The European Union should expand domestic solar module manufacturing capacity to 30 GW and achieve factory utilization rates above 90% by 2030 to strengthen its supply security, according to a new study from Austria's Technische Universität Wien. The researchers examined how the EU could balance module procurement costs, geopolitical risks and supplier concentration through different sourcing strategies, with the analysis identifying Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia as potential alternative suppliers to reduce dependence on China. The team modeled EU module production capacity at 22 GW in 2024 ...

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