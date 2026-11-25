New Public Affairs Office to Strengthen Engagement with EU Policymakers and Support Growing Demand for Data Sovereignty and Cyber Resilience Across European Organizations

Bitdefender, a European-based company and a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Florian Pennings as Global Vice President of Public Affairs, bringing extensive cybersecurity policy, government, and industry experience to the company. The appointment coincides with the establishment of a new Public Affairs office to strengthen Bitdefender's engagement with European institutions and policymakers, supporting the growing number of organizations navigating evolving cybersecurity requirements, geopolitical challenges, and digital sovereignty priorities.

In his new role, Pennings will build and lead Bitdefender's global public affairs function, with a mandate to strengthen relationships with government leaders, regulatory bodies, and strategic industry stakeholders, helping align Bitdefender's cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services with emerging policy priorities and the security needs of businesses and public-sector organizations.

The appointment comes as governments across Europe accelerate digital sovereignty initiatives to strengthen cyber resilience, reduce reliance on non-European technology providers, and establish greater control over critical digital infrastructure governed under European Union (EU) legislation. With regulatory frameworks such as NIS2, DORA, and the Cyber Resilience Act reshaping cybersecurity expectations, the new Public Affairs office will help bridge the gap between policy development and practical security implementation while advancing public-private initiatives and stronger collaboration between government and industry.

"Europe is at a pivotal moment for cyber resilience and digital sovereignty, as governments and organizations seek greater control over their digital infrastructure, data, and security," said Pennings. "As a European-founded cybersecurity leader operating under European legal jurisdiction, Bitdefender is well positioned to help meet these priorities. I look forward to working with policymakers, regulators, and industry partners to advance shared security objectives and help organizations build a more secure and sovereign digital future."

Pennings joins Bitdefender from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), where he served as Associate Chief Cybersecurity and Operations Officer, helping lead stakeholder engagement, international cooperation, strategic communications, and the agency's positioning amid an evolving European cybersecurity mandate. Previously, he was Director of EU Cybersecurity Policy at Microsoft, where he worked with governments and European institutions on cybersecurity policy, regulatory initiatives, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Earlier in his career, Pennings held leadership and operational roles at the Dutch National Cyber Security Center and within the Netherlands' national security and intelligence community. His experience spans hands-on security operations, the development of public-private cybersecurity cooperation frameworks, and strategic engagement with senior government officials, giving him a distinctive perspective on connecting national security priorities with industry capabilities.

His arrival builds on Bitdefender's ongoing commitment to European digital sovereignty. Through its Sovereign Acceleration Program and strategic partnerships with European cloud providers including OVHcloud, secunet, and Aruba, Bitdefender enables organizations to strengthen security while maintaining greater control over their data, cybersecurity operations, and technology under European legal jurisdiction.

"Digital sovereignty increasingly determines how public and private organizations build and run their security stacks from day one," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Florian's experience spans national critical infrastructure protection, central government policy, and industry representation. This perspective supports Bitdefender's engagement with policymakers and public-sector partners, helping connect cybersecurity priorities with operational needs."

"His background provides Bitdefender with the necessary understanding of what policymakers intend and what security teams need to deliver in order to secure themselves and our digital societies," Florescu continued. "With Florian leading our public affairs work, Bitdefender will have a stronger voice representing the current and future needs of our customers and partners."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com