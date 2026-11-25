Corero Network Security Introduces a Cloud DDoS Service, Extending Fast, Automatic Protection to Global Scale

The new cloud and hybrid DDoS offering is to be delivered through a global alliance of Corero-Powered fulfillment partners which are "blended" together and sold and operated through Corero's market leading technology toolsets.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") protection specialists and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced its entry into the cloud DDoS market, giving customers the opportunity to buy cloud and hybrid DDoS protection from Corero.

The new DDoS protection service extends Corero Network Security's award-winning heritage in fast, automatic DDoS protection from on-premises to the cloud. Built on an industry-first, uniquely BLENDED model, it brings together the locations and capacity of a federated alliance of Corero-powered fulfillment partners. Together they form one global scrubbing footprint, with data centers in every major geography.

Corero now delivers a comprehensive blended DDoS solution for every need:

A single-vendor offering with in-region support and data sovereignty options

A geographically diverse scrubbing footprint that grows with every partner

World-class on-premises detection using a wide range of telemetry, including rich packet-level data, without relying on latency-inducing NetFlow

Automatic redirection to cloud scrubbing, driven by business rules, network performance and compliance needs

Flexible use as a cloud-only service, a hybrid service or on-demand backup for extreme attacks

"Corero has long delivered exceptional DDoS mitigation on premises. Now we are extending that protection upstream," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "With our remarkable technology and a global network of partners, we now offer the highest performing hybrid and cloud-only DDoS scrubbing solutions. Organizations looking for a different choice in cloud DDoS now have one."

Unlike many cloud DDoS services, Corero's service is designed to strengthen its service provider partners rather than compete with them. Partners supply the scrubbing capacity, while Corero delivers the detection, protection, and service automation. The approach brings partners new customers and grows revenue from their existing DDoS services and infrastructure investments.

This new solution will be sold as a standalone Corero cloud backup service to new and existing customers, providing a comprehensive DDoS protection platform built upon Corero's market-leading SmartWall ONE technology.

Exploring cloud or hybrid DDoS protection? Contact Corero before December 31, 2026, and receive up to six months free on a three-year engagement.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

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