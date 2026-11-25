Stockholm, November 25, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Hasko Invest AB (ticker: HASKO B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Hasko is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector and the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Hasko acquires and develops ambitious niche product companies, primarily within the Nordic region, selected for their resilience, long track record of sustainable organic growth, high profit margins and high cash conversion. Although Hasko was established in 2021, several of its Group Companies have longstanding histories within their respective markets and hold deeply rooted expertise and established reputations in their respective niches. In total, 16 of Hasko's 17 Group Companies have a track record of more than 15 years. Since its establishment in 2021, Hasko has completed 20 acquisitions, comprising 18 primary acquisitions and two add-on acquisitions, of which one primary acquisition has subsequently been divested, forming its current group of 17 Group Companies across the International Products, Regional Products and Value-Added Distribution segments.

Joakim Tengzelius, CEO and co-founder of Hasko, comments: "This is an important day for Hasko, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our history. We are glad and proud to see the interest shown in Hasko in connection with the offering and are pleased to welcome all new shareholders to the company. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of our journey so far, not least the entrepreneurs and employees in our companies, which together have laid the strong foundation on which we will continue to build. We now look forward to further developing Hasko and welcoming more successful companies to the group, with the same focus on long-term thinking, discipline and quality that has defined us from the start."

"We are proud to welcome Hasko to Nasdaq Stockholm. This listing marks an important milestone in the company's journey and reflects the strength of its acquisition-driven business model and disciplined approach to long-term value creation. In a short period of time, Hasko has established a diversified group of companies across several segments, creating a solid foundation for continued development. We look forward to supporting Hasko on its journey as a listed company and following its future growth," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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