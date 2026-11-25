After Ending Coal, City of Helsinki Turns to Transport and Climate Resilience in its Next Phase of Climate Action Plan

HELSINKI, 25 November 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki has approved a new Climate Action Plan for 2026-2029, setting out the city's next phase of climate action after a rapid transformation of its energy system. Helsinki's direct greenhouse gas emissions fell by 29% in 2025 compared with the previous year, driven largely by the closure of the city's last coal-fired power plant. With transport now the largest source of direct emissions, Helsinki is shifting its focus to cleaner mobility, while also preparing the city for more frequent heatwaves, heavy rainfall and flooding. For other cities, Helsinki offers a working example of what comes after the energy transition.

"Helsinki has shown that a Nordic capital can close its coal plants and still keep homes warm through the winter. The next phase is just as practical: more electrical transport, shadier schoolyards and buildings made with lower-carbon materials," says Daniel Sazonov, Mayor of Helsinki.

Helsinki has already transformed its energy system

The effect showed up quickly in the numbers. Helsinki's direct greenhouse gas emissions fell by 29% in 2025 compared with the previous year. Measured against 1990, the city's direct emissions are now 67% lower. "The biggest reductions have come from energy production. Closing the Salmisaari coal plant last year was a major step," says Hanna Wesslin, Climate Director at the City of Helsinki.

The end of coal use has also opened opportunities for urban development. At Hanasaari, the former power plant, which closed in 2023, and its surrounding area are being planned for new uses through an international idea and implementation competition, combining the reuse of the industrial site with a new residential and business district.

Transport is now the biggest emissions challenge

With coal gone, transport has become the next phase of Helsinki's emissions picture.

Helsinki plans to accelerate vehicle electrification by supporting housing companies in developing charging infrastructure, enabling charging operators to expand the public charging network, and electrifying the city's own vehicle fleet. The plan also includes measures to promote the electrification of local waterborne traffic and the use of shore power by vessels in port.

Helsinki and neighbouring Espoo are also planning environmental zones for delivery vans and trucks, which would be the first of their kind in Finland. The zones are being prepared together with the transport and logistics sector, with the aim of cutting emissions while keeping deliveries and businesses running.

Designing Helsinki for a changing climate

The effects of climate change are already visible in Helsinki, and adaptation is becoming a regular part of how the city plans its streets, public buildings and neighbourhoods.

The city has mapped the risks of heatwaves, heavy rainfall, flooding and sea-level rise across Helsinki. It has then compared that map with the locations of services used by the people most exposed to them, including children, older people and people with long-term illnesses. Measures are directed first to the places where the risks are highest, such as daycare centres and schools.

In practice, this means:

More trees and shade in school and daycare yards and along streets.

in school and daycare yards and along streets. Greenery and water-absorbing surfaces that soak up stormwater and reduce flooding.

that soak up stormwater and reduce flooding. Cooling as standard in new public buildings. The city has already concluded that most new service buildings will need a central cooling system in the future.

The updated risk data feeds into the city's preparedness plan, flood programme and heat plan.

One plan for cutting emissions and adapting the city

The new Climate Action Plan brings emission reductions, carbon sinks, adaptation and preparedness together in a single programme. Helsinki's City Board approved the plan on 7 September 2026. The plan supports Helsinki's target of reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, alongside its goal of reaching net zero by 2040. Net zero means removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as is released into it; the city expects this to require both natural carbon sinks, such as forests, and technical carbon removal, and is investigating how to achieve it. Progress on the measures and emissions is monitored annually.

Alongside direct emissions, the plan addresses indirect emissions - those generated outside the city's boundaries, for example in producing building materials - with construction as a priority. The city has already tightened energy-efficiency requirements for its building projects and increased its use of lower-emission materials. The new plan includes tightening carbon-footprint limits for new apartment buildings and promoting lower-emission construction materials.

The same street can now serve several goals at once. A new tree cools a schoolyard, a permeable surface absorbs stormwater, and an electrified car fleet reduces emissions and noise. Together they shape the everyday quality of life at the heart of the city's Happy Helsinki brand.

What Helsinki will do next: Clean mobility Accelerate the electrification of transport, including the city's own vehicles and local waterborne traffic

Enable charging operators to expand the public EV charging network

Support housing companies in building charging infrastructure

Plan environmental zones for delivery vans and trucks with Espoo

Keep improving public transport, walking and cycling Climate-resilient neighbourhoods Plant more trees and add shade in yards and streets

Strengthen green infrastructure to manage stormwater

Prepare public buildings for rising temperatures

Target adaptation measures using climate-risk data Low-carbon construction Tighten carbon-footprint limits for new buildings

Increase the use of low-emission construction materials

Apply climate criteria to the city's highest-emission purchases: construction, transport, ICT and food services



About Helsinki Partners

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For more information, please visit www.myhelsinki.fi

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