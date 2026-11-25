Huawei and CMA Jointly Launch National Payment Solution to Accelerate Global Payments Transformation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 (SFF 2026), Huawei and CMA Small Systems AB (CMA), a member of the Huawei Global Financial Partner RONGHAI Program, jointly launched a National Payment Solution.

Frank LU, Director of Central Bank Integrated BU Solution Sales Dept., Huawei, and Maxim Neshcheret, Regional Director, Asia, CMA Small Systems AB, attended the launch ceremony. By combining CMA's software capabilities in national payment systems with Huawei's ICT infrastructure capabilities across computing, storage, networking, cloud, and data centers, the two companies aim to provide end-to-end joint solutions for central banks and financial institutions, accelerating the modernization of national payment systems.

Combining Strengths to Build Resilient National Payment Systems

As digital transformation continues to reshape the global financial industry, payment systems are evolving toward real-time processing, greater efficiency, and enhanced interoperability. This evolution is placing higher demands on system performance, security, business continuity, and infrastructure resilience.

With more than 30 years of experience in financial market infrastructure, CMA has extensive expertise serving central banks, commercial banks, clearing houses, and securities depositories, with core capabilities spanning RTGS, ACH, IPS, and securities depository systems. Huawei, drawing on its extensive ICT expertise, provides financial institutions with full capabilities spanning computing, storage, networking, cloud, and data centers.

The jointly launched National Payment Solution deeply integrates CMA's proven payment software with Huawei's highly reliable ICT infrastructure across computing, storage, networking, cloud, and data centers, providing customers with an integrated solution spanning payment applications and underlying infrastructure. The solution supports high-availability and disaster recovery deployments to ensure the stable operation and business continuity of critical payment systems. It also enables phased implementation and flexible expansion based on evolving business requirements. In addition, through the Huawei Global Financial Partner RONGHAI Program, the two companies have established a collaborative mechanism covering joint solution development, project delivery, and customer services. This helps reduce system integration and project governance complexity while delivering solutions tailored to the needs of customers in different countries and regions.

Deepening Partnership to Expand Global Financial Markets

The joint launch marks another important milestone in the deepening partnership between Huawei and CMA. In 2025, CMA joined the Huawei Global Financial Partner RONGHAI Program. In September 2026, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, further defining their collaboration in technology integration, joint solution development, market expansion, and customer services. The latest launch marks a further step in their partnership, advancing from ecosystem collaboration to joint solution development and market collaboration.

Launched in 2024, the Huawei Global Financial Partner RONGHAI Program aims to deepen collaboration with financial industry partners and accelerate customers' digital and intelligent transformation.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with CMA to deepen joint innovation and market collaboration in national payment systems, bringing their joint solutions to more markets worldwide and contributing to the modernization of global financial infrastructure.

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