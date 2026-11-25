LONDON, UK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango" or the "Company") announces that, on 24 November 2026, an updated investor presentation (the "Investor Presentation") of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mkango Rare Earths Limited, a British Virgin Islands company ("MKAR"), was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination") contemplated by the business combination agreement dated 2 July 2025 (as amended and restated, the "Business Combination Agreement") among MKAR, certain other wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of Mkango, and Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a Cayman Islands exempted company (OTCID:CPTKW) ("CPTK"). The Investor Presentation updates the investor presentation furnished to the SEC on 10 June 2026. It may be used by MKAR and CPTK to conduct meetings with members of the investment community, as MKAR and CPTK are contemplating a private capital raise through the issuance of equity, equity-linked, convertible and/or debt securities in one or more private placement transactions in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. The Investor Presentation was furnished as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CPTK, which was also filed under Rule 425 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Investor Presentation is available on EDGAR at the following hyperlink: sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1827899/000121390026123721/ea031332301ex99-1.htm, and has also been filed under Mkango's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and made available on Mkango's website at www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com.

The Investor Presentation has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority in Canada or the United Kingdom, including any securities commission in Canada, the TSX Venture Exchange, the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the Investor Presentation. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Investor Presentation. The content of the Investor Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

No offer of MKAR securities to the public is being made in Canada or the United Kingdom. The Investor Presentation does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 or under any Canadian securities laws.

The Investor Presentation discloses technical and scientific information excerpted from a technical report summary dated 23 October 2026 prepared in compliance with applicable requirements in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under U.S. securities laws, which requirements are different from the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") under Canadian securities laws. Canadian readers are encouraged to review the Updated Technical Report of the Songwe Hill Rare Earth Element Project in Malawi, which was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 and filed by Mkango on 26 October 2026, and which can be located on the SEDAR+ profile of Mkango at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 percent by Mkango and 20.6 percent by CoTec Holdings Corp. ("CoTec"), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 percent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 percent indirect interest in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 percent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Limited ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB") alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag's short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK's long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100 percent of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10 percent interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act, as has HyProMag GmbH. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. MKAR has signed a Business Combination Agreement with CPTK, pursuant to which MKAR, which will hold the Songwe Hill and Pulawy projects, is expected to become listed on Nasdaq, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions.

For more information, please visit www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

About Crown PropTech Acquisitions

CPTK is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated in 2020 as a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For further information, visit www.crownproptech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and other applicable securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"), including statements concerning the anticipated use of the Investor Presentation, the contemplated private placement transactions, and the statements under "About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited" concerning the Proposed Business Combination and the development of Mkango's projects.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Factors that could cause such differences include: the contemplated private placement transactions not proceeding, or not raising sufficient funds to satisfy the minimum cash condition to the Business Combination Agreement; failure to complete the Proposed Business Combination on the terms and timetable contemplated, or at all, including failure to obtain required approvals, the level of redemptions by CPTK shareholders and the consequences for Mkango's status on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange, including under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules for Companies; delays in commissioning HyProMag GmbH's plant; the availability of financing; demand and pricing for rare earths; technical, permitting and regulatory matters; political, fiscal and other risks in Malawi, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States; the ability to scale recycling technologies to commercial scale; the availability of scrap supplies; and cost overruns.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that include: that the contemplated private placement transactions can be completed on acceptable terms; that the conditions to the Business Combination Agreement will be satisfied or waived; the continued availability of financing; demand and pricing for rare earths; the absence of adverse political, fiscal or regulatory change in the jurisdictions in which the group operates; and that HyProMag GmbH's plant and the group's projects can be commissioned and developed broadly on their planned timetables.

The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers should also consider the risks described in CPTK's filings with the SEC, Mkango's filings on SEDAR+, and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, Mkango assumes no obligation to update or revise them.

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, MKAR has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Form F-4") with the SEC, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (as supplemented, the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), being a definitive proxy statement of CPTK and a prospectus of MKAR with respect to the securities to be offered in the Proposed Business Combination. The Form F-4 was declared effective by the SEC on 4 November 2026, and CPTK has mailed the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its shareholders of record as at 30 October 2026. CPTK urges investors and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, because these documents contain important information about the Proposed Business Combination. Such persons can also read CPTK's filings with the SEC for a description of the security holdings of its officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the transactions described herein. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus can be obtained, without charge, at www.sec.gov and under Mkango's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the documents filed by CPTK may be obtained free of charge by directing a request to CPTK c/o Michael Minnick, Chief Executive Officer, 40 West 57th Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (212) 796-4796.

Participants in the Solicitation

MKAR and CPTK and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of CPTK's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of CPTK's directors and officers in CPTK's SEC filings. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to CPTK's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination, and concerning the interests of MKAR's and CPTK's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their respective equity holders generally, is set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination. This news release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Joint Broker

Neil McDonald, Pearl Kellie

UK: +44 20 7330 0500

H&P Advisory Limited

Joint Broker

Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis

UK: +44 20 7907 8500

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of Mkango in the United States. The securities of Mkango will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-magnetic-materials-limited-announces-updated-mkar-investor-presentation-1257070