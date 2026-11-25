The £536 Christmas: young Brits splash out on presents while trying to ditch their screens

A survey of 1,000 UK adults by Drawnames , an online Secret Santa and gift exchange service, reveals changing Christmas habits, with younger generations planning to spend more on presents while embracing money-saving traditions and trying to reduce screen time.

£536 is the average amount British gift-givers plan to spend on Christmas presents this year, rising to £633 among parents

is the average amount British gift-givers plan to spend on Christmas presents this year, rising to £633 among parents 45% of 18-34-year-old gift-givers plan to spend more on presents, compared to 12% of over-65s

of 18-34-year-old gift-givers plan to spend more on presents, compared to 12% of over-65s 59% of British gift-givers have used a present to communicate something they couldn't say directly, rising to 77% among under-35s

of British gift-givers have used a present to communicate something they couldn't say directly, rising to 77% among under-35s 27% of male gift-givers have used a present to express romantic interest, compared to 12% of women

of male gift-givers have used a present to express romantic interest, compared to 12% of women 60% of under-35 gift-givers take part in Secret Santa, and 60% of UK Secret Santa participants cite saving money as a reason

of under-35 gift-givers take part in Secret Santa, and 60% of UK Secret Santa participants cite saving money as a reason 84% of British adults are making at least some effort to reduce screen time

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four (25%) Christmas gift-givers plan to increase their spending this year, with parents setting aside an average of £633 for presents, compared to £342 among non-parents.

While younger Brits are more likely to increase their Christmas spending, they're also embracing ways to keep costs down. Six in ten under-35 gift-givers take part in Secret Santa, with saving money a reason for participating for 60% of UK Secret Santa participants.

Younger generations are also leading efforts to switch off, with 37% of under-35s making a strong effort to reduce screen time, compared to 25% of over-65s.

The data reveals the Christmas presents catching British shoppers' attention, from LEGO flower-building sets, scented candles and cosy blankets to Korean skincare. The popularity of K-beauty products reflects Britain's appetite for beauty trends, while creative and comfort focused gifts remain festive favourites.

Despite festive spending pressures, 95% of UK adults expect to celebrate Christmas, with 85% of those celebrating planning to exchange gifts.

Arjan Kuiper, CEO of Drawnames says: "A thoughtful present can say what words often can't. A thank you, an apology or even a first flutter of romance can all be wrapped up under the tree. Sharing wish lists and agreeing budgets takes the guesswork out of gifting, helping everyone find something they'll love."

About Drawnames

Founded in the Netherlands 25 years ago, Drawnames has made organizing Secret Santa gift exchanges simple and fun. The online platform allows participants to easily draw names, create wish lists, and find the perfect gifts for the holidays and other special occasions. With users across 83 countries, the platform has seen nearly 50 million names drawn.

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