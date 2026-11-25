FICER Showcases Universal Compatibility and Infinite Connectivity at GITEX GLOBAL 2026

Trusted Partner Providing Fiber Optic Solutions for ISP & System Integrator.

F520 OTN DWDM System and DCO transceivers solutions provide premier transceiver capabilities for backbone, metro, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks.

800G and 400G optical transceivers deliver high-speed bandwidth for intensive AI and DC workloads.

25G/40G/100G BiDi modules optimize existing telecommunications infrastructure and accelerate regional connectivity.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber optic solutions, announces its strategic participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2026. Aligning with the theme "THE GLOBAL RESET 2027: Through a New Lens," FICER demonstrates its in-house manufacturing capabilities at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 8th to 11th December at Booth H1-9 (S1, South Hall). Guided by the main theme "Universal Compatibility, Infinite Connectivity," FICER targets system integrators (SIs) and internet service providers (ISPs) across Dubai and the Middle East. The company delivers the essential optical components required to meet modern digital economy demands and build advanced infrastructure.

Driving AI, Data Centers, and Backbone Infrastructure

The Artificial Intelligence and IoT sectors demand high network connectivity, resilience, and data throughput. To support SIs managing computational tasks, 800G and 400G core optical transceivers are needful. These high-capacity modules serve as building blocks for high-density server environments. Addressing modern digital infrastructure challenges, the F520 OTN DWDM System and Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) solutions designed to be the optimal transceiver choice for backbone, metro, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks. Utilizing these cross-compatible components, regional SIs and data centers optimize architectures without requiring total infrastructure overhauls.

Empowering ISP Regional Operation Networks

To support ISP regional operation networks and SI partners, FICER offers 25G to 100G single-fiber BiDi (bidirectional) optical modules. Designed to pair perfectly with diverse switch equipment, these transceivers enable high-speed, bidirectional transmission over a single fiber. This architectural advantage doubles the usable capacity of existing fiber plants without initiating new cable construction. Operators deploy the released strands to expand transmission limits and absorb rising traffic across networks.

Advancing Digital Industries and Edge Connectivity

Industry digitalization depends on connectivity reaching the network edge. To support this shift, XGSPON/25G-PON access networks are being deployed. Building on the existing optical distribution network, telecom operators elevate capacity for IoT-dense applications without laying new fiber. This architecture enables ISPs to converge enterprise services and mobile backhaul onto a unified fiber plant. FICER delivers the optical layer driving regional digital transformation.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber optic solutions. Transcending standard brand positioning, FICER maintains robust in-house manufacturing operations. Holding a commanding market share in Taiwan, FICER extends its integrated manufacturing advantages to OEM/ODM clients. Guided by the mission "Fiber First. Compatibility Always", FICER combines technical expertise with a partner-centric approach, empowering customers to build efficient, future-ready optical networks.

Why Global Partners Choose FICER

Multi-Vendor Compatibility: Supports seamless integration across diverse networking ecosystems.

Manufacturing Agility: Flexible OEM/ODM production with responsive supply chain support.

Cost-Optimized Performance: Reliable optical solutions balancing performance, scalability, and deployment efficiency.

Meeting Reservation

To schedule a dedicated meeting with the FICER team during the Gitex Global exhibition, please visit:

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For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit FICER.

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