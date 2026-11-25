Agents do the groundwork, people decide: first workflows roll out on Ascend from early 2027

Regnology, a leading provider of regulatory reporting, risk, finance and supervisory technology, today unveiled RGI Orchestrate at the 33rd RegTech Convention. RGI Orchestrate is the agentic module of Regnology Intelligence (RGI), the intelligence layer of Ascend, Regnology's AI-ready platform. Its governed AI agents work through pre-defined flows, so teams validate results instead of producing reports by hand. Agents arrive in risk and regulatory reporting in early 2027 and extend across all Regnology products during the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124375749/en/

Banks spend 1-3% of their total expenditure on regulatory reporting, two-thirds of it manual effort, according to Oliver Wyman research commissioned by Regnology. Regnology's Agentic Gap study shows 71% of practitioners are exploring or piloting AI, but only 16% have embedded it in operations. The barrier is trust, not technology.

RGI Orchestrate starts work on a schedule or when an event occurs, within the permissions each institution grants: preparing reports for approval, triaging a failed calculation run or running data validation. Approving or submitting a report always needs a person's decision, and every step is recorded. Reported figures come from deterministic engines, and client data never trains AI models.

"We didn't start with AI. We started with what AI needs: one granular data model, every number traced back to its source, and controlled workflows," said Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Engineering Officer of Regnology. "RGI Orchestrate applies banking's oldest control to AI: agents are the makers, people are the checkers."

Ask RGI explains what drives a number and proposes changes for approval, so teams can trust a figure before they sign it off. It is live today in the Regnology Reporting Hub and in the Regnology Risk Hub. It comes next to the Regnology Finance Hub and Regnology Transaction Reporting. RGI Orchestrate builds on Ask RGI and turns its insight into action: governed agents start in risk and regulatory reporting and expand step by step across Regnology's product lines on Ascend.

"Institutions should not have to reconcile different versions of the same number before they can decide," said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. "We are not adding AI to Regnology: we are redesigning the company around it, and connecting regulatory, risk and finance data to one source of truth."

For regulators, the Regnology Supervisory Hub covers the whole supervisory cycle on one platform, from licensing to examinations. Supervisory teams get Ask RGI, then RGI Orchestrate agents across the supervisory workflow. Stress testing moves from prototype to production on the risk analytics of the Regnology Risk Hub, so authorities can run their own scenarios on granular data. The data a bank submits in its last mile becomes the data an authority starts from in its first mile.

"For decades, regulators have conducted supervision constrained mainly by headcount. RGI Orchestrate effectively removes that constraint," said Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer of Regnology

Before asking clients to trust agents, Regnology trusts them with its own operations. Rfleet, its platform for building and running governed AI agents, already powers them across the company, from root-cause analysis to security remediation, each with a maintainer who controls who can use it. Regnology plans to open Rfleet to Rcloud clients, starting with a pilot in early 2027.

The first financial institutions are already testing RGI on their own agentic and risk workflows in RGI Vanguard, Regnology's pilot consortium. Further institutions and financial authorities can join during the convention. To find out more about RGI and Regnology's solutions, please visit our website.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax and finance reporting technology, and the only provider whose offering serves both the regulated and their regulators. Across more than 100 countries, its clients include more than 15,000 financial institutions and more than 100 authorities, from global Tier 1 banks and local and regional institutions to corporates and insurers.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124375749/en/

Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer DataOps Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net