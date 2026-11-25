THE NAME BEHIND CINEMA'S MOST ICONIC MOVIES, ARRI, IS NOW ON HONOR MAGIC9 PRO MAX

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, Oscar-winning films and celebrated productions at the Cannes Film Festival have in common? Beyond the famous faces and extraordinary storytelling, many share a connection to ARRI, a name one may never have heard of, but whose work one has almost certainly seen.

For more than a century, the German filmmaking technology company has helped shape how movies look and feel on screen. Its cameras have captured everything from spectacular action sequences to intimate moments that bring audiences closer to the characters they love.

Now imagine having some of that cinematic expertise in one's pocket.

Through its Cinematic Imaging Partnership with HONOR, ARRI is bringing selected elements of its professional filmmaking technology to smartphones. And with the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max arriving in the Middle East and Africa, that expertise is becoming accessible to a new generation of creators.

From a Small Munich Workshop to Hollywood

ARRI's story began in 1917, when two young film enthusiasts, August Arnold and Robert Richter, established a filmmaking equipment business in Munich, Germany. Combining their surnames to create ARRI, they began developing lighting equipment, film-processing machinery and other tools for the emerging motion picture industry.

Their ambitions soon extended to cameras. In 1924, ARRI developed its first camera, the KINARRI 35, followed by a breakthrough in 1937 with the ARRIFLEX 35. Its revolutionary mirror-reflex viewing system allowed filmmakers to see precisely what the camera was capturing, helping transform how films were shot.

Over the following decades, ARRI continued developing cameras and lighting technology that gave cinematographers greater freedom to bring their creative visions to life.

Then came another defining moment. In 2010, ARRI introduced its ALEXA digital camera system, which became widely recognised for its exceptional image quality, natural colours and ability to preserve detail in challenging lighting conditions.

Today, ARRI produces professional cameras, lenses, lighting systems and imaging technologies used across film and television productions worldwide. ARRI and its engineers have received 20 Scientific and Technical Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

From the Oscars to Cannes: Behind Cinema's Biggest Moments

Think of the sweeping desert landscapes, atmospheric scenes or breathtaking action sequences that define some of cinema's most memorable moments. Behind many of these experiences is ARRI technology, trusted by filmmakers to capture the visual details that bring stories to life.

Its influence continues today. At the 2026 Academy Awards, six of the ten Best Picture nominees were filmed using ARRI cameras. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, captured entirely on the ARRI ALEXA 65, went on to win three Oscars.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, ARRI cameras were used on 18 of the 22 films in the Main Competition, including Palme d'Or winner Fjord, which was captured with the ALEXA 35 and ARRI Master Anamorphic lenses.

But what makes ARRI so important to filmmakers?

Beyond camera hardware, its expertise lies in how images reproduce light, colour, contrast and natural skin tones. Whether capturing an actor's expression in a dimly lit room or preserving the details of a sunset, ARRI's imaging technology helps filmmakers achieve the visual richness audiences associate with cinema.

And that expertise is now finding its way into smartphones.

Bringing Hollywood's Imaging Expertise to HONOR

Think about the last time you recorded a beautiful sunset, only to discover that the sky looked washed out or someone's face disappeared into shadow. Or perhaps you filmed a special occasion, but the colours looked nothing like what you remembered.

These are among the challenges professional filmmakers have long worked to overcome.

At the heart of ARRI's expertise is ARRI Image Science, which determines how cameras interpret colour, lighting, highlights and shadows.

Through its collaboration with HONOR, selected elements of this technology are being adapted for mobile devices.

This is more than a branding partnership. HONOR contributes its mobile imaging hardware, AI capabilities and image-processing technologies, while ARRI brings its expertise in cinematic colour reproduction, image quality and professional filmmaking workflows.

Together, the companies are working to make sophisticated imaging techniques available in a device people carry every day.

The collaboration also introduces professional features including ARRI LogC3, designed to retain more image information for editing, and ARRI Wide Gamut 3, which supports a broader range of colours. ARRI Looks allows creators to preview different cinematic styles while filming.

From Barcelona to One's Hands: The Partnership Journey

The partnership was announced in March 2026 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, bringing together HONOR's mobile innovation and ARRI's century-long filmmaking heritage.

Its first commercial result arrived in August with the HONOR Robot Phone, then the collaboration reached another milestone in September with the launch of the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max in China.

Featuring ARRI branding on its camera module, the flagship introduced an end-to-end professional cinema workflow co-engineered with ARRI.

Its dual 200MP camera system, HONOR Imaging Chip H1 and 4K Cinematic LiveVideo capabilities work alongside ARRI Image Science to give creators greater control over how their footage is captured and finished.

This December, Hollywood Comes a Little Closer

For years, smartphone cameras have competed on megapixels, zoom capabilities and AI-powered features. HONOR's collaboration with ARRI introduces another dimension: bringing the colour, atmosphere and creative control associated with professional cinema into mobile filmmaking.

With the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max making its Middle East and Africa debut, consumers will soon have an opportunity to experience that collaboration firsthand.

The collaboration also reflects HONOR's evolving "Dare to Be" philosophy, which champions bold innovation, individuality and the confidence to challenge conventions. By bringing professional cinema technology into everyday devices, HONOR is encouraging a new generation of creators to explore possibilities once reserved for professional filmmakers.

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