director of Lukfook Group (2nd from right); and Mr. Joe Yeung, Branch Manager of 3D-Gold Jewellery (1st from right) officiate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the 'Ultimate Luxury Shop' in Sydney Central Plaza, marking a key milestone in the brand's expansion into the Australian market.Dancers wearing silk scarves inspired by 3D-Gold Jewellery's signature designs perform traditional Chinese dance at the Sydney Central Plaza grand opening, bringing the elegance of Eastern aesthetics to life.Ms. Shirley Wong, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group and Executive Director of 3DG Holdings, joins the officiating guests and members of the Group's management team for a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating 3D-Gold Jewellery's expansion into Australia.The Sydney Central Plaza shop bustles with activity as local shoppers browse and select their favourite jewellery pieces.The Westfield Chatswood shop officially opened on 19 November, further expanding 3D-Gold Jewellery's retail presence in Australia.Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 3DG Holdings, said, 'Australia is the first market outside Asia where 3D-Gold Jewellery has established its own retail network, marking a significant milestone in the brand's international expansion. The country's diverse, relaxed lifestyle and emphasis on personal style align naturally with our brand philosophy. We believe jewellery should not be reserved for special occasions, but should be part of everyday life and a way to express personal style. This year, we have opened two 'Ultimate Luxury Shops' in Sydney's CBD and Chatswood, and in December we will bring our 'Golden Atelier Shop' to Brisbane, bringing our distinctive blend of Eastern jewellery craftsmanship and contemporary fashion to more customers across Australia. Looking ahead, we will continue to steadily expand our presence in overseas markets and bring 3D-Gold Jewellery's design aesthetic to a wider international audience.'Sydney Leads Overseas Expansion as Three-Shop Network Takes ShapeWith its mature jewellery market, diverse population and strong consumer potential, Australia offers 3D-Gold Jewellery an ideal opportunity to expand its presence beyond Asia. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, around 840,000 Australian residents were born in the Chinese Mainland or Hong Kong, and nearly 1.4 million Australians are of Chinese descent. Sydney was selected as the brand's first destination in its expansion beyond Asia, with shops at Sydney Central Plaza and Westfield Chatswood strategically covering two of the city's key shopping districts, the CBD and North Shore, while connecting with the Chinese community, local consumers and international visitors alike.Following the two Sydney openings, the brand will open its first 'Golden Atelier Shop' at Westfield Mt Gravatt in Brisbane in early December, extending its retail presence into Queensland. Stretching from Sydney to Brisbane, this three-shop network marks the continued development of 3D-Gold Jewellery's Australian retail footprint, laying a solid foundation for deeper market penetration and further international expansion.'Young at Heart' Connects Diverse Customers as 'Bling Bling Gold' Brings Gold into Everyday StyleAt the heart of 3D-Gold Jewellery is its 'Young at Heart' brand philosophy. In Australia, the brand is focusing on fashion-conscious women and young professionals aged 25 to 45, connecting with both Chinese customers who appreciate Eastern aesthetics and mainstream Australian consumers. Reflecting a local lifestyle that values natural aesthetics, individuality and everyday wearability, the brand is introducing accessible luxury gold jewellery that combines distinctive design with everyday versatility, meeting a new generation's desire for self-expression, self-reward and everyday style. A key focus is the brand's 'Bling Bling Gold' collection, which combines 5G gold with CNC precision carving and photolithography techniques to reinterpret traditional gold jewellery through dazzling brilliance and youthful, fashion-forward designs. The collection brings gold jewellery from traditional keepsakes into everyday styling, allowing a new generation to express its individuality through gold.To celebrate the new shop openings, the Group is shining a spotlight on one of the collection's standout designs:'Bling Bling Gold' Collection - Gardenia SetInspired by the elegant gardenia, the set's flowing lines symbolise enduring love, echoing the timeless Chinese sentiment of 'holding your hand and growing old together'. Its six-petal flower motif alludes to 'liu liu da shun' (), a traditional Chinese blessing wishing for everything to go smoothly, while 5G Bling Bling Gold craftsmanship seamlessly blends Eastern blessings with contemporary brilliance. The Gardenia Set reinterprets bridal jewellery through a contemporary design language, carrying the beautiful promise of a lifelong bond while remaining versatile enough for everyday wear after the wedding, allowing the sentiment of that special moment to continue into daily life.To mark the opening of the Westfield Chatswood 'Ultimate Luxury Shop', customers can enjoy limited-time offers and exclusive gifts in appreciation of their support. Opening offers include:Promotional Period: Now until 30 November 2026Offer 1: Receive an AUD138 shopping voucher for every AUD1,500 spent.Offer 2: Receive a tokidoki co-branded keychain for every AUD500 spent.* Available while stocks last. The above offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.For details of the new shops, please refer to Appendix I.For more high-resolution photos, please click here to download.About 3DG Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 2882)3D-Gold Jewellery is a jewellery brand from Hong Kong, China and a member of the Luk Fook Group. The brand is mainly engaged in the design and retail of gem-set jewellery and pure gold jewellery under the '3D-Gold Jewellery' name. Since 2003, 3D-Gold Jewellery has established a retail network in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong S.A.R., Thailand and Australia. With nearly 300 shops, its brand image is deeply recognised and affirmed. Embracing the brand philosophy of 'Young at Heart', 3D-Gold Jewellery crafts stylish and distinctive pieces. With its '3DG Prestige Service', the brand has won the favour of consumers and celebrities, while also receiving widespread recognition and praise throughout its development.For more information, please visit the official website of 3DG Holdings at: https://www.3dg-group.hk/Appendix I - New Shop DetailsSydney Central Plaza 'Ultimate Luxury Shop'Location:Unit 10G, Sydney Central Plaza, 450 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, AustraliaOpening Hours:Friday to Wednesday10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Thursday10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Westfield Chatswood 'Ultimate Luxury Shop'Location:Unit 452, Westfield Chatswood, 1 Anderson Street, Chatswood, Sydney, NSW 2067, AustraliaOpening Hours:Monday to Wednesday and Friday9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Thursday9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.Saturday9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Sunday10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Westfield Mt Gravatt 'Golden Atelier Shop' (Expected to open in early December)Location: Unit 1343, Westfield Mt Gravatt, Cnr Logan and Kessels Roads, Upper Mount Gravatt, QLD 4122, Brisbane, AustraliaOpening Hours: Monday to Wednesday and Friday9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Rendering for illustrative purposes onlySource: 3DG Holdings (International) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.