AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLX Group ("OLX"), a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across seven markets1 and a subsidiary of Prosus, has reported strong financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2026.

Revenue grew 23% (13%) 2 year-on-year to US$584 million, from US$473 million in H1 FY26.

year-on-year to US$584 million, from US$473 million in H1 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA rose 30% (21%) to US$300 million, with margins expanding two percentage points to 51% even as the company continued to invest in AI.

Core categories Motors, Real Estate and Jobs now account for 75% of revenue and 82% of adjusted EBITDA.

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, said, "The classifieds model has traditionally stopped at the listing: the platform finds the match, and the deal happens somewhere else. Looking ahead, our next phase of growth takes OLX the whole way, from discovery to enabling transactions, with AI-powered tools that match, negotiate and complete more of those deals for buyers and sellers alike. People will only take these steps with a platform they trust, and that trust, built over 20 years, is what we protect in everything we build. This approach is paying off in our customer success, and in our expanding margins."

Progress against strategy

Growth was led by Motors, Real Estate and Jobs, reflecting the value OLX is delivering to its customers. AI is compounding its strengths, improving OLX's products in each category and the way it runs the businesses.

Motors added agentic AI to both sides of the deal

Motors revenue grew 46% (17%3), driven by its agentic solution for dealers, AutoIQ, now live across Poland and Portugal, as well as by other dealer tools. The Dealer Financing pilot in Poland is expanding into Portugal, extending dealer monetisation beyond the listing into inventory management, lead conversion and financing.

OLX's Motors platforms are extending their reach across borders with cross-border sourcing, with Polish dealers now able to access La Centrale stock in France.

La Centrale performed well ahead of the French used-car market in its first full half-year as part of OLX, benefiting from OLX's AI tools such as Ad2Video and WhatsApp integration, and from its data and dealer tooling.

Value-based pricing and smarter listings in Real Estate

Real Estate revenue grew 17% (26%). Portfolio Value-Based Pricing, which charges agencies according to portfolio value rather than individual listings, launched on Otodom in Poland in April. This results in more predictable costs for customers as they shift from paying per listing to paying based on the value of their property portfolio. Investment in seller tools, agent ranking and home seeker-facing products will drive additional value for customers, users and the business.

AI that gets people hired

Jobs revenue grew 11% (13%) in the first half of the fiscal year. AI-powered Matchmaking is the leading paid employer feature on the platform, delivering 63% candidate engagement within five minutes of a match. Building on this momentum, OLX plans to sharpen candidate quality and introduce a more verticalised white-collar proposition in H2 FY27, designed to enhance employer ROI and broaden its addressable customer base.

Suresh Krishnan, CFO & CTO, said, "We always start with the customer problem, either one that exists today or one we can anticipate, and build AI to solve it. Our premium packages already include AI tools like AutoIQ and smarter search, and realtors, dealers and employers pay for the results those tools deliver. Because our AI runs on our own marketplace data, we can build once and roll it out across our brands, so each investment works harder. That is how we fund AI at scale while still growing margins."

Industry-leading AI innovation

OLX continues to deploy AI at scale with measurable customer outcomes. Ad2Video is used by 87% of Motors dealers with premium packages, while Jobs Matchmaking sees 63% of employers engaging positively within five minutes. OLX also introduced DealFinder, a conversational assistant that launched in the Goods category and will expand into Real Estate. Running on WhatsApp, it works as a personal agent for each user, using image and voice search to find the best deals and automate every step from discovery to negotiation.

OLX now has over 100 live AI use cases and 6,500 internal agents in deployment. Its proprietary vertical data, from transaction history to real-time private listings, gives its AI capabilities a foundation that generalist platforms cannot replicate.

As OLX builds more agentic AI into its products, it is developing solutions to the challenges that matter most to end-consumers: consent, clarity about why something is recommended, protection when things go wrong and control of data. Its platforms remain the trusted data layer people rely on when making high-stakes decisions.

About OLX Group

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds AI-native marketplaces people trust, serving millions of people, professionals and businesses across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands, OLX helps people buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle e-commerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

Media Contact

Ana Garcia

Global Head of Communications & Sustainability

media@olx.com



1 OLX operates in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, France, South Africa and Ukraine.

2 Growth percentages in brackets are in local currency terms, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals (M&A), unless otherwise stated.

3 Excludes La Centrale, which was acquired in November 2025 after the close of H1 FY26.