Shop for jewelry by day, savor Korean cuisine by night--discover the hidden gems of Daegu's Gyodong alleyways.

DAEGU, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daegu's Gyodong, Korea's Grand Bazaar, is drawing attention as a distinctive downtown travel destination.

Gyodong is a lively shopping area where you can find fashion jewelry boutiques, the latest electronics stores, and traditional markets all together. Much like Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, known for its heritage jewelry shops and endless variety of goods, this area combines old-world charm with modern energy, where traditional storefronts stand alongside trendy cafes and eateries.

Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Small Enterprise and Market Service (SEMAS) are promoting the Glocal Commercial District Project, which connects tourism resources with local commercial districts. The project helps develop districts where domestic and international visitors experience and spend, using each region's unique tourism and cultural resources, and Daegu's Gyodong was selected as a project site this year.

Through this project, Gyodong continues to link its existing jewelry industry with new local content. The aim is to raise the district's competitiveness so that tourists can stay from day to night, enjoying shopping and cultural experiences.

The project will especially enhance content that showcases Gyodong's unique character-like fashion jewelry, food and drinks, and crafts-and will improve visitor services to make the area more convenient for foreign tourists. The vision is to create a district where shopping and cultural experiences come together.

In this way, visitors to Gyodong can browse jewelry and a variety of goods by day, and enjoy Korean food culture at distinctive restaurants and local spaces in the evening. On streets where different tastes and generations come together, they can also feel a 'newtro' atmosphere, in which a new lifestyle is added to an old commercial district.

SEMAS is a Korean public institution that helps small businesses and traditional markets become more competitive and supports the revitalization of local commercial areas.

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