LOCKERS VS CHANCERS: NEW TUI RESEARCH REVEALS EARLY HOLIDAY BOOKERS OUTNUMBER LATE-DEAL HUNTERS FOUR TO ONE FOR SUMMER 2027

As Black Friday deals land, research for TUI finds nearly half (45%) of UK holidaymakers are 'lockers' who book early to get the hotel, room & flight times they want, while just one in ten (11%) are 'chancers' holding out for a late deal

Almost a third (31%) who went abroad this year held out to book, but three in ten of them missed the flight times they wanted, and a quarter lost their first-choice hotel

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of 'wait and see', far more holidaymakers want to lock in next year's holiday early than hold out for a late deal, according to new UK travel booking trends research from TUI. The findings come as TUI marks Black Friday as First Dibs Friday, encouraging holidaymakers to book their summer holidays early. The study of 2,000 UK adults who holiday abroad found 45% describe themselves as 'lockers', who book early to get their pick of the hotel, room, dates and flight times, while just 11% are 'chancers', who hold out for a better deal.

Almost a third (31%) who booked a holiday abroad this year took a 'wait and see' approach, but holding out didn't always pay off - 30% found flight times they wanted were gone by the time they booked, 28% missed out on preferred dates, and a quarter (25%) lost their first-choice hotel.

Over a third (35%) who book holidays abroad say getting the hotel, room and flight times they want matters more than getting the cheapest price, with 71% saying booking early gives them peace of mind.

Families are getting ahead with May half term the most booked departure week for summer 2027 at TUI. Some of TUI's most popular hotels for next summer are already more than half full, with the top four in Cyprus, Crete and Majorca already over 60% full. It's often the standard rooms that go first, so it's worth getting in early.

Neil Swanson, Managing Director of TUI UK & Ireland, said: "Our research shows lockers outnumber chancers four to one, and after a year of 'wait and see' it's easy to understand why so many held out. Late deals can still be great value, but if you've got your heart set on something, calling first dibs is the safest bet. Booking ahead means you can secure the holiday that's right for you, and having one thing locked down brings real peace of mind - and with no fuel surcharges added by TUI to our package holidays, that's one less thing to worry about once you're booked."

For those ready to book, visit TUI's Black Friday sale at www.tui.co.uk, live until Tuesday 1 December with up to £350 off. With £0 deposits, holidaymakers can secure their summer 2027 holiday and spread the cost.

TUI is one of the world's leading tourism and leisure groups, delivering trusted holiday experiences to millions of customers every year.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockers-vs-chancers-new-tui-research-reveals-early-holiday-bookers-outnumber-late-deal-hunters-four-to-one-for-summer-2027-302949856.html