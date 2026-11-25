Leekr Technology Brings Automotive-Grade Brake-by-Wire Solutions to Support Mass Production of Autonomous Vehicles

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leekr Technology, a leading provider of intelligent chassis solutions, is accelerating its expansion into overseas autonomous vehicle markets, bringing its automotive-grade brake-by-wire technology, which has been proven in high-volume production in China's intelligent electric vehicle market, to low-speed autonomous vehicles. It offers DHB-P (Two-box: Decoupled Hydraulic Brake-by-Wire System) and IHB-P (One-box: Integrated Intelligent Braking System) to meet the braking requirements of autonomous logistics and sweeper vehicles.

Varying vehicle loads, emergency braking demands, and prolonged operating hours pose three major challenges for their braking systems. For low-speed autonomous transport vehicles, Leekr Technology's brake-by-wire systems dynamically adjust braking force based on vehicle mass and payload variations, in coordination with the vehicle control strategy, ensuring reliable braking under full load and smooth braking when unladen.

The systems support active braking, with a braking response time of less than 150 ms, and work with automated driving systems to execute emergency braking commands, helping to reduce collision risks. Automotive-grade design, safety redundancy, and system self-diagnostics help maintain reliable braking during extended unattended operation. Its solutions have been adopted in series-production vehicles by leading autonomous logistics and sweeper vehicle OEMs in China.

DHB-P (Two-box) is designed for mainstream OEM production programs. Featuring a fully decoupled hydraulic architecture with motor-driven active pressure generation, the system applies braking force in response to vehicle control commands without requiring brake pedal input. It supports integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The system supports human-machine collaborative driving and is compatible with both human-driven and autonomous driving modes.

For vehicles requiring higher integration and more advanced active safety functions, Leekr Technology offers the IHB-P (One-box) Integrated Intelligent Braking System. It combines the electronic brake booster (eBooster) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) functions in a single unit.

To meet the safety requirements of advanced automated driving, IHB-P can be paired with an independent Redundant Brake Unit (RBU). If the primary braking unit (IHB-P) fails, the RBU can take over braking control to bring the vehicle to a safe stop, meeting the braking redundancy requirements of SAE Level 4 automated driving and low-speed autonomous vehicle applications.

Leekr Technology is the first company in China to achieve mass-production deployment of an IHB-P + RBU redundant brake-by-wire solution in autonomous vehicles. In Europe, it will provide OEMs with customized brake-by-wire solutions and engineering delivery services.

Website: www.leekr-chassis.com.

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