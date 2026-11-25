HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Ching Lee Holdings Limited (the 'Group', stock code: 3728.HK) announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026. Revenue decreased by 44.7% year-on-year to approximately HK$437.6 million. Disciplined cost management partly offset the lower topline, with net profit reaching HK$2.1 million, representing a 27% decline. Notably, overall gross profit margin improved to approximately 6.9%, up from approximately 4.5% for the six months ended 30 September 2025.The decrease in total revenue was primarily attributable to a lower number of active projects across all operating segments, including substructure construction works, superstructure construction works, and repair, maintenance, alteration and addition ('RMAA') services.The Group maintained strict cost discipline throughout the period, reducing staff and finance costs by 10.2% and 34.8% respectively. The approximately HK$3.6 million reduction in staff costs was mainly driven by lower salaries following a reduction in headcount.The Group's Chairman, Mr. Ng Choi Wah said, 'Supported by the recovery in both the residential rental and sales markets, developers have shifted from aggressive price-cutting to gradually narrowing their discounts, reflecting a renewed confidence in the market outlook. As supply-demand dynamics reverse, rising housing demand will support the sustained recovery of the construction industry.'Media enquiries:New Smile Limited Strategic IR & PR ConsultancyTel: +852 2126 7076Jenny Lai jenny.lai@newsmilehk.comJC Ching jacey.ching@newsmilehk.comZelia Wong zelia.wong@newsmilehk.comNote to editors:Ching Lee Holdings Limited 'Ching Lee' or 'The Group'Ching Lee Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, is a contractor in Hong Kong with over 28 years of experience in public and private sectors. The principal activities of Ching Lee Holdings and its subsidiaries are the provision of construction and consultancy works and project management services in Hong Kong, engaged in providing substructure building works services, superstructure building works services, and repair, maintenance, alteration and addition (RMAA) works services. Ching Lee Holdings Limited was transferred from GEM board to the main board in HKEx on 18 September 2017 with stock code 3728.hk. Company website: http://www.chingleeholdings.comSource: Ching Lee Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.