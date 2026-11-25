Muslim Students launch a Campaign to prevent the use of 10 million plastic bottles during Ramadan

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 Muslim students from across the UK gathered in London yesterday to launch a campaign to urge UK Muslim communities to save the use of over 10 million plastic bottles during the Holy month of Ramadan.

All part of the Adam Foundation's scholars programme, called Avicenna, the students set out the case that UK Muslim communities shared a responsibility with everyone to help save the planet and by reversing the unnecessary disposal of millions of plastic bottles at the time of Ramadan, UK Muslim communities will make a major contribution in doing so.

The Adam Foundation, which empowers communities and individuals to reach their full potential, is running a campaign to replace all plastic bottles with a re-usable bottle on offer for free by the Adam Foundation to Mosques during next year, which the students said made their aim possible.

Inspired by his visit to COP 31, Ayub Abdulkadir, one of the students leading the campaign said, "If everyone replaces their plastic bottles with one re-useable bottle during Ramadan we know can save over 10 million plastic bottles being unnecessarily disposed of and do our part saving the planet.With essential donations from Muslim communities, The Adam Foundation's generous offer will help us reach our goal and just prove what we can do when we come together in a common cause."

The Adam Foundation founder, Safwan Adam, said, "We all share this planet, and my faith teaches me that we have a shared responsibility to help protect it for future generations to enjoy. I am so proud the scholars have got behind the campaign and will take a lead in helping all Muslim across Britain join us in helping make this happen during our holiest month."

NOTES:

The Adam Foundation was established by Safwan Adam to serve the philanthropic vision of the Adam Family and to strengthen the fabric of British society.

Rooted in faith, civic duty and a commitment to the common good, the Foundation brings people together around shared values, responsibility and service.

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